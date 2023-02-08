Read full article on original website
U.S. Department of Education grant will transform 2 Avoyelles Parish schools
ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Orchard Foundation has been awarded a five-year, $2.5 million U.S. Department of Education grant that will be used to transform two Title I Avoyelles Parish schools – Simmesport’s Riverside Elementary and Plaucheville Elementary – into full-service community schools. The grant was recognized locally on February 9 during official announcements at both schools with community leaders and project partners in attendance.
Keep Natchitoches Beautiful awarded the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Beautification Grant
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Keep Natchitoches Beautiful (KNB) is excited to announce it has received the 2022 Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KBL) Beautification Grant to help enhance the University Parkway median at I49. KNB was awarded $5,000. The purpose of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful Beautification Grant is to create beautiful, well-maintained gardens...
Cenla Retired Teachers Association celebrated 62nd Founder’s Day
Meet this week's Golden Apple winner from Grant High School - Lieutenant Colonel Diedre Williams!
State lawmakers set to mandate public library policies
The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue.
Alexandria Housing Authority accepting in person applications
The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue.
Alexandria explains decision to remove bus benches
In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead toward the spring legislative session to make changes.
Rapides Regional Medical Center highlighting heart month with CPR classes
Meet this week's Golden Apple winner from Grant High School - Lieutenant Colonel Diedre Williams!. The Cenla Retired Teachers Association celebrated its 62nd Founders Day on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville
It was a bright night in Pineville as the Night of Lights parade rolled down Main Street on Feb. 10.
Alexandria Housing Authority seeking new applicants
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Housing Authority is launching a tool to expedite the process for housing applicants. A common misconception when it comes to applying for affordable housing is a long application and an even longer waiting list. But, the Alexandria Housing Authority is holding an event to simplify that process and get applicants into homes quicker.
Revisiting General Custer’s short time in Alexandria
The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue.
APD seeking missing teen
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen, Ari’Anna Leach. Ari’Anna is described as a 13 year old Black female, weighing 130 lbs and about 4′11 tall. She’s been missing for about two days and...
Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
Voting for the Best of Natchitoches Awards is currently open
NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce has recently announced its 2023 Best of Natchitoches Awards Nominees. Public voting will determine the top three finalists in each category and multiple submissions are allowed. Voting is currently open at BestofNatchitoches.com and will close on Sunday, February 19. The BON...
RPSO investigating homicide at Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville
CHENEYVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) is investigating a homicide that happened at the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville on February 9. RPSO said they responded to a call around 12:39 a.m. on Thursday morning about “shots fired” at the apartments. Deputies found...
Alexandria juvenile arrested in shooting on West Sycamore Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested for a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the area of West Sycamore Street and Browns Bend Road in Alexandria on Feb. 10. The Alexandria Police Department got word of the shooting around 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old...
APSO deputy accused of stealing from Dollar General
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been accused of stealing items from a Dollar General in Marksville alongside two employees of the store. APSO has reported that John R. Mayeaux, 76, Plaucheville, who was an APSO deputy serving as a court bailiff, has been...
Natchitoches man killed in apartment fire on Washington St.
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man died in a fire that happened at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Washington Street on Feb. 9. The Natchitoches Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. They found a man’s body in bed in an affected unit. The identity of this man is still unknown, but the coroner’s office believes him to be 71 years old.
Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
Suspect sought for ATV theft in Pineville
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect is wanted for stealing an ATV in Pineville on Feb. 9. Authorities said the theft occurred in the morning on Rigolette Road. The victim woke up to the sound of his ATV starting up. He went outside and found it gone. Hearing it down the road, the victim gave chase but did not catch up to the suspect.
Councilman says removal of several ATRANS bus stop benches was not council decision
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many Alexandria residents were surprised to see city workers removing three ATRANS bus benches at the crowded intersection of Bolton Avenue and Jackson Street and replacing them with yellow standing poles instead. Mixed reactions filled the comment section on a News Channel 5 Facebook post with...
