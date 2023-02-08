Sunday evening's Super Bowl LVII pits the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs, ending the 2022 NFL season and marking the 57th year of the big game. According to Statista, over 99 million Americans watched last year's game, where the Los Angeles Rams edged out a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. While the game promises to be exciting this year, especially if you're from Philly or K.C., most of us will watch the game for the commercials, halftime show, and the delicious snacks we are promised.

23 HOURS AGO