wrestlinginc.com
Tyrus Reveals List Of Wrestlers He'd Like To Face For The NWA Championship
Tyrus is the current NWA World's Heavyweight Champion, and he has his first title defense this Saturday, February 11 at Nuff Said against former champion Matt Cardona. While Cardona is the next challenger for his title, the former Brodus Clay has not limited his view of future opponents. If he retains his NWA World's Heavyweight Championship, the controversial Tyrus revealed who he would like to defend his title against in the future — including current AEW and WWE stars.
nodq.com
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Reveals Plans To Return To The Ring
It has now been nearly two years since Paul Wight shocked the world and joined AEW, with him expected to work both as a wrestler and an announcer for AEW's YouTube show "AEW Dark: Elevation." In those two years however, Wight has done a lot more announcing than he has wrestling, and is now he is finally opening up to the reasons why.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39
WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T On What He'd Do If He Saw Dave Bautista
Booker T has shot down any lingering rumors that he and Dave Bautista have a long-standing beef stemming from a physical altercation they got into in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer previously opened up about the incident with Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri in 2013. The fight itself happened in 2006. Booker previously explained that it was due to "a lot of testosterone in the locker room," and that not all wrestlers get along. Booker reiterated that stance on the latest "Hall of Fame" podcast, and said if they met that he'd tell Bautista he admires him as an actor.
ringsidenews.com
JBL’s WWE Status After Baron Corbin Split
JBL tried to take Baron Corbin under his wing, but the former WWE Champion didn’t have much luck. He cut ties with Corbin this week on RAW, and now it seems the Lone Wolf is lonely once again. This also ended yet another great run for JBL. According to...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo
Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend. On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!" Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
wrestlinginc.com
Surprising New Challenger Emerges For GUNTHER's WWE Intercontinental Title
Madcap Moss emerged as the new #1 contender for GUNTHER's Intercontinental Championship on the 2/10 "WWE SmackDown" in Uncasville, CT. Moss earned a future title opportunity against "The Ring General" by defeating Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross in a Fatal 4-Way bout that closed out Friday's show. Towards...
ringsidenews.com
Huge Spoiler On Return Expected For WWE SmackDown This Week
WWE is on the road to WrestleMania, and you never know who will pop up. It’s an all hand on deck kind of situation right now, for sure. Now, we can expect another big name to make their return tonight. Ronda Rousey made a much-anticipated comeback to WWE at...
WWE SmackDown live results: The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet
Will Jey Uso show up for his scheduled title defense?
wrestlinginc.com
Dusty Rhodes Hated Pitched Name For WWE Star
Dusty Rhodes was no ray of sunshine when he first heard the initial name WWE wanted its former superstar Summer Rae to be called. During an autograph signing and Q&A session with "Golden Ring Collectibles," Rae told the story of how she came up with her WWE ring name and how Rhodes, a primary mentor at the time for up-and-coming WWE stars, had become angry with the promotion's initial pitches.
wrestlinginc.com
Why Rhea Ripley Wasn't On WWE Raw This Week
Rhea Ripley will have her hands full at Elimination Chamber on February 18 when she teams up with stablemate Finn Balor to take on Edge and Beth Phoenix. Yet while that match was made this past Monday on "WWE Raw," the Eradicator of The Judgement Day was nowhere to be found. However, her absence that night is no cause for fan concern. That's because, per Fightful, the women's Royal Rumble winner was simply back home in Australia visiting family.
slamwrestling.net
The Undertaker reveals what he whispered to Bray Wyatt
We now know what The Undertaker (Mark Calaway) told Bray Wyatt on Raw XXX a few weeks ago. Speaking to Canada’s SportsNet about his career and his highly successful Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show, Taker let the cat out of the bag about what transpired between the two when they crossed paths in the middle of the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Names Rising Star WWE Has To Treat Very Carefully
Sami Zayn has seen his prominence in WWE rise over the past year, with his work alongside Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the entire Bloodline propelling him to the main event scene. Prior to this run, Zayn had been positioned in the company as a midcard talent who was fortunate to pick up three Intercontinental Championship victories. However, now that Zayn is one of the most popular stars in the company, many believe WWE should be careful with his future booking, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.
WWE Hall of Famer Written Off WWE TV
WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) officially cut ties with Baron Corbin on this week's Monday Night Raw. Layfield first returned to WWE programming back in October and proclaimed Corbin as the "New Wrestling God" of the WWE. The alliance resulted in Corbin picking up a few singles wins on Raw, but ever ...
PWMania
Backstage News from WWE RAW’s Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes Segment, Roman Reigns
The in-ring promo segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman on Monday’s WWE RAW, in which the late WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes was discussed, was the hot topic this week. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Heyman was not originally scheduled to appear on RAW, but he...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes If Sami Zayn Vs. Roman Reigns Is A One-Off, Fans Might Take It Out On Cody Rhodes
A WWE Hall of Famer believes if Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns is a one-off, fans might take it out on Cody Rhodes. At WWE Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn. This follows Zayn officially turning on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Elias Provides Health Update On Ezekiel
Since Elias made his long-awaited return to WWE in October 2022, there has been no sign of his brother Ezekiel. Ezekiel was last seen in August on "WWE Raw," ending up hospitalized following a vicious attack by Kevin Owens. He's also not part of any creative plans moving forward, as his name was later removed from WWE's internal roster. So how is Ezekiel doing and what is his status? Elias provided a quick health update during an interview with WWE Deutschland.
