Agenda set for Hope school committee Feb. 13
HOPE — The school committee agenda for the next Hope Elementary School committee meeting is set. The meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. Participants can attend via livestream: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/88669655623. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the agenda. 4. Signing of the Warrants. 5....
Camden Rotary Club offers scholarships, stipends for career technology education
CAMDEN — The Camden Rotary Club has added stipends for course-related expenses to its career technology education (CTE) scholarship program. Scholarships and stipends for education-related expenses are available year-round to Five-Town CSD residents of all ages who need education and training to prepare for skilled jobs in manufacturing, construction, engineering, graphic design, healthcare, and other industries.
Rockport writer publishes ‘Career Challenges: Straight Talk about Achieving Success in a Post-COVID, Technology-Driven World’
Rockport writer Frank Burtnett has published the third edition of his book Career Challenges: Straight Talk about Achieving Success in a Post-COVID, Technology-Driven World, and in it, he examines the career development encounters that people experience across their life-span. Burtnett, a veteran counselor and counselor educator, begins with a comprehensive...
Agenda set for SAD 28 board meeting Feb. 15
CAMDEN — The agenda has been set for the next SAD 28 school board meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be held in the Rose Hall Board Room at 7 p.m. A livestream will be available: fivetowns.net/live. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order. 2. Adjustments to the Agenda. 3....
Captain Jim Sharp named Community Person of the Year at Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce Gala
ROCKPORT — The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce Year in Review Awards Gala took place at the Samoset Resort on Friday, February 10, 2023. More than 250 Chamber member businesses, elected officials, and local community representatives were in attendance. The Year in Review Awards Gala was an opportunity to recognize those who have made extraordinary contributions to our community in the past year.
Cove’s Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to transition to new facility in 2025
By the end of this month, Clippership Landing Development LLC will submit a certificate of need (CON) application to Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for a 102-bed skilled nursing facility in Damariscotta, seeking to transition current licenses from LincolnHealth’s Cove Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to a development jointly owned by Sandy River Company and North Country Associates, according to Daniel Maguire, managing partner of Sandy River. Approval of the CON is needed before construction can begin on the 19.98-acre site on Piper Mill Road.
Nancy Hayden to lead ‘Writing From Life’ workshops in Waldoboro
WALDOBORO — The Waldoboro Public Library will be offering “Writing From Life,” a spring writing workshop beginning in March. The five-session workshop will meet on alternate Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m., at the library on the following dates: March 13, March 27, April 10, April 24, and May 8.
South School in Rockland creates community through Mystery Bingo Night
According to Dr. Seuss: “The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.” The place to go on Thursday, February 2, was South School’s Mystery Bingo Night and Scholastic Book Fair. The South School...
Thomaston Grammar students recognized for compassion in 2023
THOMASTON — On Monday, February 6, several students at Thomaston Grammar School were recognized for the attribute of compassion. Students were presented with a certificate at a school-wide assembly. Students who received the Compassion Award were: Avery Cole, Marley Johnson, Paige Feltis, Kelly Trial, Lila Haskell, Evie Fish, Hazel...
Rockland Police Department hires new officer
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department has hired a new officer, according to a news release on its Facebook page Feb. 9. Connor Kerivan was born and raised in the White Mountains region of New Hampshire. He grew up in the outdoors, spending much of his youth hunting, fishing and riding ATVs and snowmobiles.
Camden Opera House offers summer theater camp
CAMDEN — The downtown Camden Opera House will offer a Summer Theater Camp, Monday through Saturday, July 10-15, for children who will enter first through 12th grade in the fall. Registration will open 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. The nonprofit Missoula Children’s Theatre will lead this week-long workshop that...
A Celebration of Wayne Closson’s Life
Please join us tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 from 3 to 6 PM at Brady’s for a celebration of J. Wayne Closson Jr.’s life. Wayne was a treasured member of our community, and all are welcome to join. If you are unable to be there in person but would...
Gifford's provides statement to community about ice cream plant fire
SKOWHEGAN -- On February 2, a fire inside the Gifford's Ice Cream factory in Skowhegan forced the plant to shut down. A week later, Lauren Healy, a spokesperson for the company, has provided a statement from the family to respond to the community. "...They're focused on the days when they...
Maine Teacher Heroically Saves First Grader’s Life While He Was Choking at School
Maine is home to the most beautiful coastline, the prettiest mountain ranges and the absolute best teachers the world has to offer. And that has never been more evident than it is right now. Over the years we have heard countless stories of Maine teachers being absolute rock stars for...
Pipe bursts wreak havoc in residence halls, academic spaces
Extreme cold temperatures last weekend were not only record-breaking, but also pipe-breaking, as flooding in Coles Tower, Memorial Hall and Hawthorne-Longfellow (H-L) Library forced evacuations and damaged building infrastructure. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, a burst pipe on the second floor of Coles Tower created a ruckus and...
Mary Virginia Dirks Snyder, obituary
BELFAST — Mary Virginia Dirks Snyder, 95, died peacefully at her home in Belfast on February 7, 2023, surrounded by family and under the wonderful care of the nurses and CNAs of Sussman House Hospice. She was born Sept.23, 1927, in Orono, Maine, where her father Charles O. Dirks,...
Feb. 11 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Former Maine Med official, head of Maine Task Force One sentenced to 5 years for fraud
PORTLAND, Maine — A former emergency preparedness director for Maine Medical Center was sentenced to five years in federal prison after falsely claiming he was a Homeland Security officer and using that identity to defraud several agencies out of more than $150,000. Joshua Cory Frances, 46, was sentenced to...
Howard R. Crocker, Sr., obituary
SEARSPORT — Howard R. Crocker, Sr., age 87, of Searsport, Maine passed away January 7, 2023 at Sussman House in Rockport, Maine following a brief illness. He was born July 28, 1935 in Weymouth, Massachusetts to William and Violet Crocker. In his early life Howard enjoyed the outdoors including...
Bixby Chocolate 2023 Good Food Finalist
Bixby Chocolate Belize 70% Dark Chocolate Bar is a 2023 Good Food Award Finalist. Spanning 42 states and Washington D.C., the Finalists stood out from the nearly 2,000 entries as the top scorers in 18 categories. The full list of Finalists is available here. Bixby Chocolate is a craft chocolate...
