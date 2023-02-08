Read full article on original website
Chiefs Coordinator News: Spagnuolo Wants to Be a HC, Bieniemy Could Be OC Elsewhere
Super Bowl LVII week has seen both of KC's coordinators comment on coaching jobs.
Robbie Gould does not want to kick for the Bears
Robbie Gould admitted he'll likely be heading to free agency this offseason, despite his interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, where he's played the last six years. "Obviously, I would love to go back there," Gould said to The 33rd Team. "There's a lot of guys that are...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bears News: Adam Schefter makes a wild claim about first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are going to make the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They were gifted the selection when the Houston Texans won their final game of the season on a miracle play. Now, it seems like they are going to cash in. NFL insider Adam Schefter...
Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job
Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Three potential cuts for the Chicago Bears
It can be argued no team is in better financial shape heading into 2023 than the Chicago Bears, whose $98.63 million in cap space is the most of any team next season. While the Bears don’t exactly need to make a round of cuts to be cap compliant, they could still save some money by trimming some fat from their roster.
Yardbarker
Steelers Lose Offensive Weapon To Arch Rival, But Grab 2022 Top 3 Pick In ESPN's Draft Re-Do
For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2022 NFL Draft was a pivotal one. With it being the final draft for former General Manager Kevin Colbert, the team had a plethora of critical holes to fill amidst a sea of question marks on the depth chart. Head Coach Mike Tomlin was about to venture into his first season without a franchise veteran quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger for the first time of his career. Not to mention, Stephon Tuitt was considering early retirement at the time of the draft, thus presenting another potential hole along the defensive front. The Steelers had to be swift and effective with their strategy, but in ESPN’s alternate universe, the results could have looked much different than what we saw.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sparks contract speculation with latest Instagram post
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the biggest questions to answer during the 2023 offseason in what will happen with quarterback Lamar Jackson. There are plenty of outcomes that the situation could have, including a long-term extension, a franchise tag or even a trade. On Wednesday, Jackson took to Instagram...
Report: Bears Will Fetch 'Unbelievable' Trade Offers For No. 1 Pick
Ever since claiming the No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears have been the subject of much intrigue around the league. The Bears are not expected to draft a quarterback, with several reports indicating that they plan to build around former first-round pick Justin Fields. So, ...
The 33rd Team Mock Draft 3.0 Features the Panthers Striking a Deal with Lions
Carolina goes up and gets its guy.
Yardbarker
Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Pales In Comparison To Bengals Joe Burrow According To NFL Network Reporter
The Pittsburgh Steelers have rarely selected quarterbacks in the first round of the NFL draft during the Super Bowl era. The black and gold have only picked four of them over the last 52 years and the previous three featured two Hall of Famers who won Lombardi Trophies, Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger.
UW Offers Arizona DB and Another Son of NFL Great
Santana Wilson's dad played a dozen years as an Arizona Cardinals safety.
Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Why It's Time the Chicago Bears Rid Themselves of Justin Fields
Ben Maller of Fox Sports Radio explains why he thinks the Bears needs to dump Justin Fields this offseason.
Guardians Complete Trade With The Reds
The Cleveland Guardians trade Will Benson to the Cincinnati Red for Justin Boyd and a player to be named later.
Kelly Clarkson and Kirk Cousins sing 'Since You've Been Gone' Tom Brady edition
Kelly Clarkson made a statement as the first woman to host the NFL Honors on Thursday night. Minnesota Vikings' QB Kirk Cousins walked on the stage with a chain of bling around his neck and joined the Grammy-award winning singer to perform a hilarious rendition of "Since You've Been Gone" in honor of Tom Brady.
