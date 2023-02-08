Penn Museum researchers discover ancient restaurant, tavern in Iraq

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Archaeologists from the Penn Museum have discovered a large restaurant and tavern in southern Iraq, one which dates back nearly 5,000 years.

In cooperation with researchers from the University of Pisa, they discovered a large tavern dating back to 2700 B.C. in the city of Lagash, which they estimate was more than two square miles in size that was not far from the town of Nasaria.

“We certainly know beer was on tap,” said University of Pennsylvania anthropology professor Holly Pittman.

The team of archaeologists used cutting-edge technology like remote sensing — a process of scanning the earth using satellites and high-flying aircraft — and drone imagery, along with excavation.

She said that along with the ability to serve a variety of beers, researchers found shelves filled with bowls of food ready to serve, and seating areas.

Pittman likened it to an ancient restaurant with surprisingly advanced refrigeration technology.

“A public eatery that has a cooling device that would keep liquids cool, if not cold,” she said.

“Shelves and shelves loaded with food. A huge oven, sort of like a huge pizza oven that would have prepared food.”

Researchers were also able to reconstruct the ancient neighborhoods, and they found it was much like modern cities around the world, with houses, streets and alleys.

Pittman said what makes this research unique is that they focused on regular people of the era, rather than the ultra-rich, and what they found proves a connection between past and present.

“Many of the ways they lived was the way we live now,” said Pittman. “They lived in houses and had neighborhoods. They have occupations and they go out to dinner.”

Pittman and colleagues will present the findings from the city of Lagash to visitors of the Penn Museum this summer. The team goes back to the city of Lagash to continue their research next fall.