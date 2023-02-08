$998,000 | 3 Beds | 3 Baths | 1,975 SqFt | Now Showing | Victoria Tseng & Unhei Kang, GrubbCo. Beyond the understated Victorian façade of this meticulously remodeled two-story home, complete with hand crafted details in tune with the historic character of the district, a chic and modern interior awaits. With luxurious finishes, high ceilings, and an abundance of natural light pouring through the multiple skylights into the great room, this 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is truly a design oasis. A combined dining and living area with gas fireplace leads through double sliding doors to a sunny balcony filled with a mini hanging garden of fruit, herbs, flowers, and fresh salad greens.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO