Texas State

While it is an admirable thing to look for, you should be focusing on skill depending on the job. If you do that, the diversity thing will work itself out.

At the time I am making this comment there are 18 people before me voicing their own comments. 4 of those comments are making fun of a man in a wheelchair, not his politics or beliefs or job performance. His disability. Personally I would hate to think that I was so morally depleted, so cold and calloused, and had nothing better to do with my life than to make fun of a man's disability. Just imagine the fun all of you will have when one of your own children are involved in an accident and become paralyzed. The fourth of July parties at the lake will be a blast. Shame on you all.

Test the most qualified person that's doing the job. From their works, they compare each individual without assistance from others who show they can do their job.

Texas Bans DEI In Hiring

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 9, 2023) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has just told state agencies – including state universities – to stop considering diversity in hiring. In a formal legal memo written Monday, Abbott’s chief of staff Gardner Pate told agency leaders that using diversity, equity and inclusion [DEI] policies in hiring violates federal and state employment laws.
Texas sues over new Biden rules reclassifying some pistols as rifles

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a suit against the Biden administration over an amended rule reclassifying some pistols as rifles, subjecting them to different regulations. The rule change from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives affects handguns with rear attachments called “stabilizers” attached to them, says...
Did You Get An Email From The Texas AG?

If you receive a letter from the Texas Attorney General stating they are suspending your Social Security Number within 24 hours, don’t panic. I received such an email Friday morning. The Attorney General’s office has nothing to do with a government-issued social security number, and the claims of criminal activity are bogus. The AG says you should not call the 1-800 number at the bottom of the email. Just delete it and move on with your business.
New UH poll shows Texans are open to election reform

HOUSTON — Texans broadly support many election reforms, including strengthening criminal penalties for voter fraud and making the voting process easier, according to a new University of Houston poll. The poll, which was conducted this year between Jan. 9 and Jan.19, showed interesting attitudes of voters. Many want changes...
Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation of the three-term Republican. Under terms of a preliminary lawsuit settlement filed Friday, Paxton made no admission of wrongdoing to accusations of […]
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
Bills filed to bring red light cameras to a full stop in Texas

LEON VALLEY, Texas – San Antonio state legislators are trying to pump the brakes on the last of the state’s red light cameras, most of which are in Bexar County. Rep. Philip Cortez (D-San Antonio) and Sen. Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio) have filed identical bills in the Texas House and Senate to void any remaining contracts that violate the 2019 ban on the controversial cameras. Cortez filed the same bill in the 2021 legislative session, but it never made it to the House floor for a vote.
TSU ​​makes bold legislative request, nearly $1billion

Texas Southern University (TSU) requests nearly a billion dollars from state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session. Bi-annually, Texas public colleges and universities submit a Legislative Appropriations Request to the governor’s office and Legislative Budget Board before the session begins to outline their funding requests. According to the Legislative...
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
Muslim House member files three bills to expand religious freedom

AUSTIN, Texas — A trio of bills, filed by one of the first Muslims elected to the Texas House, would expand religious freedom beyond those rights typically granted to those who follow the Judeo-Christian tradition. A bipartisan, and even bicameral, group of lawmakers joined Rep. Salman Bhojani, D-Euless, on...
