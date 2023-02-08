Watch President Biden's 2023 State of the Union Address
Watch President Joe Biden deliver the 2023 State of the Union Address during a joint session of Congress.
Watch President Joe Biden deliver the 2023 State of the Union Address during a joint session of Congress.
Breaking news and current events from around the globe.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0