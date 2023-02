$7 thrift store find for a board game that perfectly encapsulates MU culture? I think yes!. Hiding in a Springfield, Missouri thrift store laid a true MU gem. From the bottom shelf of the media aisle, among coffee table books and gospel records, the words, “MIZZOUOPOLY,” in that signature black and gold, called out to me. It had that vintage look, was only $7 and the premise was hilarious enough to catch my attention. What evil person would leave such a relic behind? Of course, I had to buy it and take a closer look.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO