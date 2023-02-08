Read full article on original website
Music Notebook: Isley Brothers at Pechanga Arena, The Lone Bellow at Belly Up, Jungle Brothers at Music Box
Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Isleys scored their first hit record, 'Shout,' in 1959 and inspired The Beatles
okayplayer.com
Kelela Returns With Reflective Album ‘Raven’
Kelela releases her highly anticipated second studio album, Raven. It’s her follow-up to her debut Take Me Apart. It’s been six years since Kelela dropped her debut album Take Me Apart, now she has returned with Raven, a sultry and innovative R&B album. On Raven, Kelela blends pop,...
Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies
There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is returning to metal with two new projects: “I’m stepping back into the heavy”
Former Metallica/Voivod/Ozzy bassist Jason Newsted is working on two new metal bands
Princess Märtha Louise’s fiancé Shaman Durek talks inspiration after releasing music
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway’s fiancé debuted his first single last year. Shaman Durek Verrett’s “My House” was released back in September, followed by “My House (Remix Collection 2)” last month. King Harald V’s future son-in-law spoke about what inspires his music in an interview with Digital...
NME
Tove Lo shares new single ‘Borderline’ co-written by Dua Lipa
Tove Lo has dropped a new song, ‘Borderline’, which was co-written by Dua Lipa. The upbeat track is the first new music from the Swedish singer since her recent album ‘Dirt Femme’, which arrived in October. Per a press release, Lo said: “’Borderline’ is a song...
Lucinda Williams Gets Tribute Fit for an Americana Queen From Mumford & Sons, Dwight Yoakam, Allison Russell and a Cast of Roots Luminaries
How is it that the Americana Music Association has been holding annual Grammy eve tribute shows at the Troubadour since the mid-2010s, but never got around, until this year, to feting Lucinda Williams — of whom AMA director Jed Hilly said, “You are the voice, you are the songs, you are the soul of Americana”? Probably only because Americana is the rare field of music that typically takes care of or at least looks to its elders first, and so previous shows in the series focused on artists with more tread on their tires, like Willie Nelson and, before they...
James Brown: Godfather of Soul pathed way for Black R&B artists
James Brown was an iconic American musician who is recognized as one of the most influential figures in rhythm and blues, soul, funk and protest civil rights music. Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia on May 3rd 1933, James Brown spent most of his early life singing gospel music in the local baptist church choir. As a teenager, he began to explore rhythm and blues artists such as Little Richard and Fats Domino. He took their styles of music and began to create his own unique sound by combining elements from both genres.
NME
Artists wade into Steve Alibini’s Steely Dan debate
A host of artists have waded in to share their thoughts on Steve Albini‘s comments about Steely Dan. The producer and engineer took to Twitter earlier this week (February 6) to express his views on the New York rock band, writing: “I will always be the kind of punk that shits on Steely Dan.
‘Moonage Daydream’ Tries to Capture David Bowie’s Sound and Vision in Impressionistic Video Album
Like Jesus, Elvis or Obi-Wan Kenobi, David Bowie seems bigger in death than he was in life (and yes, he was a pretty big deal when he was alive too). Heroes may win the day but legends live forever, and Bowie has now ascended into legend, becoming the “archetype messiah rockstar” (his words) he molded his Ziggy Stardust persona after. Since his January 2016 death at the age of 69, I can think of at least two other Bowie documentaries that have come out, along with reissues, retrospectives, and tributes from those who knew him or merely copied him.
Digital Music News
Legendary Pop Composer Burt Bacharach Dies at 94
A dominant force in American pop music for over 50 years, songwriter, composer, and producer Burt Bacharach died of natural causes at age 94. Legendary songwriter, arranger, composer, and producer Burt Bacharach, a dominant presence in American popular music for over half a century, died of natural causes on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 94.
NME
Dream Wife announce new album ‘Social Lubrication’, share ferocious single ‘Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)’
Dream Wife have shared details of their third album ‘Social Lubrication’ along with a new single ‘Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)’ – listen below. The album, which is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘So When You Gonna…‘ is released on June 9 via Lucky Number (pre-order here).
musictimes.com
Franklin Jonas Unveils Debut Song 'Cocaine': Get to Know the Youngest Jonas Brother
Many are highly aware that Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have a significantly younger brother, Franklin Jonas, who has not been into music-until now. Franklin began his career as a child actor and was generally simply known as the "Bonus Jonas" by fans since he never really participated in or with the group.
"Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head" Creator Burt Bacharach Died at 94 Years Old
From the late 1950s through the 1980s, legendary composer, songwriter, record producer, and pianist Burt Bacharach was responsible for the creation of hundreds of pop songs. Over 1,000 different artists have recorded music written by Burt, and his successes in music earned him accolades such as six Grammys and three Academy Awards.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Are All Silhouettes and Technicolor Dreams in ‘Blacktop’ Music Video
Yeah Yeah Yeahs go full technicolor dream in the music video for their latest single, “Blacktop,” which appears on their recently released studio album Cool it Down. With Karen O at its center, the David Black-directed video toys with shadows and silhouettes to pair a visual narrative with the emotionally stripped-back track. “‘Blacktop’ stuck out to me early on, the demo was very stripped down instrumentally and emotionally. It was a step towards what radical closeness feels like after a long separation,” Karen O explained in a statement. “Each record has one of these diamonds in the rough that just...
The Genius of Burt Bacharach in 12 Songs
During their commercial peak in the 1960s, the songs of Burt Bacharach (who passed away today at 94) and lyricist Hal David were so commercially successful and ubiquitous that they were often categorized as schmaltz — their lush, rich sound, easy melodies and gentle tempos conjured visions of ascot-and-sunglasses Bel Air poolside parties for the very rich, like the ones in the early scenes of “The Graduate.” Yet part of Bacharach’s brilliance was in that deceptive simplicity: His songs are extremely musically sophisticated, complex and often downright weird, combining a world of influences — from jazz and classical to bossa nova...
PREMIERE: Nordicana Band Darling West Share Captivating New Video for ‘I’m Still Here’
The lilting intro to Darling West's "I'm Still Here" is deceptive. As Mari Kreken unwinds a tail of new love, the song quickly shifts tone -- the story takes a turn, and the music veers into a warm pop crescendo. As is par for the course for the Norwegian band, "I'm Still Here" draws listeners in with its strong melody and refuses to let go.
The Children of Jazz Greats—The Next Generation: Ravi Coltrane, Jasper Armstrong Marsalis, and More
For decades in the 20th century, Jazz was the dominant form of music entertainment. Born from the blues and ragtime, the improvisational musical style took hold in a major way from the 1920s and continued on through the decades with artists like John Coltrane, Miles Davis, and more. Since its...
Watch Weezer, Taylor Momsen and The Struts' Luke Spiller cover The Beach Boys at star-studded LA tribute show
Stars from the music world honour The Beach Boys at special A Grammy Salute show in Los Angeles
