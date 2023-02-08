Read full article on original website
Allentown police officer shot and killed alleged assailant, officials said
An Allentown police officer shot and killed a man running from a fight on Friday night, according to police. Officials said the man allegedly assaulted another individual shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday at Eighth and Maple streets in Allentown. Police say the assailant fled from pursuing officers and then...
Police shoot, kill man they say was assaulting someone
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police officers shot and killed a man in Allentown Friday night after they saw him assaulting someone.The Lehigh County Coroner's Office later identified the man as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold of Coplay, Pa.Officers found him around 8 p.m. near 8th and Maple Streets, Allentown police said in a news release.After witnessing the assault, police chased him, and he brandished a gun and fired at the officers, according to the statement.Police returned fire and a shot hit him.Arnold was given medical aid and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m.No officers were hurt in the incident. More information about the victim of the assault was not released Saturday.Allentown police, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, District Attorney's office and the county coroner are investigating the shooting.Anyone with information can call Allentown police detectives at (610) 437-7721.
2 teenagers shot in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot on Friday night in the Old City neighborhood.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man fatally shot by Allentown police; District attorney says officer was struck by 'projectile' in protective vest
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Allentown. Police said they saw the man assaulting someone in the area of 8th and Maple Streets around 8 p.m. Friday night. They then chased after him. Police said the man then pulled out a firearm and fired...
Friend who reported Pennsylvania mother missing arrested for her murder: DA
(MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa.) -- The "supposed friend" and business partner of a Pennsylvania mother found dead two weeks after he reported her missing has now been arrested for her murder, authorities said. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was reported missing on Jan. 4 by Blair Watts when she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the bus stop, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. Watts, 33, reportedly told police he saw the mother the previous afternoon and had watched her son that night in a planned sleepover with his three children to "give Jennifer a break," Steele said. However, Brown, described as an attentive and loving mother, had not sent her son's daily medication with him for the sleepover, and her son could not reach her throughout the day on Jan. 4, which was "highly unusual," Steele said. Brown's car was found parked outside her home and her keys, purse, computer tablet and work cellphone were found inside her residence, though her personal cellphone was missing and had been silent since the morning of Jan. 4, Steele said.
Life sentence for convicted arsonist in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Arson, criminal homicide, and criminal attempted homicide. A Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty to those charges this week and will spend life in prison. Christopher Gillie admitted guilt to the charges on Tuesday. Police say he set fire to the home of Phylis and Julius...
Police confirm reported threat with gun at Lehigh Valley school is ‘not credible’
An alleged report of an active threat involving a gun drew police Thursday afternoon to a charter school in Lehigh County. Salisbury Township police said they “confirmed that the threat was not credible” after they were dispatched and arrived within a minute for the call at the Arts Academy Charter Middle School, 1610 E. Emmaus Ave.
Suspect fires at police during hourslong standoff in Fox Chase; shelter-in-place lifted
A Philadelphia neighborhood was under a shelter-in-place order Thursday during an hourslong standoff that saw officers fired upon.
WFMZ-TV Online
Perkasie Police investigate report of sedan hitting teen
PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say they are investigating the report of a red BMW sedan that struck a teenage girl Tuesday. The sedan reportedly hit the girl between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.
WFMZ-TV Online
Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man hits pedestrian on William Penn Highway, then gets into head-on crash
PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township Police Department says a man got into a crash shortly after hitting a pedestrian on William Penn Highway Friday afternoon. William Penn Highway had been closed between Elwood and Milford streets while police investigated. Police were sent to William Penn Highway shortly before...
Motorcyclist, 32, dead after crash on Interstate 80 in Warren County, police say
A 32-year-old man from Jersey City died Saturday evening when the motorcycle he was driving on Interstate 80 in Warren County was struck by a truck, State Police said. Desmond A. Gomes was on a Honda motorcycle on I-80 westbound when the accident occurred, said police, who reported that a Volvo tractor trailer impacted the rear of the motorcycle at milepost 11.6.
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting
Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
WFMZ-TV Online
Police looking for 3 who vandalized snowman display in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County are looking for three people they say vandalized a snowman display over the weekend. Three males were seen on video vandalizing a Snowman of Stroudsburg on the 500 block of Main Street at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.
sauconsource.com
Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
Narcotics sting leads to arrest, crash into police cruiser in Easton
An undercover narcotics sting by the Northampton County Drug Task Force Wednesday led to the arrest of an Easton man after he intentionally crashed his car into a police cruiser, authorities said. Amir Divine Brown, 34, of the 900 block of West Wilkes-Barre Street, was charged with felony aggravated assault,...
Main Line Media News
Accused Pottstown killer’s fate in hands of jury
NORRISTOWN — A Montgomery County jury late Wednesday was deliberating the fate of a Pottstown man accused of fatally shooting another man who was seated in a parked vehicle, allegedly under the belief the victim nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening. After more than six...
Business associate arrested in death of missing Royersford mom Jennifer Brown
The investigation began after the suspect reported Jennifer Brown missing, saying she never arrived to get her 8-year-old son off the school bus.
Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
Mercury
Man caught on camera stealing trail cam along Schuylkill River Trail in Berks, police say
Exeter Township police arrested a Reading man after they said he was caught on video stealing a trail camera on private property along the Schuylkill River Trail near Birdsboro. Scott A. Zeiber, 50, was confronted on the trail in the area along Bridge Street near Center Road by the camera’s...
LehighValleyLive.com
