Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Americans can get a one-time payment of $5 million - are you eligible?Aneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
The Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
American Presidents Who Were Part of A Secret Society (Bohemian Grove)JulesSan Francisco, CA
Mayor London Breed says downtown SF is bad but not like "1907" rubble and ashLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
Related
piedmontexedra.com
1609 Grand Avenue, Piedmont
$1,475,000 | 3 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,550 SqFt | Now Showing | Karen Starr and Brenda Schaefer, GrubbCo. Notice the charming architecture detail as you enter this inviting Piedmont Traditional conveniently located just minutes from top-rated K-12 schools, Piedmont Ave., and Lakeshore shopping districts, with cafes, restaurants, boutique shopping, and more. The floor plan has an easy flow. Light fills the home through its multiple windows, highlighting the lovely hardwood floors. Up a short flight of stairs is the private primary suite overlooking a serene fenced rear garden with a level lawn perfect for play adjacent to peaceful, tree-lined Greenbank Ave.
piedmontexedra.com
6822 Charing Cross Road, Berkeley
$1,299,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,534 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group. Come see this sunny, spacious, contemporary home in the heart of Claremont Hills. Level-in, with open floor plan, large primary suite, two additional bedrooms and two and one half baths. The dramatic floor plan is perfect for entertaining with an inviting spacious living room/dining room combination and modern stone fireplace.
piedmontexedra.com
863 Willow Street, Oakland
$998,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | 1,975 SqFt | Now Showing | Victoria Tseng & Unhei Kang, GrubbCo. Beyond the understated Victorian façade of this meticulously remodeled two-story home, complete with hand crafted details in tune with the historic character of the district, a chic and modern interior awaits. With luxurious finishes, high ceilings, and an abundance of natural light pouring through the multiple skylights into the great room, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is truly a design oasis. A combined dining and living area with gas fireplace leads through double sliding doors to a sunny balcony filled with a mini hanging garden of fruit, herbs, flowers, and fresh salad greens.
piedmontexedra.com
Send your sweetheart chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day
The Piedmont Community Service Crew is continuing its annual Valentine’s Day Chocolate-Covered Strawberry fundraiser. For $40, you will receive one dozen fresh chocolate-covered strawberries on Sunday, hand dipped by PCSC members. All profits from this fundraiser will support PCSC’s various service projects in this upcoming year. These projects include...
piedmontexedra.com
6047 Snake Road, Oakland
$1,595,000 | 4 Beds | 3 Baths | 2,815 SqFt | Now Showing | Stacey Isaacs, Compass. Close to the Village with stunning South Bay views, this Traditional beauty with mid-century modern flare is a showstopper. Soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, flawless floor-plan, expansive decks, garden patio and seamless indoor/outdoor flow set the stage for your East Bay dreams to come true. The skylit foyer opens to the great-room with fireplace and water views for miles from the generous deck. Adjacent dining room is just the right place to entertain family & friends.
piedmontexedra.com
31 LaSalle Avenue, Piedmont
$3,250,000 | 4 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 3,009 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Tunney and Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. This dramatic Mediterranean home has been beautifully updated, combining exquisite original details with modern luxuries. The newly renovated kitchen features a soaring coved ceiling, large island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. The stylish kitchen flows directly into a charming family room. Marked by grand floor to ceiling windows, the elegant living room enjoys an abundance of natural light, grand marble fireplace & French doors to the back garden, creating the indoor-outdoor feel of the Mediterranean villa experience. 4+ bedrooms and 3 bathrooms upstairs including primary bedroom suite.
piedmontexedra.com
A New Perspective: Would you Mind? | Real Estate Insights
The personal stories of one Realtor’s battles and triumphs in the highly-competitive Bay Area Real Estate Market, seeking to illuminate and humanize the very real ups-and-downs of homeownership. “I’m sorry,” I said in my nicest Realtor voice, “but would you mind tying your dog up outside?”
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont Sports Hall of Fame set for April 8
The Piedmont Sports Hall of Fame (PSHOF) is excited to announce the 12th Enshrinement Ceremony is scheduled for the new Alan Harvey Theater on the Piedmont High School campus on April 8, 2023. Doors will open at 1:30pm with the ceremony taking place from 2-4 pm. A reception will take place across the street at the Piedmont Center for the Arts from 4-6 PM.
piedmontexedra.com
Commentary | PREC supports housing in Moraga Canyon, and elsewhere
We are writing as community advocates of racial equity and inclusion to enthusiastically support the recent steps taken by the City of Piedmont to move forward with a plan to build affordable housing in Moraga Canyon. Today the single largest barrier to Piedmont becoming a more racially and socioeconomically diverse...
piedmontexedra.com
Piedmont girls basketball beats O’Dowd, seeks perfect regular season
Piedmont High School’s Eva Levingston grabbed the rebound and put the ball back into the basket as the clock wound down on Feb. 7. Her 14th rebound and 11th and 12th points of the night put the finishing touches on a 62-50 win over visiting Bishop O’Dowd before a packed house at Binks Gymnasium.
piedmontexedra.com
Lillevand honored as part of Title IX celebration
Piedmont’s retiring City Administrator Sara Lillevand was honored prior to Piedmont High School’s girls basketball game with Bishop O’Dowd on Feb. 7 as part of a 50th anniversary celebration of Title IX. Lillevand grew up in Piedmont but played basketball at Bishop O’Dowd. She went to Stanford...
Comments / 0