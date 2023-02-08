ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

2015 state law on affordable housing has Houston Mayor Turner taking a 'closer look'

By Chaz Miller
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IgOJF_0kfsgUaA00

President of the Briargrove Property Owners Association Whitney Russell came to Houston's city council on Jan. 24 to voice displeasure with a plan to turn some of the residences at The Deerwood apartments, located at 5800 Woodway Drive, into affordable housing.

"The primary concern is how the Houston Housing Authority has had the authority to remove significant property tax revenues from our property tax base," she said.

This stems from a 2015 law enacted by the state legislature that gives private apartment owners a tax-exempt status if they change some of their units into affordable housing.

However, a 2020 study on the law by the University of Texas Law School says it doesn't serve the state's affordable housing needs, nor does it come with a lot of provisions or oversight.

Russell's concern is that taking away property-tax revenue from The Deerwood and another complex in the area would create added resource issues for the neighborhoods of Briargrove and Tanglewood.

"We have countless requests to repair broken mainline, repair broken lights, let alone traffic control," she said when describing issues she and other homeowners face.

The way the law works for properties like The Deerwood is that they come to an agreement with the HHA, which is not actually a city department.

There are currently 13 of these projects in the works in Houston, per reporting from our partners at the Houston Chronicle .

RELATED: $45 million affordable housing in Midtown breaks ground

A $45 million affordable housing project in Houston broke ground in hopes of making sure everyone who needs a home, has one.

During the council session Russell attended, Mayor Turner said he wouldn't get into concerns about having affordable housing in a particular neighborhood but would address the issue of private entities not paying their fair share.

"If, for example, a developer is getting tax credits for 100% and only providing 10% affordability, that is not a good deal," Turner said.

For now, Turner said in a statement to ABC13 on Tuesday that approvals and denials of these kinds of affordable housing projects, known as public facility corporations, are on hold.

He said he's also looking to see if entities other than the HHA can issue such decisions.

The HHA also sent a statement to ABC13, saying in part they will continue to work with the City of Houston to address Houston's "affordable housing crisis."

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

SEE ALSO: Houston public housing waitlist now accepting applications for first time since 2018

For the first time in years, eligible applicants can get on the waitlist for affordable rental apartments. You have until Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. to sign up.

Comments / 7

Kelly Johnston Alvarez
3d ago

has the city thought about knocking down dilapidated buildings and build an affordable housing area, with a police substation in the complex and near bus routes. schools are very important also, with sports programs, dance, home economics, culinary arts. build a community that families feel safe and love to be in. hold tenants responsible for who they have in their Apts. offer reputable apt tax breaks to build these communities. behind me, they have turned the entire complex into "affordable housing". Police are there almost every day. gun fights, drive bys, and break ins. families who live there don't feel safe.

Reply
3
Charles Black
3d ago

THE Mayor should take a closer look and the government and Congress as well..affordable housing is not cheap..affordable to who or for who..?especially senior citizen affordable housing it definitely is not affordable..Their monthly check barely cover the rent..affordable housing is lying to the public oh yeah some affordable housing is just as high as some condos here Houston..

Reply(1)
2
Charles Black
3d ago

it is hard to find affordable houses that you can afford to live in..the prices are sky high and it getting higher by the year..they use that tiger affordable but we all know that is a lie..the government need to step in and put a stop to the high-rise affordable apartments or affordable housing..especially senior citizen is most definitely not affordable period..quit being in a monthly they can't afford it..so where is the affordable housing market to come in at with the rent so high like that..affordable housing is not affordable to anyone Poor or to the Senior Citizen or disabled..

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PLANetizen

Houston Mayor Halts Affordable Housing Deals

After residents in the upscale Tanglewood neighborhood of Houston resisted plans to build affordable housing there, Mayor Sylvester Turner has put a halt on similar affordable housing deals citywide “until he can examine them more closely,” writes R.A. Schuetz in the Houston Chronicle. The controversy centers around a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Texas Comptroller says Harris County Judge, Harris Co. Commissioners 'defunded the police'

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Friday afternoon in a statement that Harris County Commissioners did, in fact, defund the police. According to a statement, Hegar's office received a request from Gov. Greg Abbott's Criminal Justice Division to investigate a complaint from Constable Ted Heap of Harris County Constable Office Precinct 5.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Harris Co. Judge: Comptroller needs to 'go back to accounting class' following 'defunding the police' finding

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Friday afternoon in a statement that Harris County Commissioners did, in fact, defund the police. According to a statement, Hegar's office received a request from Gov. Greg Abbott's Criminal Justice Division to investigate a complaint from Constable Ted Heap of Harris County Constable Office Precinct 5.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

New district names for Houston’s historic neighborhoods?

The City of Houston is trying to find another way to preserve the history of some of its neighborhoods. The city’s planning and development department is proposing the city add what’s known as a Conservation District to its Preservation Ordinance. City council approved on Wednesday to set a...
HOUSTON, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State

Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
175K+
Followers
19K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy