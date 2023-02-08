Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dangerous Nevada fugitive apprehended by SWAT team in Prescott
PRESCOTT, Ariz — A 38-year-old fugitive wanted for attempted homicide in Nevada was apprehended by a SWAT team in Prescott on Thursday. According to a release from Prescott police, the department was contacted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.B.I. Criminal Apprehension Team at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday regarding a fugitive with a warrant for attempted homicide believed to be in the Prescott area.
flagscanner.com
BREAKING: Flagstaff Police Just Involved In Injury Accident. Photos Attached
1:39 PM A Flagstaff Police Officer was just involved in an injury collision at 2160 N 4th St. Medics have been asked to respond for minor injuries. We have a reporter on the scene. This also involves a truck that crashed into a business.
13-year-old boy arrested for threats at Cottonwood school
A 13-year-old Cottonwood boy is facing serious charges after he allegedly threatened classmates, saying they were on a “kill list.”
fox10phoenix.com
Northern Arizona student threatened classmates with 'kill list', police say
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - A 13-year-old student in northern Arizona was arrested after he reportedly told other students that they were on his "kill list," police said. Teachers at Mountain View Preparatory School in Cottonwood said that the boy was threatening students, and one teacher overheard students asking him if they too were on his "list."
knau.org
Flagstaff girl returns home after being wounded in Phoenix drive-by shooting
A 10-year-old girl has come home to Flagstaff days after she was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Phoenix. Officials say the girl and 15-year-old Perez Grado were shot on the evening of February 3 near 1st Avenue and Thomas Road while visiting family friends. The girl sustained multiple injuries...
AZFamily
Phoenix man accused of punching, biting Prescott officers during traffic stop
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officers in Prescott have arrested a man from Phoenix after he allegedly punched and bit officers during a traffic stop on Monday. In a statement, Prescott Police said an officer noticed 59-year-old Darren Runyon speeding with a gas pump hose still attached to his car near the area of State Route 89A and Granite Dells Parkway just before 12:30 a.m.
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO DEPUTIES SUCCESSFULLY RESOLVE STALKING INCIDENT
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (February 6, 2023) –At approximately 8:11 pm on February 2, 2023, Yavapai County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the call from a female juvenile and her mother who reported that 48-year-old Dustin Brown of Chino Valley had been waiting outside their residence. Brown had previously been making inappropriate comments to the young woman at her place of employment and had been avoiding service of an Injunction Against Harassment (IAH) against him. He was also suspected of leaving a threatening letter on the victim's car. During YCSO investigation of Brown, it was discovered he had previously done time in prison for stalking and was arrested two weeks ago by Prescott Police Department for a similar incident that began with him making inappropriate comments to a female employee at a different local business.
AZFamily
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
Sedona Red Rock News
Fraudster tries to sell vacant lot on Windsong Drive
On Jan. 14, a new Sedona property listing for an empty lot located at 550 Windsong Drive, near the Amitabha Stupa and Peace Park, appeared on the Arizona MLS system. The 4,792-square-foot parcel was priced at $180,000, and was listed by Magdalena Romanska of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s. Six days...
theprescotttimes.com
YCSO REMINDS COMMUNITY OF SCAM CALLS:
PRESCOTT ARIZONA – The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community to be aware of scam calls that may be received. A citizen recently reported that she received a phone call from “Sergeant Michael Lewis with YCSO” including a fabricated badge number, regarding a warrant and seeking money. Fortunately, after asking a few questions, the citizen determined that this was a fictitious caller.
knau.org
Pile burns planned at Dead Horse Ranch State Park
Smoke may be visible from Cottonwood and Camp Verde next week due to a prescribed burn at Dead Horse Ranch State Park. The piles are approximately five acres and are the result of leftover debris from continual fuel work conducted by Arizona State Parks and Trails to reduce wildfire risk within the park and nearby residences.
knau.org
Rural residents in central AZ lose local in-network medical care after negotiations fail
Thousands of rural residents in several central Arizona towns and cities have lost in-network access to Dignity Health’s Yavapai Regional Medical Center after negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and the medical provider broke down. The facility provides emergency and other care to Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden...
flagscanner.com
Truck stuck in Flagstaff underpass – photos
10:37 am Flagstaff police and fire responding to the train track overpass where Milton turns into Route 66 near downtown for a truck that didn’t fit through the underpass and needs to unload a bus it was pulling. Use an alternate route if driving in the area.
KGUN 9
Loophole in law threatens future Arizona water supply, expert and lawmaker says
From Yavapai to Maricopa to Pinal counties, freestanding houses in planned communities are going up by the hundreds. But many are not for sale. They are for rent. It's a model that has only developed in the last few years across Arizona. In Arizona's six Active Management Areas (AMA), including...
knau.org
Student group to recover unused food at Super Bowl to feed those experiencing homelessness
A nonprofit group along with students from Northern Arizona University will recover and redistribute unused food from the Super Bowl this weekend in Glendale. The Food Recovery network is spearheading the effort to cut down on food waste and provide surplus food to the Phoenix Rescue Mission, which serves those experiencing homelessness, hunger and addiction.
theprescotttimes.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Replies YRMC
Update: Yavapai Regional Medical Center Yavapai Regional Medical Center Declines Increase and Leaves Network Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Ready to Assist Members “We had every reason to believe that Yavapai Regional Medical Center intended to meet us in the middle and stay in network,” says Pam Kehaly, President and CEO, of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “Providers should absolutely be paid fairly and honored and respected for their talent, expertise, and compassion. To protect affordability, we all need to make sure that unnecessary increases be kept in check, especially in this case where hospital costs are double and triple what we see in other parts of the state. Because individuals and families can’t negotiate rates directly, we consider standing up for our members one of the most important things we do.” Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s decision to leave the network does not apply to nearly 80% of our 58,000 covered members in Yavapai County. Emergency care, even at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, is still covered at in-network rates. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona clinical care teams are making certain that patients can continue scheduled care, surgeries, and inpatient stays that are underway. We are working quickly to accommodate patients who have asked us to help them find alternate care settings and making special arrangements for those patients who may be facing a life altering diagnosis. “Our number 1 goal is getting our members the care they need,” says Dr. Cara Christ, Chief Medical Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “We are responding to each patient who reaches out with questions or needs guidance. Insurance is complicated and it is our job to sort out the details in this type of transition.” Members can:
knau.org
Thousands in Yavapai County lose in-network health care access
Contract negotiations between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and a major health care provider in Yavapai County broke down this week. It leaves thousands of patients in several communities without in-network care. Executives with the insurer and Yavapai Regional Medical Center for months tried to iron out an agreement....
Arizona Is Home To One Of The World's Most Beautiful McDonald's Restaurants
Architectural Digest compiled a list of the 13 most beautiful McDonald's in the world.
12news.com
Storms battering California will move into Arizona over weekend. Here's what you can expect
PHOENIX — A string of storms that have been battering California and the west coast will move inland and bring significant impacts to State 48 this weekend. Precipitation will begin in western Arizona around 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you live closer to Flagstaff, the snow should hold off until about 8 p.m. Saturday. Rain will hold off in the Valley until around 11 p.m. and snow won't arrive in the White Mountains until after midnight. Snow levels will begin around 5,500 feet. Above that level is where we’ll see the highest snow totals over the next few days.
Comments / 0