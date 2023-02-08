Davenport homeowners urge county to help with Hurricane Ian flooding

It has been five months since Hurricane Ian, but homeowners in Davenport are still underwater they continue to demand Polk County Commissioners to step in.

Some Davenport residents are reminded every day of Hurricane Ian.

“Extremely frustrating. You come home every day and it’s like what’s going on? What’s been changed? What's happening under the house? I'm beginning to smell mold in my air conditioner return,” said Fred Daniell.

Close to three feet of water from Ian remains in Fred Daniell’s yard.

“This is going to be, I'm afraid the new norm,” he said.

When ABC Action News visited Daniell’s home in January, he was having to pump water out of his shed, and his house was collapsing at one end. One month later, nothing has changed, and the water had not receded much.

WFTS

“I project May of 2025 for all this water to be gone, that’s with no rain,” said Daniell.

People in this community said they have never experienced flooding like this. They believe a new subdivision built nearby may have changed the water flow and seems to be causing the flooding.

“Everything's on a hill so the water has to run in one direction and that’s down. Which means it’s coming towards my property,” said Paul Wilson.

Daniell and several residents spoke at the Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning.

They have asked the county to pump the water out, but commissioners said there is a potential for water to seep back in. County Commissioners said they will review the plans that Southwest Florida Water Management District approved.

“If there’s boundaries issues, then that’s a civil matter that the property owner is going to have to resolve on their own,” said Board chairman George Lindsey.