Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attackMsBirgithMinneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving on Kevin Durant being traded from Nets to Suns: 'I'm just glad that he got out of there'
Newest Dallas Maverick Kyrie Irving could have anticipated many of the questions that would be thrown his way following his debut with his new franchise. What was it like playing with new teammates? How many plays did you learn before taking the court? How has your relationship with head coach Jason Kidd been so far?
CBS Sports
Cam Reddish-Josh Hart trade grades: Solid move for Knicks; Blazers take a sellers' stance
The New York Knicks have agreed to trade Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a protected first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Josh Hart, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The pick the Knicks are sending is their own 2023 first-round pick, which is lottery protected. If it does not convey this year, it will turn into four future second-round picks.
CBS Sports
Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal among the superstars most likely to be traded next
Remember when we were worried about a slow trade deadline? Yeah, me neither. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stunned the basketball world by successfully forcing trades to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively, within the past week. But should we really be stunned? Recent NBA history suggests that moves of this magnitude are almost inevitable.
CBS Sports
A comprehensive look at everything the Nets got in return for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden
The Brooklyn Nets' short-lived and ill-fated superteam era officially came to a close late on Wednesday night when they agreed to a trade that will send Kevin Durant (and TJ Warren) to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Jae Crowder, unprotected first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a pick-swap in 2028.
CBS Sports
2023 NBA trade deadline tracker: Kevin Durant headed to Suns; Lakers move Russell Westbrook; Josh Hart a Knick
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, but teams around the league were not interested in waiting until the last minute. That includes the Phoenix Suns, who agreed to a blockbuster deal for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant late on Wednesday night. They'll send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets for Durant and TJ Warren.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Gonzaga in position to battle Saint Mary's for 11th straight WCC title
When Saint Mary's beat Gonzaga last weekend, taking a two-game lead in the West Coast Conference standings, the Gaels seemed set to snap Mark Few's 10-year streak of winning at least a share of the league title. Then Thursday happened, and now the Zags once again control their destiny. Not...
CBS Sports
Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 9 predictions from proven model
The No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Saint Mary's last weekend when they face the San Francisco Dons on Thursday night. Gonzaga had won three straight games prior to its loss to the Gaels, falling two games back in the West Coast Conference standings. San Francisco has dropped back-to-back games and is now in seventh place in the WCC.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Malik Beasley: Traded to Lakers
Beasley will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves and is set to join the Lakers after being part of a three-team trade, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. One of the top high-volume three-point shooters in the NBA this season, Beasley will be joined by Jarred Vanderbilt and D'Angelo Russell in Los Angeles, while the deal also sends Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Timberwolves. The trio will be absent for Utah on Wednesday which will allow ample opportunities for Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Ochai Agbaji. Once he's up to speed with the Lakers, Beasley will likely vie for a backup role on the wing, but he could also push to start. The Lakers' next game is on Thursday, but it would be surprising if Beasley would be able to go.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Available to make debut
Conley (recently traded) will be available to make his Timberwolves debut Friday against the Grizzlies. Conley, who was traded by the Jazz to Minnesota on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal, appears to have passed his physical and will be able to make his Timberwolves debut Friday. The veteran figures to replace D'Angelo Russell as Minnesota's starting point guard, but it remains to be seen how much usage he'll get with his new team. Anthony Edwards is expected to remain the primary playmaker, but Conley's connection with Rudy Gobert (groin) could make the lefty's transition to his new team smooth.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Disappears in second half
Markkanen ended Wednesday's 143-118 loss to Minnesota with 21 points (8-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 23 minutes. Markkanen got off to a great start with 17 points in the first half on 6-of-10 shooting from the field while knocking down three of five three-point attempts. He added only four more points after the break, however, as the forward saw just under eight minutes of floor action over the final two quarters. Despite disappearing in the second half, Markkanen still finished second on the team in scoring with 21 points, and he's now shot above 50 percent in four of his last five games. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in five straight.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Eric Gordon: Joining Clippers
Gordon was traded from the Rockets to the Clippers on Thursday as part of a multi-team deal involving Houston, Los Angeles and Memphis, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Gordon has played a prominent role in Houston over the last several years, and he averaged 13.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 30.2 minutes per game to begin the 2022-23 season. His playing time will likely decrease slightly since Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both healthy for the Clippers, but Gordon should claim some of the minutes vacated by Luke Kennard after he was traded from the Clippers to the Grizzlies on Thursday, especially if Los Angeles chooses to utilize some three-guard sets down the stretch.
CBS Sports
Charlie Strong fourth key assistant out at Miami as Mario Cristobal retools staff in Year 2, per reports
Miami co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Charlie Strong is not expected to return to the Hurricanes for the 2023 season, according to 247Sports among multiple reports. Strong, 62, joined the Canes last offseason when coach Mario Cristobal was hired to replace Manny Diaz. Strong is the fourth assistant to leave...
CBS Sports
Former Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell openly criticized Rudy Gobert on court, in locker room, per report
The Minnesota Timberwolves' big move prior to the trade deadline was sending D'Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a three-team deal that saw them get back Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from the Utah Jazz, along with three future second-round picks. Russell's contract situation was the...
CBS Sports
Back in WCC race, No. 16 Gonzaga goes for sweep of BYU
Back in WCC race, No. 16 Gonzaga goes for sweep of BYU. Just when it appeared No. 16 Gonzaga's streak of 10 consecutive West Coast Conference regular-season titles was about to end, the Bulldogs received a lifeline. Gonzaga defeated San Francisco 99-81 Thursday night, while No. 15 Saint Mary's lost...
CBS Sports
Terry Taylor: Set to be waived by Pacers
The Pacers will waive Taylor on Thursday, Tony East of SI.com reports. Taylor is a roster casualty of the trade deadline, which saw Indiana bring in three players (George Hill, Jordan Nwora and Serge Ibaka) without sending any players out. The 23-year-old is unlikely to be a high-priority pickup via waivers, so if he goes unclaimed, he could stick around in the Indiana organization as a member of their G League affiliate in Fort Wayne. Taylor averaged 2.7 points and 1.5 boards over 8.8 minutes in his 26 appearances with Indiana this season.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management. Rubio has been eased into action over the last month following a lengthy absence to begin the season, but he'll be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Raul Neto, Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time.
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
Current Records: Oklahoma State 15-9; Iowa State 16-7 Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the #11 Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State is out to keep their 12-game home win streak alive.
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook trade: Lakers did well to upgrade roster while preserving flexibility
The Lakers finally traded Russell Westbrook on Wednesday, ending the tireless speculation as to when, or if, they would actually do so. It only cost them one first-round pick (2027, top-four protected). That's the first big win of this move for the Lakers. They didn't have to give up the...
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis explains video that showed him sitting on bench while LeBron James broke the NBA scoring record
In the midst of all the celebration that surrounded LeBron James' record-breaking night on Tuesday, in which he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, some attention shifted to Anthony Davis. Specifically, one video that quickly circulated on Twitter that showed Davis sitting on the bench while the rest of his teammates were standing as James made the record-breaking shot to pass Abdul-Jabbar.
