Related
WVNews
Fairmont State University hosts nearly 100 NCWV students at regional science and engineering fair
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly 100 students from elementary, middle and high schools across North Central West Virginia competed in the Regional Science and Engineering Fair at Fairmont State University on Saturday, with the winners getting a chance to take their projects to the state level. Fairmont State...
WVNews
No injuries reported in Marion County Clarion Inn fire
FAIRMONT — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
WVNews
WVU study: Form Energy's Weirton project could mean billions in economic impact
WEIRTON – The Form Energy battery manufacturing facility proposed for Weirton could have an annual economic impact of more than $155 million, according to officials with West Virginia University’s John Chambers College of Business and Economics. The report, compiled by Christiadi and John Deskins using data provided by...
WVNews
South Ridge Church welcomes over 100 members of special needs community to Night to Shine
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — South Ridge Church held its fourth Night to Sine event Friday evening, welcoming more than 100 members of the special needs community to a night of fun geared specifically towards them. Jennifer Wilson, the coordinator of Night to Shine and communications director at South...
WVNews
West Milford (West Virginia) community members celebrate 'milestone' birthday with resident
WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WV News) — Town and county leaders, neighbors and South Harrison High School Marching Band members helped West Milford resident Robert “Bob” Arthur celebrate his centennial birthday Friday. The World War II veteran, formerly assigned to the 324th Aircraft West Coast Guard in California,...
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan College MBA class visits Mister Bee Potato Chips, focuses on challenges
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Mister Bee Potato Chips, the only potato chip maker in West Virginia, hosted Professor Kim Conrad, Ph.D., and 15 students in her West Virginia Wesleyan College MBA class at its production facility Feb. 7 as part of a real-world business teaching experience. The MBA students, who...
WVNews
Inside The Coop: Cooking with Sara enriches life skills in the kitchen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sara Slider serves smiles and enriching life skills to the community of Buckhannon through cooking classes offered at The Coop on Main Street. Starting a month earlier with a partially finished, but working, kitchen, The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opened its doors to hosting classes dedicated to broadening the palate of the local community. Slider is the mastermind chef and sole instructor of the offered cooking classes each month.
WVNews
St. Joseph's Hospital employees participate in Wear Red Day
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon recognized National Wear Red Day on Friday, Feb. 3. The national recognition occurs on the first Friday in February to help raise awareness about heart disease as the leading cause of death among Americans, especially women.
WVNews
Mission trip to rebuild homes devastated by 2022 floods
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — A faith-based group is rallying volunteers to help fellow residents of Appalachia whose homes were destroyed by the July 2022 floods. Deacon David Lester is spearheading a spring mission trip to help rebuild homes in Letcher County, Kentucky the week of March 12-17. The Ecumenical Mission Team, formed in association with the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches in 2005, needs both feet on the ground and donations to help make the mission a success.
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
— The West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team, based in St. Albans, which deployed earlier this week to assist on-scene first responders and incident command at the major train derailment in Ohio. The 35th CST consists of 22 full-time Army and Air National Guard members assigned to 14 different specialties. It’s tasked to provide support to civil authorities at domestic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive incident sites.
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan sets Orange and Black Day for Feb. 25
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College will host its premier campus visit again this year for newly enrolled students as Orange and Black Day will be held Saturday, Feb. 25. It is a years-long tradition at the college that brings accepted prospective students to explore what the college offers as well as be celebrated for their achievement.
WVNews
Charles Kirk
KINGWOOD — Charles Edward “Ed” Kirk, 74 of Kingwood, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown. Ed was born on Aug. 10, 1948, in Grafton and was the son of the late Roy and Helen (Riley) Kirk.
WVNews
Calendar of Events for Saturday
Soup bean dinner, noon-5 p.m., Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church, 401 Indiana Ave., Nutter Fort. With cornbread, slaw, dessert, coffee or tea. Eat in or take out.
WVNews
Lincoln edges Bridgeport with late free throws
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sixteen of the Lincoln girls basketball team’s 28 free throw attempts came in the fourth quarter. Although the Cougars didn’t make a field goal in the final quarter, they overcame it by hitting eight of the 16 free throws and getting enough stops defensively to hold on for a 51-49 victory over Bridgeport on Wednesday at Lincoln.
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks from another satisfying night at the WVU Coliseum, where West Virginia knocked off No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers made 26 of 31 attempts from the free throw line in the 76-71 win. Only Missouri, with 78 points, has scored more points...
WVNews
West Virginia - Iowa State Mens basketball highlights
Highlights from West Virginia's 76-71 win over Iowa State in Big 12 men's basketball action. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
Matthews makes statement against Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting — “We won.”
WVNews
RCB uses suffocating defense to down Liberty, 44-14
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert C. Byrd coach Robert Shields believes his team can make a statement come tournament time if it continues to improve defensively. The Flying Eagles displayed that kind of defense Friday night at home as they held Liberty to just 15.6% field-goal shooting overall while forcing eight turnovers in the first quarter en route to a 9-2 lead, and never looked back in scoring a 44-14 victory in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action.
