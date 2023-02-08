ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No injuries reported in Marion County Clarion Inn fire

FAIRMONT — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
WVU study: Form Energy's Weirton project could mean billions in economic impact

WEIRTON – The Form Energy battery manufacturing facility proposed for Weirton could have an annual economic impact of more than $155 million, according to officials with West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics. The report, compiled by Christiadi and John Deskins using data provided by...
Inside The Coop: Cooking with Sara enriches life skills in the kitchen

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sara Slider serves smiles and enriching life skills to the community of Buckhannon through cooking classes offered at The Coop on Main Street. Starting a month earlier with a partially finished, but working, kitchen, The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opened its doors to hosting classes dedicated to broadening the palate of the local community. Slider is the mastermind chef and sole instructor of the offered cooking classes each month.
St. Joseph's Hospital employees participate in Wear Red Day

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon recognized National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 3. The national recognition occurs on the first Friday in February to help raise awareness about heart disease as the leading cause of death among Americans, especially women.
Mission trip to rebuild homes devastated by 2022 floods

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A faith-based group is rallying volunteers to help fellow residents of Appalachia whose homes were destroyed by the July 2022 floods. Deacon David Lester is spearheading a spring mission trip to help rebuild homes in Letcher County, Kentucky the week of March 12-17. The Ecumenical Mission Team, formed in association with the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches in 2005, needs both feet on the ground and donations to help make the mission a success.
Saturday Salutes

— The West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team, based in St. Albans, which deployed earlier this week to assist on-scene first responders and incident command at the major train derailment in Ohio. The 35th CST consists of 22 full-time Army and Air National Guard members assigned to 14 different specialties. It’s tasked to provide support to civil authorities at domestic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive incident sites.
West Virginia Wesleyan sets Orange and Black Day for Feb. 25

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College will host its premier campus visit again this year for newly enrolled students as Orange and Black Day will be held Saturday, Feb. 25. It is a years-long tradition at the college that brings accepted prospective students to explore what the college offers as well as be celebrated for their achievement.
Charles Kirk

KINGWOOD — Charles Edward “Ed” Kirk, 74 of Kingwood, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. Ed was born on Aug. 10, 1948, in Grafton and was the son of the late Roy and Helen (Riley) Kirk.
Calendar of Events for Saturday

Soup bean dinner, noon-5 p.m., Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church, 401 Indiana Ave., Nutter Fort. With cornbread, slaw, dessert, coffee or tea. Eat in or take out.
Lincoln edges Bridgeport with late free throws

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sixteen of the Lincoln girls basketball team’s 28 free throw attempts came in the fourth quarter. Although the Cougars didn’t make a field goal in the final quarter, they overcame it by hitting eight of the 16 free throws and getting enough stops defensively to hold on for a 51-49 victory over Bridgeport on Wednesday at Lincoln.
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks from another satisfying night at the WVU Coliseum, where West Virginia knocked off No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers made 26 of 31 attempts from the free throw line in the 76-71 win. Only Missouri, with 78 points, has scored more points...
West Virginia - Iowa State Mens basketball highlights

Highlights from West Virginia's 76-71 win over Iowa State in Big 12 men's basketball action. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Matthews makes statement against Iowa State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting — “We won.”
RCB uses suffocating defense to down Liberty, 44-14

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd coach Robert Shields believes his team can make a statement come tournament time if it continues to improve defensively. The Flying Eagles displayed that kind of defense Friday night at home as they held Liberty to just 15.6% field-goal shooting overall while forcing eight turnovers in the first quarter en route to a 9-2 lead, and never looked back in scoring a 44-14 victory in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action.
