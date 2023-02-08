Read full article on original website
LISTEN: 911 callers request wellness checks on Haight family
FOX 13 News has obtained audio recordings of phone calls to Iron County public safety dispatch last month that led police to the discovery of eight people deceased in a home in southern Utah.
Utah Highway Patrol trooper rescues dog 'Sarge' pinned under truck
SUMMIT, Utah (KUTV) — The quick actions from a Utah Highway Patrol trooper likely saved the life of a dog that was pinned under a truck following a rollover crash this weekend. Trooper Faust was first on scene for a crash reported along Summit Mountain Road, off of Old...
Update: 19-year-old Washington County woman found after social media posts
TOQUERVILLE, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old woman reported missing Thursday afternoon has been found, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Toquerville woman had been missing since leaving her home sometime after 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a post on social media by...
UHP troopers save dog pinned under truck in Iron County
The Utah Highway Patrol troopers rescued a dog pinned under a pickup truck last Saturday, Feb. 4, in Iron County.
Utah murders: Why Enoch mother was deemed not in 'high danger' before killings
ENOCH, Iron County — It was Aug. 27, 2020, the day Enoch police responded to the home of Michael and Tausha Haight after allegations that Michael had assaulted Macie, the couple's oldest daughter, over several years. That day, an Enoch police officer screened Tausha Haight through the Lethality Assessment...
Three motorhome occupants arrested in Cedar City following report of retail store theft
Four occupants in a motorhome traveling down I-15 near Cedar City were originally pulled over for alleged retail theft. However, they were arrested for much more after police searched the motorhome.
Chicago man accused of fleeing from Utah troopers at 150 mph makes court appearance
CEDAR CITY — A Chicago man accused of leading police in southern Utah on an extensive chase has been bound over to stand trial. Stewart Hinton is charged in 5th District Court with failing to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony; reckless driving and drug possession, class B misdemeanors; driving on a suspended license, a class C misdemeanor; and not having proof of insurance, an infraction.
Places In St. George Utah That Are Open 24 Hours
Before 2020 came along, and COVID was the new norm, there were several food places and a few stores that were open 24 hours. America's Diner, Denny's, was one of those places. I felt I could always count on them being open. Walmart had always been a 24 hour store. I loved shopping at 5:00 in the morning, before work and before anyone else was even awake.
St. George Emergency Crews Extricate Driver After 2-Vehicle Crash
(St. George, UT) -- St. George emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free a woman after a 2-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say a teenage boy driving a GMC pickup ran a stop sign at the intersection of 3000 East and Seegmiller Drive and slammed into the Lincoln Navigator the woman was driving. The SUV rolled twice before coming to rest on its roof. The woman was wearing a seatbelt and was held in place while first responders worked to her out and before taking her to St. George Regional Hospital. Police say the teen wasn't injured and was issued two citations.
911 calls reveal welfare check request, discovery in Enoch murder-suicide
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Law enforcement released separate 911 calls from the tragic Enoch murder-suicide back in January. We told you, officers discovered eight people who were shot and killed inside a home. 2News reporter Brian Schnee requested the 911 audio, after learning about them in some of the...
New! St George, Utah Mayor Randall, Presents Her ‘State Of The City’ Address
St George, Utah State of the City address was held in the Dixie Convention Center on February 7th at 3pm. In the 'State of the City' address Mayor Randall was very complimentary of all the people and agencies that work together to make St. George and surrounding areas run smoothly. “I am excited to connect with all those who live and work in St. George to share all the great things we are doing as a city,” Randall said.
Woman Hospitalized Following Cedar City Crash
(Cedar City, UT) -- A woman is in the hospital following a crash Tuesday evening on Cedar City's Main Street. Cedar City Police say it happened at the intersection of Main and 800 South when a Saturn sedan ran a red light and slammed into a Kia Optima that was turning left onto Main. The woman who was driving the Kia stayed in her car until a Gold Cross Ambulance team got her out and took her to Cedar City Hospital. The man who was driving the Saturn didn't appear to be injured and he was cited for running a red light.
AVOID THESE! St. George’s WORST INTERSECTIONS
This one is ABSOLUTELY #1 on the list. It's ALWAYS the worst! AVOID THIS LIKE THE PLAGUE! People getting off the freeway, people getting on the freeway, going to In-N-Out, Starbucks, Hart's, Zions Bank, into Washington, Walmart, Home Depot. It's THE WORST!. 2. River Road & 100 South:. This photo...
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
Most Legendary House in Cedar City Utah is For Sale!
You're gonna wanna buy this house when we're done... What could make it clearer to your neighbors that, yes, YOU will be the one hosting the Super Bowl party at your house, than that statue?. Is anybody going to argue that you're not the alpha-neighbor in the cul-de-sac?. Cul-de-sac might...
The Marvelous 2.4-Mile Trail In Utah Leads Adventurers To Little-Known Views And Inspirational Messages
Southern Utah is a hiker’s paradise. All around this area of the state, you will find hiking trails of varying distances and that offer remarkable payoffs. But, there is one trail that is a little unique — Aspiration Trail in Utah. Located near St. George, this unique hiking trail not only takes you to gorgeous views, but you’ll also receive inspirational messages along the way on hundreds of little rocks.
