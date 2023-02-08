Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
CBS Sports
Cam Reddish-Josh Hart trade grades: Solid move for Knicks; Blazers take a sellers' stance
The New York Knicks have agreed to trade Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a protected first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Josh Hart, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The pick the Knicks are sending is their own 2023 first-round pick, which is lottery protected. If it does not convey this year, it will turn into four future second-round picks.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
CBS Sports
Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal among the superstars most likely to be traded next
Remember when we were worried about a slow trade deadline? Yeah, me neither. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stunned the basketball world by successfully forcing trades to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively, within the past week. But should we really be stunned? Recent NBA history suggests that moves of this magnitude are almost inevitable.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in second half
Markkanen ended Wednesday's 143-118 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes. Markkanen got off to a great start with 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while knocking down three of five three-point attempts. He added only four more points after the break, however, as the forward saw just under eight minutes of floor action over the final two quarters. Despite disappearing in the second half, Markkanen still finished second on the team in scoring with 21 points, and he's now shot above 50 percent in four of his last five games. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in five straight.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Malik Beasley: Traded to Lakers
Beasley will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is set to join the Lakers after being part of a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. One of the top high-volume three-point shooters in the NBA this season, Beasley will be joined by Jarred Vanderbilt and D'Angelo Russell in Los Angeles, while the deal also sends Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves. The trio will be absent for Utah on Wednesday which will allow ample opportunities for Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji. Once he's up to speed with the Lakers, Beasley will likely vie for a backup role on the wing, but he could also push to start. The Lakers' next game is on Thursday, but it would be surprising if Beasley would be able to go.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Solid scoring in win
Collins produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 win over Phoenix. Collins scored 16 points on 12 shots and went 4-for-4 from the line but added little else. Atlanta pulled down a total of 59 rebounds, but Collins could manage only two in 31-plus minutes on the floor. The 25-year-old's season averages remain serviceable (13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game), but he still struggles with consistency in his starting role, and his ceiling seems to be capped, as he hasn't topped 20 points in a game since the beginning of January.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Justin Thomas breaks from 2023 WM Phoenix Open to interview Patrick Mahomes, other Super Bowl 57 stars
With Super Bowl 57 on Sunday in nearby Glendale, Justin Thomas took a break from this week's WM Phoenix Open to cross over to a potential side gig in media. Thomas visited Super Bowl media day and queried a variety of players about how they're feeling ahead of the big game on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Eric Gordon: Joining Clippers
Gordon was traded from the Rockets to the Clippers on Thursday as part of a multi-team deal involving Houston, Los Angeles and Memphis, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Gordon has played a prominent role in Houston over the last several years, and he averaged 13.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game to begin the 2022-23 season. His playing time will likely decrease slightly since Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both healthy for the Clippers, but Gordon should claim some of the minutes vacated by Luke Kennard after he was traded from the Clippers to the Grizzlies on Thursday, especially if Los Angeles chooses to utilize some three-guard sets down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Limited output in debut
Conley registered nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Friday's 128-107 loss to the Grizzlies. Conley made his Timberwolves debut but failed to make an impact, failing to reach double-digit scoring figures and not contributing in a major way in other categories, either. His numbers should improve as the season progresses and as he gets used to his new teammates, but he's not expected to put up the same numbers D'Angelo Russell was delivering for Minnesota before the trade.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Won't play Thursday
Booker will miss Thursday's game versus the Hawks to manage a left groin injury, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Booker returned to action Tuesday after more than a month on the sidelines and displayed some rust, knocking down only six of his 15 shot attempts and going just 2-of-8 from beyond the arc. He'll take a night off to rest up in the first game of a back-to-back set Thursday but seems likely to retake the floor Friday at Indiana.
CBS Sports
Terry Taylor: Set to be waived by Pacers
The Pacers will waive Taylor on Thursday, Tony East of SI.com reports. Taylor is a roster casualty of the trade deadline, which saw Indiana bring in three players (George Hill, Jordan Nwora and Serge Ibaka) without sending any players out. The 23-year-old is unlikely to be a high-priority pickup via waivers, so if he goes unclaimed, he could stick around in the Indiana organization as a member of their G League affiliate in Fort Wayne. Taylor averaged 2.7 points and 1.5 boards over 8.8 minutes in his 26 appearances with Indiana this season.
CBS Sports
Former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell openly criticized Rudy Gobert on court, in locker room, per report
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big move prior to the trade deadline was sending D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that saw them get back Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second-round picks. Russell's contract situation was the...
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management. Rubio has been eased into action over the last month following a lengthy absence to begin the season, but he'll be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Raul Neto, Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Has strong second half
Jokic finished Thursday's 115-104 loss to the Magic with 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal across 38 minutes. Jokic got off to a bit of a slow start Thursday, knocking down just one of five shot attempts in the first quarter, though he still entered the break on pace for yet another triple-double with seven points, seven boards and five assists. The reigning MVP was much more efficient in the second half, going 7-of-11 from the field for 22 points while adding five rebounds and two assists as the Nuggets suffered an upset loss in Orlando. Jokic has now recorded double-digit rebounds in five straight games, though he did see his streak of four consecutive triple-doubles come to an end Thursday.
CBS Sports
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Could begin season at Triple-A
Grissom might begin the season at Triple-A Gwinnett if Atlanta decides to start Orlando Arcia at shortstop, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. In fact, Bowman predicts that Arcia will be the team's Opening Day shortstop and Grissom "possibly gains the job at some point during the year." Grissom's defense at shortstop has been questioned, although he's been working with third base coach and infield instructor Ron Washington this winter with reportedly positive results. Arcia would probably offer the more stable glove, though, and Atlanta might prefer the better defensive option at the position given the strength of the rest of their lineup. It will be one of the more interesting position battles to track during spring training.
Comments / 0