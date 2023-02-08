ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menard County, IL

wlds.com

Charges on File in Mason County For IL-97 Road Rage Shooting

The identity of the man who shot a motorist from a U-Haul truck has been revealed. The State Journal Register reports that 34 year old Nicholas A. Santos of El Paso, Texas was the driver of a U-Haul box truck who shot an unnamed motorist while traveling southbound on Illinois Route 97 out of Kilbourne in Mason County. The victim continued driving after being shot and then, turned around towards Mason County. The male victim was later taken to a Springfield hospital. Their status remains unknown.
MASON COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield man arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of South 2nd Street for a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. The ShotSpotter activation showed the shot being fired in the backyard of a residence. Upon arrival officers located a shell casing near the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

ShotSpotter detection leads to arrest, ghost gun recovery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after a ShotSpotter lead officers to his home on Tuesday. That man turned out to be a previously convicted felon who was in possession of a ghost gun, which constitutes two crimes under Illinois law. Springfield Police officials said the ShotSpotter detected a single shot […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Forsyth man found guilty in trial for 2021 murder

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Forsyth man was found guilty earlier this week of committing a murder near Argenta in 2021. Court records indicate that it took a jury just under four hours of deliberation on Wednesday to convict Phillip Gehrken, 54, of a first-degree murder charge. Gehrken was accused of shooting 51-year-old Kevin […]
FORSYTH, IL
25newsnow.com

Police: Pair arrested for warrants, possessing a stolen vehicle

LeROY (25 News Now) - A man and woman from Bloomington and Normal were arrested after a LeRoy Police officer ran the license plates of a car they were inside and discovered it stolen. Police say George E. Woodworth, 45, of Bloomington, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle,...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Couple arrested for stealing car

LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
URBANA, IL
1470 WMBD

Bond set in West Peoria homicide case

PEORIA, Ill. – Bond has been set at $1.75 million for the Decatur man accused of shooting another Decatur man in the parking lot of a West Peoria gas station last month. Court records indicate a judge Friday also set a preliminary hearing date in the case of Lamentae Turner, 22, for March 9th.
WEST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Juvenile arrested for 2 armed robbery incidents in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Juvenile was arrested in connection to two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal Tuesday. According to a Normal police press release, a 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery in two incidents. On Dec. 7, 2022, two individuals were approached by a...
NORMAL, IL
KWQC

Maquon woman charged in killing of former Maquon police chief

MAQUON, Ill. (KWQC) - A preliminary hearing was held for Maquon resident Marcy Oglesby as she is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and aggravated battery by administering a dangerous substance. These new charges have been brought against her following a toxicology report on the human remains that were found...
MAQUON, IL
decaturian.com

Students Witness Arrest of Murder Suspect

Many Millikin students witnessed Decatur Police arrest a Decatur man for first degree murder. “They just surrounded the West Towne area,” Junior Olivia Cooper and Woods Resident said. WAND TV reports that Police arrested Anthony C. Webster for first degree murder in a shooting that happened near Millikin’s campus...
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Bond set for man charged in Peoria County homicide

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bond is set at $1,750,000 for the Decatur man, charged in connection with a January 2023 murder in Peoria County. 22-year-old Lamentae Turner appeared Friday via video conference for his bond hearing. He faces first degree murder charges in connection with the January 22nd shooting...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to help solve Rochester burglary

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in solving a burglary and felony theft that happened last week in Rochester. Officials said that between 12:30 and 3:16 p.m. on Feb. 2, someone broke into a home on Circle Drive and stole guns, magazines, ammunition and jewelry; the stolen […]
ROCHESTER, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Arrest made in Monday’s armed robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery that took place Monday night near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street. John H. Johnson, age 27, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after detectives identified him as the suspect. He was located and taken into custody at around 4:30 p.m. in the 800 block of NE Madison, according to a PPD press release.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1470 WMBD

Arrest made in West Peoria homicide

WEST PEORIA, Ill. – A Decatur man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another Decatur man in West Peoria last month. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says Lamentae Turner, 22, was found at a Decatur home around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday by Peoria County Sheriffs Deputies, Decatur Police, U.S. Marshals, and Illinois Department of Corrections Agents.
WEST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police investigate train vs. car incident

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a crash between a train and a car Thursday. Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Rada says firefighters were called to 2600 Clark Street near Allied Iron and Steel. A small car was found on the tracks that had moderate damage...
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Colorado Man Arrested in Nov with 5,000 Grams of Cannabis Pleads Guilty to Possession Charge

A Colorado man who was arrested for cannabis trafficking on Interstate 72 last fall was in Morgan County Court yesterday. 74-year-old Robert H. Michaels of Aurora, Colorado was arrested in the afternoon of November, 15th of last year after a Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy performed a traffic stop on a 2017 Volkswagen sedan that was traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-72 near mile marker 66.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL

