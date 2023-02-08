ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

CROWN Act for “natural hair” passed by Wheeling City Council: “A city that doesn’t work together, doesn’t stay together”

By Baylee Martin
WTRF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate

State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Waterfront property plans to bring new life to Wheeling

Downtown Wheeling will be seeing some new businesses this year with the development of a new Waterfront property. The historic building is located at 1230 Water St., right across from Heritage Port. The building is the former Berry Kitchen and Supply building, and local businessman Dan Milleson bought the property from Tom and Sue Smith […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia city paused pumping of raw water after Ohio train derailment spills chemicals into Ohio River, now back to normal

UPDATE 10:27 AM 2-10-22: The city of Chester said they have received favorable test results and the go ahead to resume pumping raw water. The city has lifted the conserve water order. In addition, water has been tested by several different communities and agencies with similar results. A West Virginia city has paused pumping of […]
CHESTER, WV
WTRF- 7News

Here’s how to lease an apartment at Doris on Main

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling visitors—get ready to be welcomed in a brand new way. Not only is the Convention and Visitors Bureau set to be built by the suspension bridge, but the new 46-unit Doris on Main is nearing completion across the street. Named after local businesswoman Doris Ann Ingold Woda, it marks the […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF

Wheeling Life Hub would accept homeless with pets

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Meetings and work continue in the plan to create a life hub for the homeless in Wheeling. They continue to look at possible locations–either a new build or retro-fitting an existing building. It will be a 24-7 low barrier shelter, accepting people who may...
WTAP

Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Famous sheriff’s weapons donated to museum

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Sam Dunfee was a famous sheriff in Belmont County’s history. He was shot and killed in the line of duty in Provident in 1926, as he was arresting a gang of bootleggers. His wife, May, became Ohio’s first female sheriff when she stepped in and filled the rest of his […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
morgantownmag.com

Five Reasons to Love Hundred

This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
HUNDRED, WV
WTRF- 7News

Fire occurred overnight at Grand Vue Park

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence. White says […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
lootpress.com

Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
BELLAIRE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy