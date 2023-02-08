ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

12 News

Dangerous Nevada fugitive apprehended by SWAT team in Prescott

PRESCOTT, Ariz — A 38-year-old fugitive wanted for attempted homicide in Nevada was apprehended by a SWAT team in Prescott on Thursday. According to a release from Prescott police, the department was contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.B.I. Criminal Apprehension Team at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday regarding a fugitive with a warrant for attempted homicide believed to be in the Prescott area.
PRESCOTT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Northern Arizona student threatened classmates with 'kill list', police say

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - A 13-year-old student in northern Arizona was arrested after he reportedly told other students that they were on his "kill list," police said. Teachers at Mountain View Preparatory School in Cottonwood said that the boy was threatening students, and one teacher overheard students asking him if they too were on his "list."
COTTONWOOD, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers during traffic stop

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers in Prescott have arrested a man from Phoenix after he allegedly punched and bit officers during a traffic stop on Monday. In a statement, Prescott Police said an officer noticed 59-year-old Darren Runyon speeding with a gas pump hose still attached to his car near the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway just before 12:30 a.m.
PRESCOTT, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT

PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 6, 2023) –At approximately 8:11 pm on February 2, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the call from a female juvenile and her mother who reported that 48-year-old Dustin Brown of Chino Valley had been waiting outside their residence. Brown had previously been making inappropriate comments to the young woman at her place of employment and had been avoiding service of an Injunction Against Harassment (IAH) against him. He was also suspected of leaving a threatening letter on the victim's car. During YCSO investigation of Brown, it was discovered he had previously done time in prison for stalking and was arrested two weeks ago by Prescott Police Department for a similar incident that began with him making inappropriate comments to a female employee at a different local business.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

Fraudster tries to sell vacant lot on Windsong Drive

On Jan. 14, a new Sedona property listing for an empty lot located at 550 Windsong Drive, near the Amitabha Stupa and Peace Park, appeared on the Arizona MLS system. The 4,792-square-foot parcel was priced at $180,000, and was listed by Magdalena Romanska of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s. Six days...
SEDONA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

YCSO REMINDS COMMUNITY OF SCAM CALLS:

PRESCOTT ARIZONA – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community to be aware of scam calls that may be received. A citizen recently reported that she received a phone call from “Sergeant Michael Lewis with YCSO” including a fabricated badge number, regarding a warrant and seeking money. Fortunately, after asking a few questions, the citizen determined that this was a fictitious caller.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Pile burns planned at Dead Horse Ranch State Park

Smoke may be visible from Cottonwood and Camp Verde next week due to a prescribed burn at Dead Horse Ranch State Park. The piles are approximately five acres and are the result of leftover debris from continual fuel work conducted by Arizona State Parks and Trails to reduce wildfire risk within the park and nearby residences.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
flagscanner.com

Truck stuck in Flagstaff underpass – photos

10:37 am Flagstaff police and fire responding to the train track overpass where Milton turns into Route 66 near downtown for a truck that didn’t fit through the underpass and needs to unload a bus it was pulling. Use an alternate route if driving in the area.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Replies YRMC

Update: Yavapai Regional Medical Center Yavapai Regional Medical Center Declines Increase and Leaves Network Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Ready to Assist Members “We had every reason to believe that Yavapai Regional Medical Center intended to meet us in the middle and stay in network,” says Pam Kehaly, President and CEO, of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “Providers should absolutely be paid fairly and honored and respected for their talent, expertise, and compassion. To protect affordability, we all need to make sure that unnecessary increases be kept in check, especially in this case where hospital costs are double and triple what we see in other parts of the state. Because individuals and families can’t negotiate rates directly, we consider standing up for our members one of the most important things we do.” Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s decision to leave the network does not apply to nearly 80% of our 58,000 covered members in Yavapai County. Emergency care, even at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, is still covered at in-network rates. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona clinical care teams are making certain that patients can continue scheduled care, surgeries, and inpatient stays that are underway. We are working quickly to accommodate patients who have asked us to help them find alternate care settings and making special arrangements for those patients who may be facing a life altering diagnosis. “Our number 1 goal is getting our members the care they need,” says Dr. Cara Christ, Chief Medical Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “We are responding to each patient who reaches out with questions or needs guidance. Insurance is complicated and it is our job to sort out the details in this type of transition.” Members can:
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Thousands in Yavapai County lose in-network health care access

Contract negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and a major health care provider in Yavapai County broke down this week. It leaves thousands of patients in several communities without in-network care. Executives with the insurer and Yavapai Regional Medical Center for months tried to iron out an agreement....
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect

PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
ARIZONA STATE

