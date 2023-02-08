CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Emery Wells, 90, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023. He was born on January 9, 1933, to Eva (Mizner) and Elmer Wells. He was the middle of 10 children born at home. His childhood was full of love and laughter. When you were one of 10 children, there is no shortage of playmates and shenanigans. He and his siblings grew up, incredibly close, and remained that way all through the years.

