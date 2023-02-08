ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldoboro, ME

penbaypilot.com

Agenda set for Hope school committee Feb. 13

HOPE — The school committee agenda for the next Hope Elementary School committee meeting is set. The meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. Participants can attend via livestream: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/88669655623. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the agenda. 4. Signing of the Warrants. 5....
HOPE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden Rotary Club offers scholarships, stipends for career technology education

CAMDEN — The Camden Rotary Club has added stipends for course-related expenses to its career technology education (CTE) scholarship program. Scholarships and stipends for education-related expenses are available year-round to Five-Town CSD residents of all ages who need education and training to prepare for skilled jobs in manufacturing, construction, engineering, graphic design, healthcare, and other industries.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockport writer publishes ‘Career Challenges: Straight Talk about Achieving Success in a Post-COVID, Technology-Driven World’

Rockport writer Frank Burtnett has published the third edition of his book Career Challenges: Straight Talk about Achieving Success in a Post-COVID, Technology-Driven World, and in it, he examines the career development encounters that people experience across their life-span. Burtnett, a veteran counselor and counselor educator, begins with a comprehensive...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Agenda set for SAD 28 board meeting Feb. 15

CAMDEN — The agenda has been set for the next SAD 28 school board meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be held in the Rose Hall Board Room at 7 p.m. A livestream will be available: fivetowns.net/live. AGENDA. 1. Call to Order. 2. Adjustments to the Agenda. 3....
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Captain Jim Sharp named Community Person of the Year at Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce Gala

ROCKPORT — The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce Year in Review Awards Gala took place at the Samoset Resort on Friday, February 10, 2023. More than 250 Chamber member businesses, elected officials, and local community representatives were in attendance. The Year in Review Awards Gala was an opportunity to recognize those who have made extraordinary contributions to our community in the past year.
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Cove’s Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to transition to new facility in 2025

By the end of this month, Clippership Landing Development LLC will submit a certificate of need (CON) application to Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for a 102-bed skilled nursing facility in Damariscotta, seeking to transition current licenses from LincolnHealth’s Cove Edge, Zimmerli Pavilion and Gregory Wing to a development jointly owned by Sandy River Company and North Country Associates, according to Daniel Maguire, managing partner of Sandy River. Approval of the CON is needed before construction can begin on the 19.98-acre site on Piper Mill Road.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Nancy Hayden to lead ‘Writing From Life’ workshops in Waldoboro

WALDOBORO — The Waldoboro Public Library will be offering “Writing From Life,” a spring writing workshop beginning in March. The five-session workshop will meet on alternate Mondays from 1 to 3 p.m., at the library on the following dates: March 13, March 27, April 10, April 24, and May 8.
WALDOBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Thomaston Grammar students recognized for compassion in 2023

THOMASTON — On Monday, February 6, several students at Thomaston Grammar School were recognized for the attribute of compassion. Students were presented with a certificate at a school-wide assembly. Students who received the Compassion Award were: Avery Cole, Marley Johnson, Paige Feltis, Kelly Trial, Lila Haskell, Evie Fish, Hazel...
THOMASTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland Police Department hires new officer

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Police Department has hired a new officer, according to a news release on its Facebook page Feb. 9. Connor Kerivan was born and raised in the White Mountains region of New Hampshire. He grew up in the outdoors, spending much of his youth hunting, fishing and riding ATVs and snowmobiles.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden Opera House offers summer theater camp

CAMDEN — The downtown Camden Opera House will offer a Summer Theater Camp, Monday through Saturday, July 10-15, for children who will enter first through 12th grade in the fall. Registration will open 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10. The nonprofit Missoula Children’s Theatre will lead this week-long workshop that...
penbaypilot.com

A Celebration of Wayne Closson’s Life

Please join us tomorrow, Saturday, February 11 from 3 to 6 PM at Brady’s for a celebration of J. Wayne Closson Jr.’s life. Wayne was a treasured member of our community, and all are welcome to join. If you are unable to be there in person but would...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Gifford's provides statement to community about ice cream plant fire

SKOWHEGAN -- On February 2, a fire inside the Gifford's Ice Cream factory in Skowhegan forced the plant to shut down. A week later, Lauren Healy, a spokesperson for the company, has provided a statement from the family to respond to the community. "...They're focused on the days when they...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
bowdoinorient.com

Pipe bursts wreak havoc in residence halls, academic spaces

Extreme cold temperatures last weekend were not only record-breaking, but also pipe-breaking, as flooding in Coles Tower, Memorial Hall and Hawthorne-Longfellow (H-L) Library forced evacuations and damaged building infrastructure. Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, a burst pipe on the second floor of Coles Tower created a ruckus and...
BRUNSWICK, ME
penbaypilot.com

Mary Virginia Dirks Snyder, obituary

BELFAST — Mary Virginia Dirks Snyder, 95, died peacefully at her home in Belfast on February 7, 2023, surrounded by family and under the wonderful care of the nurses and CNAs of Sussman House Hospice. She was born Sept.23, 1927, in Orono, Maine, where her father Charles O. Dirks,...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Feb. 11 update: Midcoast adds 32 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Howard R. Crocker, Sr., obituary

SEARSPORT — Howard R. Crocker, Sr., age 87, of Searsport, Maine passed away January 7, 2023 at Sussman House in Rockport, Maine following a brief illness. He was born July 28, 1935 in Weymouth, Massachusetts to William and Violet Crocker. In his early life Howard enjoyed the outdoors including...
SEARSPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Bixby Chocolate 2023 Good Food Finalist

Bixby Chocolate Belize 70% Dark Chocolate Bar is a 2023 Good Food Award Finalist. Spanning 42 states and Washington D.C., the Finalists stood out from the nearly 2,000 entries as the top scorers in 18 categories. The full list of Finalists is available here. Bixby Chocolate is a craft chocolate...
ROCKLAND, ME

