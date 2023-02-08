Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
UFC 285: Returning Jon Jones named ‘dirtiest fighter’ in MMA history
If MMA was Hip Hop, Jon Jones would be the Old Dirty Bastard. Not because he likes it raw, but rather because his cage fighting offense includes eye pokes, spinning elbows to the back of the head, and kicks to the knee that have the potential to end a fighter’s career.
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will easily become heavyweight champion in return: “He’s now going with guys that suck, of course he can be champion”
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will coast to championship status in the heavyweight division. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that win, Jones announced his intentions to move up in weight and even vacated his light-heavyweight championship. Three years on, we’re finally getting close to seeing it happen.
MMAmania.com
Islam Makhachev expects ‘smart guy’ Michael Chandler to retire with a win over Conor McGregor
Islam Makhachev doesn’t see Michael Chandler sticking around for much longer. Chandler said it himself when arriving in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2021, he’s not here for a long time, but a good time. His next match up against Conor McGregor will deliver exactly what he hoped for after knocking out Dan Hooker in his Octagon debut.
Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a ‘little leprechaun’
Conor McGregor has seemingly responded after Liam Neeson sensationally called him a “little leprechaun.” The “Taken” actor, 70, didn’t hold back giving his two cents on the UFC star, telling Men’s Health that the outspoken fighter “gives Ireland a bad name.” While McGregor, 34, didn’t respond to Neeson directly, he rushed to Twitter to share a related thought, writing, “Irish proud – always,” alongside the Ireland flag. In his interview with the magazine Thursday, Neeson made his thoughts on McGregor and the UFC perfectly clear. “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” the actor said. “I know he’s fit, and...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Israel Adesanya: Islam Makhachev is ‘that dude,’ but Alexander Volkanovski ‘shines under pressure’
Israel Adesanya is confident the world will hear “and new” this Saturday night in Perth, Australia. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski aims to further cement himself in the history books at UFC 284 on home soil. “The Great” returns to the lightweight division for the first time since his promotional debut in 2016. This time, he’ll be challenging for 155-pound gold against recently minted titleholder, Islam Makhachev.
nodq.com
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
MMA Fighting
Anthony Pettis calls pay for Roy Jones Jr. boxing bout ‘awesome,’ expects to fight on PFL PPV later this year
Anthony Pettis wants to have it all in 2023. The former UFC lightweight champion is scheduled to fight boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. at Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 on April 1 in his hometown of Milwaukee and if all goes according to plan, he’ll return to the PFL later this year to compete on an upcoming pay-per-view card.
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight, uncertain if winner gets a title shot
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all. It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor offers Alexander Volkanovski hilarious advice ahead of UFC 284 superfight
Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about fighting Dagestani champions and he’s offering up some hilarious advice to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. As Volkanovski movies up in weight to challenge Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight title this evening (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, the entire mixed martial arts (MMA) world will be on the edge of its seat. Volkanovski is the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world taking on the No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. It’s MMA at its finest.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle on His UFC Offers, How Dana White Was, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, More
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says we almost found out if his combat sports success would have continued in the world of MMA. Angle won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1996, and then got into pro wrestling and became one of the top talents of all-time. Angle recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote Friday’s role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event, and you can find details on the gig at this link, along with Angle’s comments on a potential future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA.
Boxing Scene
Michael Williams: I'm Coming To Get Rid of Adrien Broner!
In the world of boxing, there are few stories more exciting than that of an underdog, and Michael Williams Jr. (20-1, 13 KOs), a young hungry fighter from Fayetteville, North Carolina, is living that story in the lead up to his showdown with former 4-division world champion, Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs).
MMAmania.com
Craig Jones: Brian Ortega ‘more dangerous on the ground’ than Islam Makhachev, ‘very quick’ heel hook possible for Alexander Volkanovski
Craig Jones sees the stylistic clash between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski favoring his fellow Aussie. In preparation for the big champion-versus-champion match up this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284, the multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) world champion, Jones, has been aiding Volkanovski’s grappling in camp. Known for his ankle lock and heel hook submissions, Jones can see his pupil pulling off his patented maneuver against the Sambo-based Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC guys weigh in when older man whoops racist for running his mouth at Dallas Stars game
On Wednesday night at American Airlines Center, a Dallas fan got into a conflict with another spectator during the Stars’ 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. The mullet-sporting Stars supporter seemed to utter a racial slur, the N-word, which caused him to be on the receiving end of several punches.
Jamahal Hill advises fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira to focus on his rematch with Israel Adesanya: “He was getting his ass whopped”
UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has given Alex Pereira some advice ahead of his upcoming rematch with Israel Adesanya. Ever since capturing the belt at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill has been a man in high demand. ‘Sweet Dreams’ battered and bruised Glover Teixeira to become the new champion and now, plenty of potential challengers are lining up at his door.
MMAmania.com
How much is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury? PPV price, start time revealed for Feb. 26 boxing event
Social media sensation and part-time celebrity boxer Jake Paul, who is also an MMA fighter under the PFL banner (seriously), will once again attempt to fight reality show star and budding pugilist Tommy Fury atop the BT Sport Box Office and ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 from Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
Professional Fighters League is 'excited' by the conversations it had with Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou is one of the hottest commodities in combat sports after leaving UFC as its heavyweight champ, and PFL is coveting his signature.
BBC
UFC 284: Islam Makhachev to face Alexander Volkanovski without coach Khabib Nurmagomedov
When Islam Makhachev steps into the octagon to defend his lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284 on Saturday, he will do so without Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner. Russia's Makhachev, 31, has been coached by long-time friend Nurmagomedov in recent fights, but the former UFC champion suggested he...
MMAmania.com
Crazed fan threatens to shine laser light in Islam Makhachev’s eyes during main event | UFC 284
We are just hours away from UFC 284 later tonight (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) live on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and the combat community has just learned that a crazed fan has threatened to spoil the main event between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski with a damn laser light.
MMAmania.com
UFC 284 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Islam vs. Volkanovski
RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, hosts a clash of UFC’s best this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) when Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, challenges Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, atop UFC 284’s pay-per-view (PPV) card. Other title action sees Yair Rodriguez battle Josh Emmett for interim Featherweight gold, while Jack Della Maddalena attempts to continue his rise at Randy Brown’s expense and Justin Tafa meets Parker Porter at Heavyweight.
MMAmania.com
UFC 284 Champ vs. Champ Main Card Breakdown
The lobby was sleek and hospital-like in its sterile aesthetics. "Mr. Blevins is ready to see you." A warm smile. "Right this way." The man’s heart beat rhythmically with the succinct click-clack of the receptionist's heels against the freshly polished linoleum floor. Recessed lighting haloed around his tan pleather loafers as they walked the length of the expansive lobby.
