Multiple toxic shock syndrome cases catch doctor's attention in WI
MINNEAPOLIS — There have been five cases of toxic shock syndrome (TSS) cases reported in Wisconsin since July 2022, according to the Department of Health Services. It even prompted DHS to launch an investigation. Wisconsin typically sees up to one TSS case per year. The last time the state...
wxpr.org
Health Experts Amplify Warnings about Blue Light Exposure
With increased use of digital devices and computers in daily life, people are exposed to more and more blue light. Health experts, including a Wisconsin doctor, say staying connected is one thing, but prolonged exposure poses health risks. In addition to the sun, digital screens are a source of blue light.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order 2 every month
MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces that Wisconsin households can now get two free at-home COVID-19 self-test kits every month through the Say Yes! COVID Test website. According to a press release, each test kit includes five rapid antigen tests, for a total of 10 self-tests....
nbc15.com
Toxic Shock Syndrome survivor shares her near-death experience
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin did not have a reported case of toxic shock syndrome since 2011, but state health officials reported 5 cases since last July. Michelle Alberts recalls a week in June 2007 when she was battling what she thought was just a case of the flu. After a few days, she consulted her doctor and was rushed to the E.R. where she fell into a week-long coma. She was diagnosed with a rare case of toxic shock syndrome (TSS).
wpr.org
Body Week: Wisconsin pulmonology doctors weigh in on undiagnosed sleep apnea, medication costs
After starting "Body Week" on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" with programs about the brain and the heart, Wednesday’s show examined the lungs and concerns around childhood and adult respiratory diseases. Two Wisconsin doctors shared advice for managing asthma, sleep apnea and other common problems that affect...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin sees first toxic shock syndrome cases in 11 years
Laurie Joyner, Ph.D., is the first woman president in the De Pere college's 125-year history. She was president of St. Xavier University in Chicago since 2017. City council members raised concerns, and the ACLU says audio recording at city hall is extremely problematic. SNC breaks the glass ceiling. Updated: 2...
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic study finds over 1,000 snowmobile injuries in five-year span
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - From November 2013-April 2018, the Marshfield Clinic found 1,013 people suffered snowmobile-related injuries throughout central Wisconsin. But that may not tell the whole story, they only estimate 20% of injuries being reported. “By not reporting, we’re not getting the full scope of what’s happening out there,”...
Experts dive into health care worker shortage challenges and solutions
Wisconsin's shortage of healthcare workers needs solutions now to avoid a crisis in the next decade, according to experts in the field.
WSAW
Gov. Evers, DHS implement next phase of 988 lifeline plan
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Following Gov. Evers’ declaration that 2023 is the Year of Mental Health, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday the implementation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase. The plan is a year-long, multimedia campaign to...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Here’s What BadgerCare Plus Recipients Need to Know to Keep their Benefits
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. After March 31, those who receive BadgerCare Plus will have to return to the pre-pandemic process of reapplying and being re-evaluated for coverage. Local health...
wearegreenbay.com
Another case of chronic wasting disease found in northern Wisconsin
WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed another case of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in northern Wisconsin. According to a release, the deer was hunter-harvested in the Town of Wolf River, Langlade County. It is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County.
Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for state anglers
Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Wisconsin Strangles Cases Since November
Since November 2022, there have been reported cases of strangles in nine Wisconsin counties. Below is an overview of confirmed cases and potential exposures. In La Crosse County, a yearling Quarter Horse filly who was rescued from a kill pen a few months ago was sampled on January 30 and reported on February 6. She had a low-positive PCR and had previously experienced nasal discharge. Ten to 15 other horses are located on the premises without clinical signs. The affected horse is under voluntary quarantine.
WSAW
Gov. Evers to crack down on reckless, drunk driving
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday his initiatives in the 2023-25 budget designed to combat reckless driving across the state, promote safer driving, and keep streets and communities safe. The governor’s plan includes measures to help communities re-engineer roads to improve the safety of motorists, pedestrians, and...
WSAW
DHS launches campaign to reinforce age 21 Tobacco Law
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is launching a public education campaign with one message. The message: 21 is the minimum legal sales age for tobacco and vape products - no matter what. The campaign’s importance is underscored by recent Synar Surveys, the annual statewide assessments...
wearegreenbay.com
DHS launches new campaign reminding Wisconsinites of legal tobacco age
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has launched a public education campaign reminding Wisconsinites the minimum legal sales age for tobacco and vape products is 21 years old. Officials with the DHS say that the campaign’s importance is underscored by recent Synar Surveys, which are the...
WSAW
DNR urges sober riding as snowmobile fatalities rise
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR has reported nine snowmobile fatalities so far in 2023 and urges all snowmobile operators to, “Sled Safe and Sled Smart.”. “With the big football weekend coming up, I can’t emphasize enough how important it is for snowmobile operators to be safe, responsible, and sober. Impairment of any kind can have tragic consequences,” said DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw. “Over the past five years, alcohol was involved in 68% of snowmobile fatalities. As you venture out on your snowmobile, think of your loved ones. Don’t drink and ride.”
TMJ4 Exclusive: Gov. Evers proposes new anti-reckless driving plan
A new plan released by Gov. Tony Evers would provide tens of millions of dollars in the next budget to communities to help them 're-engineer' roads to decrease reckless driving.
