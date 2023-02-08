ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

IRS proposes new reporting program for tips in the service industry

By Marc Sternfield
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E6LNo_0kfsimAG00

The Internal Revenue Service wants to do a better job of monitoring, and presumably taxing, tips in the service industry.

The U.S. Treasury Department and IRS on Monday introduced the Service Industry Tip Compliance Agreement (SITCA), which the agency says would be a “voluntary” program involving restaurants, bars, food delivery and other businesses where workers earn money from tips.

With inflation, is it cheaper to eat in or dine out?

“The proposed SITCA program is designed to take advantage of advancements in point-of-sale, time and attendance systems, and electronic payment settlement methods to improve tip reporting compliance,” according to the IRS .

Aspects of SITCA include monitoring how much revenue is generated through tips and annual reporting by employers.

Businesses would also receive “protection from liability under the rules that define tips as part of an employee’s pay,” the IRS said.

Many service industry workers rely on tips as a large source of income since they typically earn less than minimum wage as an hourly rate.

The public comment period is open until May 7, 2023.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
USA Diario

Child Tax Credit 2023, what is the new news?

The Child Tax Credit for the 2023 tax season can be claimed as long as the parents meet the established requirements. It is necessary to clarify that the payments will not be as large as in 2021, when the benefits were up to $3600.00 USD per dependent.
KTLA

Driver killed in head-on crash captured on video in Chatsworth

Two sedans collided in Chatsworth Thursday morning, killing a driver whose vehicle was sent careening into the yard of a nearby home. The crash in the 8900 block of Winnetka Avenue, near the intersection with Nordhoff Street, was reported a few minutes after 6 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert. One […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KSST Radio

The Benefits of Having a Tax Refund Direct Deposited

Feb. 2, 2023- Receiving a tax refund is happy news to any taxpayer; getting it quickly is even better. Direct deposit is the safest and most convenient way to receive a tax refund. The IRS encourages taxpayers to file when they are ready and choose direct deposit to receive any refund they may be owed.
HeySoCal

What to know about TurboTax before you file your taxes this year

This story was originally published by ProPublica. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. Free, Fact-Checked Tax Information. That’s All. Under the Free File agreement, Americans who make less than $73,000 per year...
KTLA

KTLA

100K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy