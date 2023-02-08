ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

CBS Philly

Police shoot, kill man they say was assaulting someone

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Police officers shot and killed a man in Allentown Friday night after they saw him assaulting someone.The Lehigh County Coroner's Office later identified the man as 20-year-old Xavier Arnold of Coplay, Pa.Officers found him around 8 p.m. near 8th and Maple Streets, Allentown police said in a news release.After witnessing the assault, police chased him, and he brandished a gun and fired at the officers, according to the statement.Police returned fire and a shot hit him.Arnold was given medical aid and taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 8:39 p.m.No officers were hurt in the incident. More information about the victim of the assault was not released Saturday.Allentown police, the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force, District Attorney's office and the county coroner are investigating the shooting.Anyone with information can call Allentown police detectives at (610) 437-7721.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WHIO Dayton

Friend who reported Pennsylvania mother missing arrested for her murder: DA

(MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa.) -- The "supposed friend" and business partner of a Pennsylvania mother found dead two weeks after he reported her missing has now been arrested for her murder, authorities said. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was reported missing on Jan. 4 by Blair Watts when she failed to pick up her 8-year-old son from the bus stop, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. Watts, 33, reportedly told police he saw the mother the previous afternoon and had watched her son that night in a planned sleepover with his three children to "give Jennifer a break," Steele said. However, Brown, described as an attentive and loving mother, had not sent her son's daily medication with him for the sleepover, and her son could not reach her throughout the day on Jan. 4, which was "highly unusual," Steele said. Brown's car was found parked outside her home and her keys, purse, computer tablet and work cellphone were found inside her residence, though her personal cellphone was missing and had been silent since the morning of Jan. 4, Steele said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Life sentence for convicted arsonist in Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Arson, criminal homicide, and criminal attempted homicide. A Lackawanna County man pleaded guilty to those charges this week and will spend life in prison. Christopher Gillie admitted guilt to the charges on Tuesday. Police say he set fire to the home of Phylis and Julius...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Perkasie Police investigate report of sedan hitting teen

PERKASIE, Pa. - Police in part of Bucks County say they are investigating the report of a red BMW sedan that struck a teenage girl Tuesday. The sedan reportedly hit the girl between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. at Ridge Road and Park Avenue, according to a news release from the Perkasie Borough Police Department.
PERKASIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Walmart in Northampton County evacuated after bomb threat

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A Walmart in Northampton County was evacuated out of an abundance of caution Friday night after a bomb threat. A person called the store at 3926 Nazareth Pike (Route 191) and made the threat, according to police in Bethlehem Township. Store management then decided to evacuate...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Motorcyclist, 32, dead after crash on Interstate 80 in Warren County, police say

A 32-year-old man from Jersey City died Saturday evening when the motorcycle he was driving on Interstate 80 in Warren County was struck by a truck, State Police said. Desmond A. Gomes was on a Honda motorcycle on I-80 westbound when the accident occurred, said police, who reported that a Volvo tractor trailer impacted the rear of the motorcycle at milepost 11.6.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting

Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police looking for 3 who vandalized snowman display in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County are looking for three people they say vandalized a snowman display over the weekend. Three males were seen on video vandalizing a Snowman of Stroudsburg on the 500 block of Main Street at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.
STROUDSBURG, PA
sauconsource.com

Police Investigate Attempted Break-in Near Quakertown

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Monday that they are investigating an attempted break-in at a business in Milford Township, near Quakertown. In a news release, officials from the barracks said the attempted burglary was discovered at 2115 Allentown Road, which is a multi-tenant commercial building in Milford Square. Police...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

Accused Pottstown killer’s fate in hands of jury

NORRISTOWN — A Montgomery County jury late Wednesday was deliberating the fate of a Pottstown man accused of fatally shooting another man who was seated in a parked vehicle, allegedly under the belief the victim nearly struck him with a vehicle earlier in the evening. After more than six...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WBRE

Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

