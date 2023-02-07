ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

salisbury.edu

SU's Fulton School Adds Media Production Minor

SALISBURY, MD---As many aspects of life become more media-centric, more professions are demanding capabilities in media production, from writing to videography, audio and sound production and multimedia design. Salisbury University’s Charles R. and Martha N. Fulton School of Liberal Arts offers all SU students a chance to hone their skills...
SALISBURY, MD
etxview.com

Eastern Shore college, university presidents talk developments with lawmakers

ANNAPOLIS — Presidents from the Eastern Shore’s universities and community colleges shared improving enrollment numbers and new campus developments with Shore lawmakers Friday. Higher education on the Eastern Shore includes three four-year colleges and universities, an environmental research institution primarily directed toward graduate studies and three community colleges.
SALISBURY, MD
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Salisbury, MD

Salisbury may have a distinct small-town vibe, but it’s the largest city on Maryland’s historic Eastern Shore. This coastal city is the county seat of Wicomico County, Maryland, and the commercial and cultural hub of the Delmarva Peninsula. Salisbury was incorporated in 1854, with a rich history dating...
SALISBURY, MD
starpublications.online

Laurel Police Chief Wright takes Boys and Girls Club ‘Youth of the Year’ personally

Laurel’s Police Chief has taken the initiative to “put his money where his mouth is” in lauding the exemplary character of two young people in the community. Chief Dan Wright was asked to serve as a judge for the recent Laurel Boys & Girls Club annual “Youth of the Year” event. He was impressed with what he was able to learn about the candidates in this year’s competition.
LAUREL, DE
Bay Net

Maryland DNR Fishing Report – Late Winter

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Some may believe February is a month for indoor activities, but there is plenty of winter fishing to be enjoyed. There are excellent opportunities for large tautog off Ocean City, fishing for many freshwater species is good, and Maryland Department of Natural Resources crews are placing generous amounts of trout in put-and-take waters near you – check the DNR trout stocking website. With some mild weather in the forecast, gather up some young people to enjoy some outdoor fun.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Local senior ride service set to close

A ride service for seniors is set to close Tuesday, Feb. 28, unless an organization or individual is able to continue operating ITNSouthernDelaware. Local educator Nancy Feichtl said her interest in demographics led to the 2015 founding of the nonprofit transportation cooperative in lower Delaware as an affiliate of the national organization.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WTOP

Small earthquake recorded off Maryland-Virginia coast

An small earthquake happened off the Atlantic coast on the Virginia-Maryland coast Wednesday night. The U.S. Geological Survey said the 2.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded about 19 miles east of Chincoteague, Virginia. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened just before 8:30 p.m. and the depth was 11.2 km. An...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

A Berlin Business is in Hot Water For Unapproved Changes

BERLIN, Md. -- Tiki Tim's, an outdoor bar behind The Globe, recently added a small roof and barrier between themselves and the Atlantic Hotel. The Historic District Commission is calling for those additions to removed immediately. A ten foot by four foot roof and a wooden barrier have caught the...
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

Commissioners talk out-of-state boating fees

Out-of-state boaters may have to open their wallets to launch their boats in Worcester County, depending on how the Recreation and Parks department responds to a request from the county commissioners Tuesday for more information. The commissioners’ request arose out of a discussion of parking recommendations and special-use permits at...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

'Ghost' yacht sunk (on purpose) in Chesapeake Bay

GRASONVILLE, Md. — A 53-foot yacht was sunk in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday to expand a habitat for aquatic life and create an attraction for recreational divers. The unique boat's last voyage was from the Cedar Point Marina near Kent Narrows to an existing artificial reef area near Love Point.
GRASONVILLE, MD
WBOC

Milford Mayor Considers Pallet Shelter Village for Homeless Community

MILFORD, Del. -- After recently visiting the up and functioning pallet shelter village or "tiny homes" in Georgetown, Del., Milford Mayor Archie Campbell has considered making the idea a reality in Milford, where many in the homeless community are displaced and on the streets. People living in an encampment known...
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

Wicomico County Announces Park Updates

DELMAR, Md.- The Wicomico County Parks and Recreation Department announced plans to renovate the Mason-Dixon Sports Complex in Delmar. The county is considering adding pickleball courts, a soccer/multi-use field, walking paths, and large parking lot. Steve Miller, director of Parks and Recreation says the goal of the renovation is to fix the safety issues around the park.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
ggwash.org

How did a 17th century Dutch town hall get built two hours from DC?

Visitors to tiny Lewes, Delaware, near Rehoboth, might double take at the town’s most unusual building: A replica of the 17th century town hall from Hoorn, Netherlands. Here’s its story. The Delaware building is the Zwaanendael Museum. It’s a local history museum, built in 1931, commemorating the first...
LEWES, DE
WGMD Radio

Sussex County Council Approves Applications for the Community Development Block Grant Program

The Sussex County Council met Tuesday morning in Georgetown. The meeting began with two County residents who spoke to the Council about re-evaluating the Cluster Subdivision Code. This comes after the Coral Lakes subdivision appeal with the Council affirmed the Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval. They cited that perimeter buffers, open space and density were not being adhered to. Jeff Seemans of Milton told the council to “rip up” the current ordinance and start over.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance

Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
thesunpapers.com

New chief describes ‘passion’ for police work

Berlin Borough police swore in a new chief on Feb. 3, the same department member who spent some time as acting head of the force. Michael Scheer took the oath of office before a full courtroom. He takes over for Millard Wilkinson, a 29-year veteran who retired to begin a new career as a borough councilman.
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

Helicopter Conducting Talbot County Power Line Inspections

TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - People in Talbot County can expect to spot a black helicopter in the area through the weekend. Talbot County Emergency Services have notified neighbors that utility companies are using the helicopter to complete their annual inspections of county power lines. The agency said the aircraft will...
cambridgespy.org

Cambridge Time Machine: Heading Over to Town

A traveler could get from Talbot to Dorchester County only by boat until 1935, when the first bridge across that part of the Choptank River was opened, bearing the name of late Governor Emerson C. Harrington. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was present to dedicate the two-mile-long engineering and technological achievement, the longest bridge in Maryland until 1952. When the four-lane Frederick C. Malkus Bridge replaced the Harrington in 1987, outdoors writer Bill Burton advocated to save some of the old bridge as a fishing pier, and the state park attached to it was renamed for him in 2011.
CAMBRIDGE, MD

