Read full article on original website
Related
Big Changes Coming to New York Inspection Stickers in 2023
Change is coming to the yearly inspection stickers seen on almost every car in New York State. If you own a car and have it registered in New York State, you already know that once every year you are required to bring your vehicle to a certified New York State Inspection station to have it inspected.
Drivers Upset as Inspection Stickers Changing in New York State
It's a hassle to drive a car. Despite the freedom having a driver's license and owning a car allows, the cost of gas and repairs, along with the payments you have to make is a headache for drivers. Another headache for drivers here in New York state is the registration...
New York families getting back $100 or more per child from the state
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers? This payment is called the Empire State child credit. It is based on your taxable income, so knowing that, you will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately.
Did you get your New York State health care bonus?
Last year Governor Kathy Hochul announced certain health care workers would be getting a bonus up to $3,000, but some in Western New York say they have yet to get it
State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
All NY SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits
All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive a supplemental allotment of food benefits for February, Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday.
As grocery prices climb, millions of New Yorkers brace for the end of pandemic-era food stamps
Charisma White, in her building's courtyard in Sunset Park. White said the $195 in food stamp benefits she used to receive wouldn’t last an entire month. The $95-a-month boost, a nearly 50% increase to her food budget, has allowed White to buy items she typically can’t afford. Additional SNAP money is slated to end next month as inflationary grocery prices continue to climb. [ more › ]
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
newyorkupstate.com
Ballad of a weed grower: Josh Waterman’s rise from small-town dealer to the front line of NY’s cannabis experiment
It’s a Sunday morning in late January, and in this rented-out recreation center around Syracuse, Josh Waterman is the Mayor of Weedtown. Waterman, president of the Legacy Growers Association, organized the pop-up event alongside a few other Central New York cultivators. About 20 minutes before doors open to customers already gathered at the entrance, vendors inside are making last-minute adjustments to their display tables – putting jars of marijuana strains in front of others and straightening up signs bearing their logos.
New marijuana dispensary opening in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Another marijuana dispensary is set to open in Manhattan, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The weed dispensary will operate under a license by The Doe Store, a subsidiary of the non-profit organization the Doe Fund. The retail shop, which will be called “Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store,” will be […]
This Friday: Queens’ first legal marijuana dispensary hiring budtenders, managers, more (guest column)
This guest column is from the NY CAURD Coalition, a group formed to create a sustainable, equitable and inclusive cannabis industry. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of NY Cannabis Insider. Fresh into 2023,...
New York Set To Open First Cannabis Dispensary Outside of NYC
Not long after Smacked LLC opened its doors in late January, another cannabis dispensary was announced to open by the end of the week. What makes this new shop unique is that it is the first legal recreational cannabis dispensary to open outside of New York City. More Licenses Coming.
Mayor: State budget leaves NYC with $4B in unexpected costs
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says the new state budget proposal leaves New York City holding the bag with some $4 billion in unanticipated new costs.That includes $500 million a year for the MTA, and hundreds of millions for new charter schools, reducing class size and sheltering asylum seekers.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses funding for asylum seekers, MTA's fiscal problems in state budgetHe says unless something is done, the city will have no choice but to slash services across the board."We are looking deeply and every New Yorker would feel the pain," Adams said.The mayor is scheduled to ask lawmakers in Albany next week to find other ways to fund the programs.
spectrumlocalnews.com
NY epidemiologist warns public health emergency may end too soon
The Biden Administration is set to end the federal public health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic as of May 11, 2023, but epidemiologists say it may be too soon. “We are at a place where we are not fully taking advantage of the tools that are at our disposal," said Dr. Denis Nash, distinguished professor of epidemiology and executive director of CUNY’s Institute for Implementation Science in Population Health. "So I would feel a bit better about it if a much larger proportion of New Yorkers were up to date on their vaccines."
queenseagle.com
Adams turns to civil law to eliminate illegal weed market
In his latest attempt to combat unlicensed weed sellers shopping their wares in the now-legal marijuana market, Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on Tuesday that they’re turning to the civil law book. Previously, government and law enforcement have relied on criminal investigation methods to...
WKTV
Delgado speaks at legislative breakfast in Utica, says government must focus on working families
UTICA, N.Y. – Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado spoke at the Central New York Labor Council’s annual legislative breakfast event Friday morning. The council is made up of union members that work in health care, education and other industries. Delgado spoke about the importance of building legislation that bolsters...
WKTV
NY allocates funds to repave state roads impacted by severe weather
Several state roads that have been impacted by severe weather will be repaved through $100 million in state funding dedicated to infrastructure improvements. There are 64 projects statewide and nearly $10 million is going to the Mohawk Valley. Here are the local projects in Herkimer and Otsego counties:. Herkimer County.
caribbeanlife.com
James successfully defends NY’s Rent Stabilization Laws
New York Attorney General Letitia James has successfully defended New York’s Rent Stabilization Laws after the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rejected constitutional challenges to the law, as as amended by the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act of 2019. “Today’s decision is a victory for...
New York Lawsuit: Love Triangle Murder-Suicide In Hudson Valley
A lawsuit was filed after a love triangle led to a police officer and a Hudson Valley resident's death outside a popular restaurant. On Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022, around 10:34 p.m., members of the Wallkill Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at the Middletown Buffalo Wild Wings located at 567 Route 211.
Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners
If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
Comments / 0