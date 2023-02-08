Read full article on original website
Bill clarifying definition of over-serving alcohol at Utah bars moves forward
A bill aimed at clarifying the definition of intoxication for over service at Utah bars is headed to the full House for a vote.
Gephardt Daily
Court documents reveal more details about alleged kidnapping of Arizona girl, 14, recovered from West Valley City residence
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal more details in the case of a West Valley City man charged with allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a 14-year-old girl from Arizona. Suspect Jordan Daniel Sorenson, 25, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony;...
ABC 4
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan
Teen charged in alleged triple homicide in West Jordan. New medical psilocybin bill to help those with anxiety, …. Senate Bill 200 in the Utah State Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms to improve patient's mental health.
Utah DPS warns of new texting scam
UTAH — The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) is warning Utahns of a new phishing scam circulating via text. Pretending to be the Utah DPS, the scammers send a […]
kjzz.com
Lawmakers poised to get more involved in Utah's Olympic bid
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah lawmakers are taking steps for what they hope will be a successful Olympic bid for the Beehive State to bring the winter games back in either 2030 or 2034. Two new pieces of legislation, sponsored by Rep. Jon Hawkins (R-Pleasant Grove), are focused...
KUTV
Utah parole fugitive wanted with lengthy criminal record dating back to juvenile days
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A parole fugitive with a history of running from police especially West Valley City Police is the focus of this week's At Large: Utah’s Fugitives. Rico Dan Torrez, 34, is on the Metro Gang Unit's Ten Most Wanted list for a reason. He has racked up arrests and convictions for weapons offenses, assaults, drugs, and aggravated burglary.
kjzz.com
Utah doctors oppose, users split on plan to decriminalize psychedelics
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Former state lawmaker Steve Urquhart left the Legislature, and years later co-founded with his wife Sara, a "magic mushroom church," known as The Divine Assembly. But Urquhart, in a 2News interview Friday, was no fan of a new state proposal to decriminalize psychedelics. "The...
Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement met him on TikTok, court docs say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 14-year-old Mohave County girl who was found in the basement of a Utah sex offender's home met him on TikTok, new court documents say. The suspect, 26-year-old Jordan Sorenson, started commenting on the teenage girl's TikTok videos and then found her Snapchat account. Records...
Teen falls 30 feet to her death while hiking the Moab Rim Trail
A Moab, Utah, teen fell to her death Friday afternoon while hiking the Moab Rim Trail in the Kane Creek Canyon area, according to a statement from the Moab City Police Department.
ksl.com
80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust
COALVILLE, Summit County — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint...
dakotanewsnow.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Corrections offers more details on recent assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Corrections has provided more details after three separate assaults on prison officers this year. The assaults took place on Jan. 21, Jan. 30, and Feb. 4 in the facility’s maximum security area. In each case, according to Prison Operations Director...
KSLTV
Utah man accused of stealing millions in construction equipment appears in court
SALT LAKE CITY – An Idaho man who was bilked out of $10,000 in a Utah construction scheme spoke out Thursday as the man who is accused of taking the money appeared in court. Derek Johanson is accused of stealing skid steers and then selling them to innocent buyers. He’s been arrested and convicted multiple times for construction thefts.
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about […]
ksl.com
Chicago man accused of fleeing from Utah troopers at 150 mph makes court appearance
CEDAR CITY — A Chicago man accused of leading police in southern Utah on an extensive chase has been bound over to stand trial. Stewart Hinton is charged in 5th District Court with failing to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony; reckless driving and drug possession, class B misdemeanors; driving on a suspended license, a class C misdemeanor; and not having proof of insurance, an infraction.
890kdxu.com
The 10 Most Stolen Cars In Utah
If you have had your car stolen in the state of Utah in 2022, you're not alone. Hundreds of vehicles are stolen every year in the state of Utah, and every year the National Insurance Crime Bureau or NICB compiles an annual auto theft report detailing America's top 10 most stolen vehicles in each state.
Gephardt Daily
Utah prison officials offer update on 3 officers assaulted by inmates
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Three Utah Department of Corrections officers are “recovering well” after a series of assaults by inmates over a 15-day period, state prison officials said. Prison Operations Director Dan Chesnut held a news conference Tuesday via Zoom to...
Utah attorney general joins coalition urging Yelp to lift its crisis pregnancy center advisories
(The Center Square) - Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes joined a 24-state coalition of attorneys general hoping to get Yelp to change its crisis pregnancy center policy this week. Last year, Yelp announced it would issue consumer notices on the Yelp profiles of crisis pregnancy centers. These notices say that crisis pregnancy centers, “typically provide limited medical services and may not have licensed medical professionals onsite,” according to a press release from the Attorney General’s office. ...
Mother charged in child's drug-related death
St. Louis County Police reported Friday the arrest of Cherelle Nolan, 32, of Castle Point. She’s accused of exposing her one-year-old child to fentanyl. That child has since died. Bond is set at 250-thousand-dollars.
Clergy abuse reporting bill gets tweaked, but Catholic church likely to oppose
A bill that would mandate clergy report disclosures of abuse will be modified, but it may not be enough to win over its critics.
