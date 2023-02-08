(MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa.) -- The "supposed friend" and business partner of a Pennsylvania mother found dead two weeks after he reported her missing has now been arrested for her murder, authorities said. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was reported missing on Jan. 4 by Blair Watts when she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the bus stop, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. Watts, 33, reportedly told police he saw the mother the previous afternoon and had watched her son that night in a planned sleepover with his three children to "give Jennifer a break," Steele said. However, Brown, described as an attentive and loving mother, had not sent her son's daily medication with him for the sleepover, and her son could not reach her throughout the day on Jan. 4, which was "highly unusual," Steele said. Brown's car was found parked outside her home and her keys, purse, computer tablet and work cellphone were found inside her residence, though her personal cellphone was missing and had been silent since the morning of Jan. 4, Steele said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO