NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Softball Set to Begin 2023 Season at Puerto Vallarta College Challenge
FARGO, N.D. - The North Dakota State softball team will open up the 2023 season with the first of two weekends in Mexico at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, playing six games over four days at Nancy Almaraz Field on the opening weekend, beginning on February 10. Game Coverage. All...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Drops 63-58 Decision at Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. – The North Dakota State women's basketball team fell short in the final minutes at Omaha, 63-58, on Thursday night at Baxter Arena. After entering the fourth quarter trailing 52-40, NDSU (14-9, 8-5 Summit) surged back with seven straight points to pull within five, 52-47, following a free throw from Heaven Hamling. After Omaha (12-13, 7-7 Summit) connected on a triple, the Bison once again assembled a 6-0 run capped off by a layup from Elle Evans to cut the deficit down to two, 55-53, with 3:57 to play. However, NDSU couldn't cut the deficit down any further and dropped the contest, 63-58.
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Track & Field Competes at Vanderbilt, SDSU this Weekend
The North Dakota State University men's and women's track & field teams will send athletes to compete at a pair of meets this Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11. The Bison will split their squads between the Music City Challenge hosted by Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., and the SDSU Indoor Classic in Brookings, S.D.
NDSU Bison Athletics
Bison Return Home to Take on Omaha, Denver
The Games: The North Dakota State men's basketball team will host Omaha on Thursday, Feb. 9, and Denver on Saturday, Feb. 11. Where to Watch: Both games will be broadcast by WDAY Xtra and available on ESPN+. Radio: Rob Hipp and Dexter Werner will call the games on 107.9 The...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Softball Picked Third In Summit League Preseason Coaches Poll
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - North Dakota State Softball was picked to finish third in The Summit League in 2023, announced the league office on Wednesday, following a vote of the league's eight head coaches in the preseason poll. The Bison, who have won two of the last four regular season...
