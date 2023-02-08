Read full article on original website
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
WAND TV
IDNR seeks teachers for summer fishing program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking instructors for summer fishing clinics across central Illinois. The clinics are part of the department's Urban Fishing Program. The temporary positions take place over the summer months, making them good options for teachers, retirees, students, and others...
wmay.com
Bed, Bath and Beyond in Springfield to finally close
The nationwide collapse of Bed, Bath and Beyond has finally reached Springfield. The latest round of store closings for the troubled chain includes the store on Veterans Parkway. The company has announced numerous store closings since last fall, as it tries to avoid bankruptcy. In addition to the Springfield store,...
newschannel20.com
New information on I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There is new information on the crash that took place on Interstate 55 south on Friday. ISP responded to a single-vehicle crash with a sedan that ran off the roadway, through the grassy median, and hit the concrete overpass, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.
wmay.com
Menard and Macon Counties investigating highway shooting
Authorities in two counties are investigating a shooting incident northwest of Springfield Tuesday. Just before 4:30 pm, Menard County authorities were notified by officials in Mason County that a motorist had been shot but was still traveling southbound on Route 97, with the suspect vehicle – a U-Haul box truck – in pursuit.
wlds.com
Charges on File in Mason County For IL-97 Road Rage Shooting
The identity of the man who shot a motorist from a U-Haul truck has been revealed. The State Journal Register reports that 34 year old Nicholas A. Santos of El Paso, Texas was the driver of a U-Haul box truck who shot an unnamed motorist while traveling southbound on Illinois Route 97 out of Kilbourne in Mason County. The victim continued driving after being shot and then, turned around towards Mason County. The male victim was later taken to a Springfield hospital. Their status remains unknown.
wmay.com
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties. 33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Crime Stoppers looking to help solve Rochester burglary
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a burglary and felony theft that happened last week in Rochester. Officials said that between 12:30 and 3:16 p.m. on Feb. 2, someone broke into a home on Circle Drive and stole guns, magazines, ammunition and jewelry; the stolen […]
wmay.com
Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child
Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
Madison County Record
Madison County real estate Dec. 27-30
$95,000 - 1909 BURLING DR - NICHOLAS T GREENBERG TO JOSHUA D PIERCE. $105,000 - 800 MAURICE ST - MICHAEL S PRITCHETT TO PATRICK MAY. $75,000 - 301 W ELM ST - EDDIE AND CAROL LYNNE AGHA TO KLM3 LLC. $685,000 - 3550 HOMER M ADAMS PKWY - HAP PROPERTIES...
wlds.com
Alleged Armed Kidnapping Investigation Under Way in Scott County
Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a possible person with a gun outside of a residence in Winchester last night. At approximately 5:40PM Thursday, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the vicinity of McGlasson Drive in Winchester about 3 individuals who were outside of a residence, and according to the call, one of the individuals was in possession of a firearm.
tspr.org
Person killed in deputy-involved crash identified
The man who died in a car crash that involved a McDonough County Sheriff’s deputy was from the St. Louis area. James Mellenthin, 35, was the father of three. He was a floor covering installer specialist from Cottage Hills. The crash happened on Route 67 south of Macomb at...
New Illinois bill would require EMS workers to wear body cameras
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More emergency services workers in Illinois may be required to wear body cameras. A new bill sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) would require the use of body cameras by EMS workers supplied by their employer to film all their interactions with members of the public. All ambulances would also have […]
Prep Sports Recap for Feb. 10, 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Mason Funk scored 21 points lead U-High to a 63-31 win over visiting Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, ending the Cyclones’ 36-game conference winning streak in a game between state-ranked teams on Friday. And Metamora won its first game as the state’s No. 1 ranked team in class 3A, a 60-50 decision at […]
ShotSpotter detection leads to arrest, ghost gun recovery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after a ShotSpotter lead officers to his home on Tuesday. That man turned out to be a previously convicted felon who was in possession of a ghost gun, which constitutes two crimes under Illinois law. Springfield Police officials said the ShotSpotter detected a single shot […]
newschannel20.com
Springfield man arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of South 2nd Street for a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. The ShotSpotter activation showed the shot being fired in the backyard of a residence. Upon arrival officers located a shell casing near the...
wlds.com
NTSB Release Final Report on Airplane Crash That Killed Edwards’ & Family Friend in 2020
The National Transportation Safety Board has released a final report on an airplane crash that killed a well-known Springfield couple and their friend three years ago. Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards and her husband, former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards along with family friend John Evans and the Edwards’ family dog were killed when their twin-engine Piper Aerostar went down in the afternoon of January 28, 2020 in an unincorporated area of Sangamon County near the outskirts of Springfield.
Central Illinois grocery store to close after more than $10,000 in electric bills mount
KINCAD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Kincaid Food Market, formerly known as the IGA, will be shutting down on Sunday. A post on the store’s Facebook page from Jan. 26 read in part “It is with broken hearts that we have to announce, February 5th will be our last OPEN business day. For we are closing […]
WAND TV
UIS to offer more than 50 accelerated courses starting March 20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –The University of Illinois Springfield is adding over 50 additional accelerated courses for it's students, beginning in March. The courses will be available in a variety of formats, including online and on-campus, for prospective and current students. All classes will begin Monday, March 20, and will...
