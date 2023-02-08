ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMAmania.com

UFC 285: Returning Jon Jones named ‘dirtiest fighter’ in MMA history

If MMA was Hip Hop, Jon Jones would be the Old Dirty Bastard. Not because he likes it raw, but rather because his cage fighting offense includes eye pokes, spinning elbows to the back of the head, and kicks to the knee that have the potential to end a fighter’s career.
bjpenndotcom

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will easily become heavyweight champion in return: “He’s now going with guys that suck, of course he can be champion”

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will coast to championship status in the heavyweight division. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that win, Jones announced his intentions to move up in weight and even vacated his light-heavyweight championship. Three years on, we’re finally getting close to seeing it happen.
New York Post

Conor McGregor responds to Liam Neeson calling him a ‘little leprechaun’

Conor McGregor has seemingly responded after Liam Neeson sensationally called him a “little leprechaun.” The “Taken” actor, 70, didn’t hold back giving his two cents on the UFC star, telling Men’s Health that the outspoken fighter “gives Ireland a bad name.” While McGregor, 34, didn’t respond to Neeson directly, he rushed to Twitter to share a related thought, writing, “Irish proud – always,” alongside the Ireland flag. In his interview with the magazine Thursday, Neeson made his thoughts on McGregor and the UFC perfectly clear. “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” the actor said. “I know he’s fit, and...
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Israel Adesanya: Islam Makhachev is ‘that dude,’ but Alexander Volkanovski ‘shines under pressure’

Israel Adesanya is confident the world will hear “and new” this Saturday night in Perth, Australia. UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski aims to further cement himself in the history books at UFC 284 on home soil. “The Great” returns to the lightweight division for the first time since his promotional debut in 2016. This time, he’ll be challenging for 155-pound gold against recently minted titleholder, Islam Makhachev.
nodq.com

Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor offers Alexander Volkanovski hilarious advice ahead of UFC 284 superfight

Conor McGregor knows a thing or two about fighting Dagestani champions and he’s offering up some hilarious advice to UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. As Volkanovski movies up in weight to challenge Islam Makhachev for the undisputed lightweight title this evening (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, the entire mixed martial arts (MMA) world will be on the edge of its seat. Volkanovski is the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world taking on the No. 2-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world. It’s MMA at its finest.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Kurt Angle on His UFC Offers, How Dana White Was, Which Weight Division Would’ve Been Right for Him, More

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says we almost found out if his combat sports success would have continued in the world of MMA. Angle won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1996, and then got into pro wrestling and became one of the top talents of all-time. Angle recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote Friday’s role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event, and you can find details on the gig at this link, along with Angle’s comments on a potential future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA.
Boxing Scene

Michael Williams: I'm Coming To Get Rid of Adrien Broner!

In the world of boxing, there are few stories more exciting than that of an underdog, and Michael Williams Jr. (20-1, 13 KOs), a young hungry fighter from Fayetteville, North Carolina, is living that story in the lead up to his showdown with former 4-division world champion, Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs).
MMAmania.com

Craig Jones: Brian Ortega ‘more dangerous on the ground’ than Islam Makhachev, ‘very quick’ heel hook possible for Alexander Volkanovski

Craig Jones sees the stylistic clash between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski favoring his fellow Aussie. In preparation for the big champion-versus-champion match up this weekend (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284, the multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) world champion, Jones, has been aiding Volkanovski’s grappling in camp. Known for his ankle lock and heel hook submissions, Jones can see his pupil pulling off his patented maneuver against the Sambo-based Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.
bjpenndotcom

Jamahal Hill advises fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira to focus on his rematch with Israel Adesanya: “He was getting his ass whopped”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has given Alex Pereira some advice ahead of his upcoming rematch with Israel Adesanya. Ever since capturing the belt at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill has been a man in high demand. ‘Sweet Dreams’ battered and bruised Glover Teixeira to become the new champion and now, plenty of potential challengers are lining up at his door.
MMAmania.com

UFC 284 odds: Latest Vegas lines and betting guide | Islam vs. Volkanovski

RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, hosts a clash of UFC’s best this Saturday (Feb. 11, 2023) when Featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski, challenges Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, atop UFC 284’s pay-per-view (PPV) card. Other title action sees Yair Rodriguez battle Josh Emmett for interim Featherweight gold, while Jack Della Maddalena attempts to continue his rise at Randy Brown’s expense and Justin Tafa meets Parker Porter at Heavyweight.
MMAmania.com

UFC 284 Champ vs. Champ Main Card Breakdown

