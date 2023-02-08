ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Kyrie Irving glad to be with Mavs after Nets ‘disrespected’ him

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faP7o_0kfsiCaE00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ul07D_0kfsiCaE00

Kyrie Irving is glad to make a new start with the Dallas Mavericks after engineering a move away from the Brooklyn Nets.

In his first interview since Brooklyn dealt him to Dallas on Monday, Irving said on Tuesday that he was “very disrespected” at his former workplace.

“I just know I want to be places where I’m celebrated and not just tolerated or just kind of dealt with in a way that doesn’t make me feel respected,” Irving said in Los Angeles ahead of the Mavericks’ Wednesday game against the Clippers. “There were times throughout this process when I was in Brooklyn where I felt very disrespected and my talent — I work extremely hard at what I do. No one ever talks about my work ethic, though.

“Everyone talks about what I’m doing off the floor, so I just wanted to change that narrative, write my own story and just continue preparing in the gym, and now that I’m in Dallas, just focus on what I control.”

Asked to elaborate on how the Nets disrespected him, Irving replied he saw insufficient “transparency and honesty from people in the front office.”

Last week, Irving demanded a trade away from Brooklyn, and the Nets obliged, dealing him and Markieff Morris to the Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round draft pick and two second-round picks.

Irving said of the Nets, “I wish them well. I left them in fourth place. I did what I was supposed to do, took care of my teammates, was incredibly selfless in my approach to leading, and I just want to do all the right things for myself — not to appease anybody that had something negative to say about me or judge me. This basketball game — just, it’s fun, and I want to keep it that way.”

Irving is looking forward to teaming with Mavericks star Luka Doncic, though both of them are ball-dominant guards.

“It’s still a wait and see, but I think me as a hooper, me as a basketball player, am I worried about us coexisting and finding cohesion? No,” Irving said. “So as much as I can alleviate for him, as much as I can lead alongside him, willing to do, but there’s no pressure here. Nothing’s forced with me and him. I just want to play basketball and enjoy his talent and enjoy my teammates’ talent and work towards a championship.”

Irving, 30, produced averages of 27.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 40 games for the Nets this season. The eight-time All-Star has career marks of 23.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 651 NBA games for the Cleveland Cavaliers (2011-12 to 2016-17), Boston Celtics (2017-18 to 2018-19) and Brooklyn (2019-20 to 2022-23).

He won an NBA championship alongside LeBron James with the Cavaliers in 2016.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout

Patrick Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday as part of a deadline deal, but he is likely headed for a reunion with one of his former teams. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Beverley and a second-round pick to Orlando for Mo Bamba. The Magic are a rebuilding team and have little use... The post Patrick Beverley could reunite with former team after buyout appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iheart.com

Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things

Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
IRVING, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Chauncey Billups responds to allegations surrounding Gary Payton II

Chauncey Billups on Friday responded to some allegations surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers’ handling of Gary Payton II. The Golden State Warriors agreed to a trade with the Blazers on Thursday that would send Payton to Golden State for five second-round picks. The deal involved Detroit and Atlanta, as James Wiseman was being traded to... The post Chauncey Billups responds to allegations surrounding Gary Payton II appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PORTLAND, OR
New York Post

Kevin Durant rips Kendrick Perkins on Instagram after stunning Nets trade

Kevin Durant is changing teams — but not the way he acts on social media. On Thursday, the same day the Nets traded Durant to the Suns in a blockbuster move ahead of the league’s 3 p.m. trade deadline, NBA veteran Etan Thomas remarked how Brooklyn supporters “should be livid” at the organization’s front office in the wake of recent events, which included Kyrie Irving being shipped to the Mavericks last weekend. “I’m no GM, but if you have KD, Kyrie, and James Harden, and you end up trading all 3 but don’t get back any all stars in return, you have failed...
BROOKLYN, NY
TMZ.com

Kyrie Irving Gifts Mavericks Debut Jersey To Floyd Mayweather

Kyrie Irving's first-ever Mavericks jersey won't have a place in a museum or a Hall of Fame -- no, it'll be somewhere in one of Floyd Mayweather's mansions ... 'cause the new Dallas star gifted the boxing legend with it following his debut on Wednesday night. Floyd was one of...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
DETROIT, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas

D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

97K+
Followers
74K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy