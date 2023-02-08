CROWN Act for “natural hair” passed by Wheeling City Council: “A city that doesn’t work together, doesn’t stay together”

Read full article on original website
Metro News
Just ahead of passage, state funding for battery plant sparks debate
State funding to support the Form Energy battery manufacturer in Weirton is moving toward a passage vote in the House of Delegates following a no-holds-barred debate. The debate unfolded over about an hour Thursday after Delegate Pat McGeehan, a Republican who represents the Hancock County district bordering the development site, introduced an amendment that would have stripped $105 million in support for the project from a supplemental appropriations bill.
Waterfront property plans to bring new life to Wheeling
Downtown Wheeling will be seeing some new businesses this year with the development of a new Waterfront property. The historic building is located at 1230 Water St., right across from Heritage Port. The building is the former Berry Kitchen and Supply building, and local businessman Dan Milleson bought the property from Tom and Sue Smith […]
West Virginia city paused pumping of raw water after Ohio train derailment spills chemicals into Ohio River, now back to normal
UPDATE 10:27 AM 2-10-22: The city of Chester said they have received favorable test results and the go ahead to resume pumping raw water. The city has lifted the conserve water order. In addition, water has been tested by several different communities and agencies with similar results. A West Virginia city has paused pumping of […]
Metro News
Delegates approve $105 million for battery factory after debating jobs, green energy, Bill Gates
Following two hours of knock-down, drag-out debate, delegates voted to approve $105 million in state funding to support development of a cutting-edge battery plant. Delegates voted 69-25 to pass a supplemental appropriations bill that supports the Form Energy project in Hancock County. But for the second day in a row,...
Here’s how to lease an apartment at Doris on Main
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling visitors—get ready to be welcomed in a brand new way. Not only is the Convention and Visitors Bureau set to be built by the suspension bridge, but the new 46-unit Doris on Main is nearing completion across the street. Named after local businesswoman Doris Ann Ingold Woda, it marks the […]
WTRF
Wheeling Life Hub would accept homeless with pets
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Meetings and work continue in the plan to create a life hub for the homeless in Wheeling. They continue to look at possible locations–either a new build or retro-fitting an existing building. It will be a 24-7 low barrier shelter, accepting people who may...
WTAP
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
Famous sheriff’s weapons donated to museum
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Sam Dunfee was a famous sheriff in Belmont County’s history. He was shot and killed in the line of duty in Provident in 1926, as he was arresting a gang of bootleggers. His wife, May, became Ohio’s first female sheriff when she stepped in and filled the rest of his […]
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Hundred
This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
Ohio man, volunteer for church, gets life for raping two girls; “God has forgiven me”
Pringle sexually abused one victim when she was 12 and 13 years old and another victim was 16.
Ohio father left own baby son in hot car to die because ‘he was a disturbance’ gets life sentence
Landon Parrott was charged on Sept. 1 with murder, involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering, court records show.
Investigators unable to determine cause of fire at Marion County hotel
Officials on the scene have told 12 News that no one was injured in the fire at the Clarion Inn just north of Fairmont on Wednesday.
Fire occurred overnight at Grand Vue Park
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence. White says […]
Black bear spotted in White Hall Thursday
If you've ventured out in the last few days due to the warm weather, you're not the only one. A White Hall man got a visit from what looks like a juvenile black bear.
South Side bar owner goes on national TV, says Pittsburgh is in a downward spiral
A South Side business owner is taking his complaints about neighborhood crime to the national news media. Rich Cupka, owner of Cupka’s Cafe, appeared on Fox & Friends this morning, telling the world that Pittsburgh is in a downward spiral.
lootpress.com
Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
WKYC
East Palestine fire chief becomes frustrated with line of questioning over train derailment
'I want nothing more than to get my residents back home,' Chief Keith Drabick said of the current evacuation order. 'I can't do that without that data.'
Woman charged with misappropriating funds in Fayette County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman has been charged with misappropriating money for youth softball and baseball leagues in Fayette County.Jen O'Hern was the treasurer of Falcon Fast Pitch Softball Club and Brownsville Youth Baseball.Board members of each organization reportedly discovered suspicious transactions, totaling close to $10,000.
Large drug bust to impact flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into north central West Virginia
A major drug bust in Wheeling should impact the flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg, according to federal prosecutors.
Local farmer hoping for answers on train derailment’s impact on livestock
Lindsay's Pine Hill Jersey Farm is one of the largest in Columbiana County. There are nearly 900 animals, and Scott Linday has plenty of concerns about the train derailment that led to a fire and chemical situation.
