San Francisco, CA

okayplayer.com

Kelela Returns With Reflective Album ‘Raven’

Kelela releases her highly anticipated second studio album, Raven. It’s her follow-up to her debut Take Me Apart. It’s been six years since Kelela dropped her debut album Take Me Apart, now she has returned with Raven, a sultry and innovative R&B album. On Raven, Kelela blends pop,...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
NME

Tove Lo shares new single ‘Borderline’ co-written by Dua Lipa

Tove Lo has dropped a new song, ‘Borderline’, which was co-written by Dua Lipa. The upbeat track is the first new music from the Swedish singer since her recent album ‘Dirt Femme’, which arrived in October. Per a press release, Lo said: “’Borderline’ is a song...
Variety

Lucinda Williams Gets Tribute Fit for an Americana Queen From Mumford & Sons, Dwight Yoakam, Allison Russell and a Cast of Roots Luminaries

How is it that the Americana Music Association has been holding annual Grammy eve tribute shows at the Troubadour since the mid-2010s, but never got around, until this year, to feting Lucinda Williams — of whom AMA director Jed Hilly said, “You are the voice, you are the songs, you are the soul of Americana”? Probably only because Americana is the rare field of music that typically takes care of or at least looks to its elders first, and so previous shows in the series focused on artists with more tread on their tires, like Willie Nelson and, before they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

James Brown: Godfather of Soul pathed way for Black R&B artists

James Brown was an iconic American musician who is recognized as one of the most influential figures in rhythm and blues, soul, funk and protest civil rights music. Born and raised in Augusta, Georgia on May 3rd 1933, James Brown spent most of his early life singing gospel music in the local baptist church choir. As a teenager, he began to explore rhythm and blues artists such as Little Richard and Fats Domino. He took their styles of music and began to create his own unique sound by combining elements from both genres.
AUGUSTA, GA
NME

Artists wade into Steve Alibini’s Steely Dan debate

A host of artists have waded in to share their thoughts on Steve Albini‘s comments about Steely Dan. The producer and engineer took to Twitter earlier this week (February 6) to express his views on the New York rock band, writing: “I will always be the kind of punk that shits on Steely Dan.
Decider.com

‘Moonage Daydream’ Tries to Capture David Bowie’s Sound and Vision in Impressionistic Video Album

Like Jesus, Elvis or Obi-Wan Kenobi, David Bowie seems bigger in death than he was in life (and yes, he was a pretty big deal when he was alive too). Heroes may win the day but legends live forever, and Bowie has now ascended into legend, becoming the “archetype messiah rockstar” (his words) he molded his Ziggy Stardust persona after. Since his January 2016 death at the age of 69, I can think of at least two other Bowie documentaries that have come out, along with reissues, retrospectives, and tributes from those who knew him or merely copied him.
Digital Music News

Legendary Pop Composer Burt Bacharach Dies at 94

A dominant force in American pop music for over 50 years, songwriter, composer, and producer Burt Bacharach died of natural causes at age 94. Legendary songwriter, arranger, composer, and producer Burt Bacharach, a dominant presence in American popular music for over half a century, died of natural causes on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 94.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Franklin Jonas Unveils Debut Song 'Cocaine': Get to Know the Youngest Jonas Brother

Many are highly aware that Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas have a significantly younger brother, Franklin Jonas, who has not been into music-until now. Franklin began his career as a child actor and was generally simply known as the "Bonus Jonas" by fans since he never really participated in or with the group.
Rolling Stone

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Are All Silhouettes and Technicolor Dreams in ‘Blacktop’ Music Video

Yeah Yeah Yeahs go full technicolor dream in the music video for their latest single, “Blacktop,” which appears on their recently released studio album Cool it Down. With Karen O at its center, the David Black-directed video toys with shadows and silhouettes to pair a visual narrative with the emotionally stripped-back track. “‘Blacktop’ stuck out to me early on, the demo was very stripped down instrumentally and emotionally. It was a step towards what radical closeness feels like after a long separation,” Karen O explained in a statement. “Each record has one of these diamonds in the rough that just...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

The Genius of Burt Bacharach in 12 Songs

During their commercial peak in the 1960s, the songs of Burt Bacharach (who passed away today at 94) and lyricist Hal David were so commercially successful and ubiquitous that they were often categorized as schmaltz — their lush, rich sound, easy melodies and gentle tempos conjured visions of ascot-and-sunglasses Bel Air poolside parties for the very rich, like the ones in the early scenes of “The Graduate.” Yet part of Bacharach’s brilliance was in that deceptive simplicity: His songs are extremely musically sophisticated, complex and often downright weird, combining a world of influences — from jazz and classical to bossa nova...

