fox47.com
Man wanted in Madison drive-by shooting found hiding under bed, arrested
MADISON, Wis. -- Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in a drive-by shooting on Madison's east side earlier this year, the agency said. Members of the agency's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raizelle Schaffer at a home in the...
Channel 3000
Man killed in Richland County crash, sheriff's office says
RICHLAND COUNTY, Wis. -- A 66-year-old Lone Rock man died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday evening, the Richland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. A 33-year-old driver from Lone Rock hit the victim, Bruce Anderson, around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of County Highways B and BA, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
fox47.com
Man has wallet stolen outside Monona gym; police searching for suspect
MONONA, Wis. -- Police in Monona are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery outside a gym in the city earlier this week. The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot outside the Planet fitness in the 2300 block of West Broadway. In a news release...
Channel 3000
Woman loses thousands to scammer posing as Sun Prairie police officer
MADISON, Wis. -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says a scammer posing as a Sun Prairie police officer recently conned a woman out of thousands of dollars. Authorities say the woman from the Town of Bristol originally paid the man, who told her she had been subpoenaed and needed to pay him under the threat of being charged with a crime, a total of more than $7,000 through two different money transfer apps.
nbc15.com
Construction worker hurt when items fall from crane in Madison
Channel 3000
False swatting threat prompts lockdown at Portage High School Friday
PORTAGE, Wis. -- A false threat against Portage High School put the school on lockdown Friday in what officials believe to be another swatting incident targeting the district. The Portage Police Department said two officers were already at the school at the time the threat was made on Friday. The school was immediately put into a lockdown until police determined the threat was not credible.
x1071.com
Vehicle Crashes in to Swamp in Crawford County
No injuries were reported following a one-vehicle crash in Crawford County. At around 8am Saturday, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle traffic crash on Highway 131 near Misty Valley Avenue in the Village of Gays Mills. A passerby reported that there was an unoccupied vehicle in a swamp. An investigation determined that 43 year old Aaron Polensky of Gays Mills lost control of his vehicle earlier. The vehicle traveled over a curb, through a fence, and struck some trees before coming to rest in the swamp. The vehicle had severe damage. Polensky left the scene and was later contacted by law enforcement. Polensky was cited for Failure to Notify Police of an Accident, Hit and Run Property Adjacent to a Highway, and Failure to Maintain Control. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Bob’s Towing Service.
Channel 3000
Not guilty plea entered for Lyndon Station bar owner charged with arson
LYNDON STATION, Wis. -- A Juneau County court entered a not guilty plea Wednesday for the owner of a Lyndon Station bar accused of trying to blow it up. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, faces five felony charges, including arson, in the Sept. 1, 2022, explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street.
WEAU-TV 13
Missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman died of hypothermia, officials report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into the search for and death of a missing Ho-Chunk nation tribal member concluded that she died as a result of hypothermia, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday. Investigators learned through video surveillance cameras that the woman, later identified as Felicia Wanna,...
fox47.com
Police chief: Madison 'trending in the right direction' on crime
MADISON, Wis. -- Crime statistics show Madison is getting less violent, but the city's police chief acknowledged Friday that the public's perception of crime may not match the data. During his State of Public Safety address Friday afternoon, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes highlighted a number of metrics showing crimes...
fox47.com
Man charged in downtown Madison homicide sentenced to life in prison
MADISON, Wis. -- One of two men charged in a deadly shooting in downtown Madison last spring has been sentenced to life in prison after admitting to shooting a man outside of the Dane County Jail. Demone Cummins, 21, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of first-degree intentional homicide. A...
Channel 3000
One person taken to hospital after materials fall from crane
MADISON, Wis. -- One person was injured Friday after materials fell from a crane and landed on a car, Madison Fire Department officials said. Emergency crews were called to a construction site in the 1300 block of Regent Street just before noon. Officials said a crane was carrying building materials about 40 feet in the air when the materials fell, landing on a passing vehicle.
nbc15.com
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – All lanes have reopened Thursday evening after a toppled tractor-trailer on I-39/90 near the Beltline entrance completely shut down the interstate earlier in the day. The Madison Fire Department indicated that its Hazardous Incident Team members were working to contain the fuel leak. An engine...
fox47.com
New Badger Ridge Middle School principal named following death of former leader
VERONA, Wis. -- More than a month after Badger Ridge Middle School Principal Beth Steffen died in a crash near her home in Fitchburg, the Verona Area School District has named her successor. Dr. Larry Love has accepted the job as the school's principal, the district said in a news...
fox47.com
UW-Madison campus roads reopen amid slippery conditions
MADISON, Wis. -- Multiple major roads on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus have reopened after heavy snow caused slippery conditions on roadways around Madison. Authorities shut down several campus arteries, including Observatory Drive and Charter Street, as a precaution. UW-Madison Police Department spokesperson Marc Lovicott said roads reopened early Thursday...
nbc15.com
I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange
nbc15.com
Madison snow emergency extended for another night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison’s snow emergency will extend for another night, the city’s streets division announced late Friday morning. That will mean alternate side parking will be in effect overnight, and drivers should park on the odd-numbered sides of the roads. In its latest update, Streets...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
nbc15.com
Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
