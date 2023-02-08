ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan

Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health. New Bill...
WEST JORDAN, UT
kjzz.com

Lawmakers poised to get more involved in Utah's Olympic bid

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are taking steps for what they hope will be a successful Olympic bid for the Beehive State to bring the winter games back in either 2030 or 2034. Two new pieces of legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jon Hawkins (R-Pleasant Grove), are focused...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah doctors oppose, users split on plan to decriminalize psychedelics

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Former state lawmaker Steve Urquhart left the Legislature, and years later co-founded with his wife Sara, a "magic mushroom church," known as The Divine Assembly. But Urquhart, in a 2News interview Friday, was no fan of a new state proposal to decriminalize psychedelics. "The...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust

COALVILLE, Summit County — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
dakotanewsnow.com

2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
FALLON, MT
KSLTV

Utah man accused of stealing millions in construction equipment appears in court

SALT LAKE CITY – An Idaho man who was bilked out of $10,000 in a Utah construction scheme spoke out Thursday as the man who is accused of taking the money appeared in court. Derek Johanson is accused of stealing skid steers and then selling them to innocent buyers. He’s been arrested and convicted multiple times for construction thefts.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Chicago man accused of fleeing from Utah troopers at 150 mph makes court appearance

CEDAR CITY — A Chicago man accused of leading police in southern Utah on an extensive chase has been bound over to stand trial. Stewart Hinton is charged in 5th District Court with failing to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony; reckless driving and drug possession, class B misdemeanors; driving on a suspended license, a class C misdemeanor; and not having proof of insurance, an infraction.
CEDAR CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

The 10 Most Stolen Cars In Utah

If you have had your car stolen in the state of Utah in 2022, you're not alone. Hundreds of vehicles are stolen every year in the state of Utah, and every year the National Insurance Crime Bureau or NICB compiles an annual auto theft report detailing America's top 10 most stolen vehicles in each state.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Utah prison officials offer update on 3 officers assaulted by inmates

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three Utah Department of Corrections officers are “recovering well” after a series of assaults by inmates over a 15-day period, state prison officials said. Prison Operations Director Dan Chesnut held a news conference Tuesday via Zoom to...
UTAH STATE
The Center Square

Utah attorney general joins coalition urging Yelp to lift its crisis pregnancy center advisories

(The Center Square) - Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a 24-state coalition of attorneys general hoping to get Yelp to change its crisis pregnancy center policy this week. Last year, Yelp announced it would issue consumer notices on the Yelp profiles of crisis pregnancy centers. These notices say that crisis pregnancy centers, “typically provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite,” according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office. ...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy