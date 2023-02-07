Read full article on original website
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenOjai, CA
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
General Hospital Actress Laura Wright's Rude Awakening During Malibu EarthquakeSoapAskMalibu, CA
Central Coast lake spills for first time in 12 years. It’s now at 99.7% of capacity
Two months ago, the lake was less than a third full.
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Long-Range Weather Advisory in what will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of February 2023, a follow-up to the forecast released back before this month even started so read on for details …
Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises the public of increased cases of Norovirus on the Central Coast. The post Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
A Wind-Driven Fire Races Through A Mobile Home Park Between Oxnard And Point Mugu
(Photos courtesy Ventura County Fire PIO) A wind-driven fire raced through a mobile home park located between Oxnard and Point Mugu Tuesday. It damaged or destroyed 4 mobile homes and a two-unit residential structure. In addition to the mobile homes and the structure, a fifth wheel trailer and one truck...
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing teen
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a body found Sunday in the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy.
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in California should be on your list of places to eat.
1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’
The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the body found in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday to be Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
UPDATE: Man killed in Highway 101 car crash in Santa Barbara identified
One confirmed fatality after a car crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara at the State Street off-ramp in the early morning.
Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Traps Driver in SUV, Dogs Rescued
Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, CA: A driver traveling with three small dogs was trapped in an SUV after a traffic collision involving another vehicle that fled the scene early Tuesday morning. Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and county firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Thousand Oaks Boulevard...
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
Driver killed in head-on crash captured on video in Chatsworth
Two sedans collided in Chatsworth Thursday morning, killing a driver whose vehicle was sent careening into the yard of a nearby home. The crash in the 8900 block of Winnetka Avenue, near the intersection with Nordhoff Street, was reported a few minutes after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. One […]
foxla.com
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River
On Monday, Feb. 6, Santa Barbara County officials confirmed that a body found in the Santa Ynez River was Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Authorities search for missing baby in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for a missing baby who was last seen in Los Angeles County. The child, Sayvee Torres, 2 months old, went missing from the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente on Jan. 24., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The baby is believed to be with her parents, Breanna […]
Carson tow-yard shooting: Mustang found in South L.A.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were investigating a shooting at the scene of a tow-yard carjacking in Carson Wednesday morning.L.A. County sheriff's investigators confirm a Ford Mustang driven from a Carson tow yard early Wednesday morning is the same vehicle in which two men were later found shot in South L.A. Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shooting at a tow yard on the 2100 block of E. Del Amo Blvd. in Carson at about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday. A tow-truck driver reportedly shot at a Mustang several times at the tow yard located near Victoria Street and Wilmington Avenue on...
This All-inclusive Luxury Ranch Is the No. 1 Resort in California — and Now Has a Secret Wine Cellar
Secluded Santa Barbara, California, hideaway San Ysidro Ranch is home to a globally curated wine reserve.
Woman with bipolar disorder reported missing in Rosemead
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated photos of a 41-year-old woman with bipolar disorder who went missing in Rosemead. Daniella Dianne Garcia was last seen at about 11 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Garcia was described as...
Santa Barbara Sheriff Deputies search for 23-year-old suspected of attempted murder
Santa Barbara Sheriff's are searching for 23-year-old Jesus David Galvan Cuevas for the stabbing and attempted murder of his girlfriend in the 2000 block of Sherwood Drive on Friday Jan. 27. The post Santa Barbara Sheriff Deputies search for 23-year-old suspected of attempted murder appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
