Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

U.S. Department of Education grant will transform 2 Avoyelles Parish schools

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Orchard Foundation has been awarded a five-year, $2.5 million U.S. Department of Education grant that will be used to transform two Title I Avoyelles Parish schools – Simmesport’s Riverside Elementary and Plaucheville Elementary – into full-service community schools. The grant was recognized locally on February 9 during official announcements at both schools with community leaders and project partners in attendance.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Cenla Retired Teachers Association celebrated 62nd Founder’s Day

Meet this week's Golden Apple winner from Grant High School - Lieutenant Colonel Diedre Williams!. February is heart month, and Rapides Regional Medical Center is shedding light on the importance of knowing Hands-Only CPR. Elbert Guillory launches campaign for Lt. Gov.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

State lawmakers set to mandate public library policies

The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. |. The Alexandria Housing Authority is launching a tool to expedite the process for housing applicants.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria Housing Authority accepting in person applications

The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. |. In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead toward the spring legislative session to make changes. |. The Alexandria Housing Authority is launching a tool to expedite the process for housing applicants.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria explains decision to remove bus benches

In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead toward the spring legislative session to make changes. |. The Alexandria Housing Authority is launching a tool to expedite the process for housing applicants.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Rapides Regional Medical Center highlighting heart month with CPR classes

Meet this week's Golden Apple winner from Grant High School - Lieutenant Colonel Diedre Williams!. The Cenla Retired Teachers Association celebrated its 62nd Founders Day on Thursday, Feb. 9. Elbert Guillory launches campaign for Lt. Gov.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville

It was a bright night in Pineville as the Night of Lights parade rolled down Main Street on Feb. 10. Meet this week's Golden Apple winner from Grant High School - Lieutenant Colonel Diedre Williams!. Cenla Retired Teachers Association celebrated 62nd Founder's Day.
PINEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria Housing Authority seeking new applicants

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Housing Authority is launching a tool to expedite the process for housing applicants. A common misconception when it comes to applying for affordable housing is a long application and an even longer waiting list. But, the Alexandria Housing Authority is holding an event to simplify that process and get applicants into homes quicker.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Revisiting General Custer’s short time in Alexandria

The City of Alexandria has provided an explanation after recent controversy sprung over the removal of three ATRANS bus stop benches at the corner of Jackson Street and Bolton Avenue. |. In response to the debate in libraries statewide over sexually explicit material in circulation, state lawmakers are looking ahead toward the spring legislative session to make changes.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD seeking missing teen

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen, Ari’Anna Leach. Ari’Anna is described as a 13 year old Black female, weighing 130 lbs and about 4′11 tall. She’s been missing for about two days and...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Voting for the Best of Natchitoches Awards is currently open

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce has recently announced its 2023 Best of Natchitoches Awards Nominees. Public voting will determine the top three finalists in each category and multiple submissions are allowed. Voting is currently open at BestofNatchitoches.com and will close on Sunday, February 19. The BON...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria juvenile arrested in shooting on West Sycamore Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 17-year-old juvenile has been arrested for a non-fatal shooting that occurred in the area of West Sycamore Street and Browns Bend Road in Alexandria on Feb. 10. The Alexandria Police Department got word of the shooting around 3:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 19-year-old...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APSO deputy accused of stealing from Dollar General

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been accused of stealing items from a Dollar General in Marksville alongside two employees of the store. APSO has reported that John R. Mayeaux, 76, Plaucheville, who was an APSO deputy serving as a court bailiff, has been...
MARKSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches man killed in apartment fire on Washington St.

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man died in a fire that happened at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Washington Street on Feb. 9. The Natchitoches Fire Department responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. They found a man’s body in bed in an affected unit. The identity of this man is still unknown, but the coroner’s office believes him to be 71 years old.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Magnolia Street homicide suspect arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The suspect wanted in connection to Alexandria’s first homicide of 2023 has been taken into custody in Baton Rouge. Desmond Lamonte Clowers, 45, was arrested around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8. On top of a warrant for second-degree murder in Alexandria, he also has other outstanding warrants. He will soon be extradited back to Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Suspect sought for ATV theft in Pineville

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect is wanted for stealing an ATV in Pineville on Feb. 9. Authorities said the theft occurred in the morning on Rigolette Road. The victim woke up to the sound of his ATV starting up. He went outside and found it gone. Hearing it down the road, the victim gave chase but did not catch up to the suspect.
PINEVILLE, LA

