OMAHA, Neb. – The North Dakota State women's basketball team fell short in the final minutes at Omaha, 63-58, on Thursday night at Baxter Arena. After entering the fourth quarter trailing 52-40, NDSU (14-9, 8-5 Summit) surged back with seven straight points to pull within five, 52-47, following a free throw from Heaven Hamling. After Omaha (12-13, 7-7 Summit) connected on a triple, the Bison once again assembled a 6-0 run capped off by a layup from Elle Evans to cut the deficit down to two, 55-53, with 3:57 to play. However, NDSU couldn't cut the deficit down any further and dropped the contest, 63-58.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO