Chicago, IL

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change

No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job

Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Three potential cuts for the Chicago Bears

It can be argued no team is in better financial shape heading into 2023 than the Chicago Bears, whose $98.63 million in cap space is the most of any team next season. While the Bears don’t exactly need to make a round of cuts to be cap compliant, they could still save some money by trimming some fat from their roster.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steelers Lose Offensive Weapon To Arch Rival, But Grab 2022 Top 3 Pick In ESPN's Draft Re-Do

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2022 NFL Draft was a pivotal one. With it being the final draft for former General Manager Kevin Colbert, the team had a plethora of critical holes to fill amidst a sea of question marks on the depth chart. Head Coach Mike Tomlin was about to venture into his first season without a franchise veteran quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger for the first time of his career. Not to mention, Stephon Tuitt was considering early retirement at the time of the draft, thus presenting another potential hole along the defensive front. The Steelers had to be swift and effective with their strategy, but in ESPN’s alternate universe, the results could have looked much different than what we saw.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
