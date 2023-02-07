Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Kid Family Restaurants In Ocean City, MarylandCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MDCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Four Places to Eat Seafood on Delmarva (Outside of Ocean City)Katie CherrixSalisbury, MD
Related
salisbury.edu
SU's Fulton School Adds Media Production Minor
SALISBURY, MD---As many aspects of life become more media-centric, more professions are demanding capabilities in media production, from writing to videography, audio and sound production and multimedia design. Salisbury University’s Charles R. and Martha N. Fulton School of Liberal Arts offers all SU students a chance to hone their skills...
etxview.com
Eastern Shore college, university presidents talk developments with lawmakers
ANNAPOLIS — Presidents from the Eastern Shore’s universities and community colleges shared improving enrollment numbers and new campus developments with Shore lawmakers Friday. Higher education on the Eastern Shore includes three four-year colleges and universities, an environmental research institution primarily directed toward graduate studies and three community colleges.
Bay Net
Proposed Bill Could Change How County Commissioners Are Elected, Here’s What To Know
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 30, 2023, Delegate Brian Crosby [D] introduced House Bill 447, which could potentially change the way County Commissioners are elected in Calvert, St. Mary’s, and Garrett Counties. Currently, every registered voter in the county has a vote for each Commissioner candidate on the...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Salisbury, MD
Salisbury may have a distinct small-town vibe, but it’s the largest city on Maryland’s historic Eastern Shore. This coastal city is the county seat of Wicomico County, Maryland, and the commercial and cultural hub of the Delmarva Peninsula. Salisbury was incorporated in 1854, with a rich history dating...
starpublications.online
Laurel Police Chief Wright takes Boys and Girls Club ‘Youth of the Year’ personally
Laurel’s Police Chief has taken the initiative to “put his money where his mouth is” in lauding the exemplary character of two young people in the community. Chief Dan Wright was asked to serve as a judge for the recent Laurel Boys & Girls Club annual “Youth of the Year” event. He was impressed with what he was able to learn about the candidates in this year’s competition.
Bay Net
Maryland DNR Fishing Report – Late Winter
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Some may believe February is a month for indoor activities, but there is plenty of winter fishing to be enjoyed. There are excellent opportunities for large tautog off Ocean City, fishing for many freshwater species is good, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews are placing generous amounts of trout in put-and-take waters near you – check the DNR trout stocking website. With some mild weather in the forecast, gather up some young people to enjoy some outdoor fun.
Cape Gazette
Local senior ride service set to close
A ride service for seniors is set to close Tuesday, Feb. 28, unless an organization or individual is able to continue operating ITNSouthernDelaware. Local educator Nancy Feichtl said her interest in demographics led to the 2015 founding of the nonprofit transportation cooperative in lower Delaware as an affiliate of the national organization.
WTOP
Small earthquake recorded off Maryland-Virginia coast
An small earthquake happened off the Atlantic coast on the Virginia-Maryland coast Wednesday night. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 19 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened just before 8:30 p.m. and the depth was 11.2 km. An...
WBOC
A Berlin Business is in Hot Water For Unapproved Changes
BERLIN, Md. -- Tiki Tim's, an outdoor bar behind The Globe, recently added a small roof and barrier between themselves and the Atlantic Hotel. The Historic District Commission is calling for those additions to removed immediately. A ten foot by four foot roof and a wooden barrier have caught the...
Ocean City Today
Commissioners talk out-of-state boating fees
Out-of-state boaters may have to open their wallets to launch their boats in Worcester County, depending on how the Recreation and Parks department responds to a request from the county commissioners Tuesday for more information. The commissioners’ request arose out of a discussion of parking recommendations and special-use permits at...
'Ghost' yacht sunk (on purpose) in Chesapeake Bay
GRASONVILLE, Md. — A 53-foot yacht was sunk in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday to expand a habitat for aquatic life and create an attraction for recreational divers. The unique boat's last voyage was from the Cedar Point Marina near Kent Narrows to an existing artificial reef area near Love Point.
WBOC
Milford Mayor Considers Pallet Shelter Village for Homeless Community
MILFORD, Del. -- After recently visiting the up and functioning pallet shelter village or "tiny homes" in Georgetown, Del., Milford Mayor Archie Campbell has considered making the idea a reality in Milford, where many in the homeless community are displaced and on the streets. People living in an encampment known...
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces Park Updates
DELMAR, Md.- The Wicomico County Parks and Recreation Department announced plans to renovate the Mason-Dixon Sports Complex in Delmar. The county is considering adding pickleball courts, a soccer/multi-use field, walking paths, and large parking lot. Steve Miller, director of Parks and Recreation says the goal of the renovation is to fix the safety issues around the park.
ggwash.org
How did a 17th century Dutch town hall get built two hours from DC?
Visitors to tiny Lewes, Delaware, near Rehoboth, might double take at the town’s most unusual building: A replica of the 17th century town hall from Hoorn, Netherlands. Here’s its story. The Delaware building is the Zwaanendael Museum. It’s a local history museum, built in 1931, commemorating the first...
Bay Net
Saying Goodbye To “McKay’s” And Welcoming The Return Of “Shoppers”
CALIFORNIA, Md. – Three Shoppers grocery stores are coming to St. Mary’s County in old McKay’s locations. In the 22nd episode of “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” Commissioner Eric Colvin announced “Shoppers” is returning to St. Mary’s County. “I was told...
WGMD Radio
Sussex County Council Approves Applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program
The Sussex County Council met Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The meeting began with two County residents who spoke to the Council about re-evaluating the Cluster Subdivision Code. This comes after the Coral Lakes subdivision appeal with the Council affirmed the Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval. They cited that perimeter buffers, open space and density were not being adhered to. Jeff Seemans of Milton told the council to “rip up” the current ordinance and start over.
Cape Gazette
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance
Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
thesunpapers.com
New chief describes ‘passion’ for police work
Berlin Borough police swore in a new chief on Feb. 3, the same department member who spent some time as acting head of the force. Michael Scheer took the oath of office before a full courtroom. He takes over for Millard Wilkinson, a 29-year veteran who retired to begin a new career as a borough councilman.
WBOC
Helicopter Conducting Talbot County Power Line Inspections
TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - People in Talbot County can expect to spot a black helicopter in the area through the weekend. Talbot County Emergency Services have notified neighbors that utility companies are using the helicopter to complete their annual inspections of county power lines. The agency said the aircraft will...
cambridgespy.org
Cambridge Time Machine: Heading Over to Town
A traveler could get from Talbot to Dorchester County only by boat until 1935, when the first bridge across that part of the Choptank River was opened, bearing the name of late Governor Emerson C. Harrington. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was present to dedicate the two-mile-long engineering and technological achievement, the longest bridge in Maryland until 1952. When the four-lane Frederick C. Malkus Bridge replaced the Harrington in 1987, outdoors writer Bill Burton advocated to save some of the old bridge as a fishing pier, and the state park attached to it was renamed for him in 2011.
Comments / 0