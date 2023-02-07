Former Imagineer Criticizes Universal for ‘Inconsiderate’ Waistline Limit Design on Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge Vehicles

High School yearbook pictures can be a hit or miss, but for Paris Hilton, the material has always been there and her snap of the ’00s Miss Hilton proved just that. Hilton re-shared a fan post of herself in all her teenage glory. The black and white photo captioned “Paris Hilton, 10th,” denoting that she was in the 10th grade, screamed nothing but “It Girl.” For all of the Simple Life fans, you can obviously tell that the energy is still the same from then to now. In over 20 years, nothing has changed for the OG of reality television. It’s odd to see the star here years before we even know who she was with choppy shoulder-length layered tresses and side-sweeping bangs. From the yearbook capture, It’s clear that a star was being born. It’s also pretty weird to imagine that the Paris Hilton lived a “simple life” before the fame as well. My, how times have changed.

23 DAYS AGO