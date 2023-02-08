Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Related
27 First News
Patricia Ann Thompson, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Thompson, 78, passed away Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital. She was born July 16, 1944 in Gary, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Tony Morris and Mary Chlebus Kremin. Patricia was a graduate of East High School. She...
27 First News
Carmen Ruth Williams, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen Ruth Williams, 89, of Poland, was re-united with her husband Rand, on February 8, 2023, from her home in Poland. Carmen was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on July 11, 1933, the second of the three daughters of the late Charles and Katherine Blackwell Searth.
27 First News
William G. Williams, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Williams, 93, of Warren, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born April 2, 1929, in Warren, Ohio the son of Zachariah and Margaret (Stegner) Williams. He retired from Allied Steel in Niles as a shearman after...
27 First News
Shirley Ann Wilthew Thomas, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Ann Wilthew Thomas, age 92, of Cortland passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 5, 2023. She was born on August 30, 1930 in Girard, Ohio to the late Gerald Edward and Margaret May Clark Wilthew. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren....
27 First News
Joseph “Jim” D’Errico, Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph “Jim” D’Errico, 40, passed away early Saturday, February 4, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Joseph, who was often known as “Jim”, “Jimmy” or “Jimbo” by family and friends, was a lifelong Youngstown resident and a 2000 graduate of Liberty High School.
27 First News
Earl Emery Wells, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earl Emery Wells, 90, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023. He was born on January 9, 1933, to Eva (Mizner) and Elmer Wells. He was the middle of 10 children born at home. His childhood was full of love and laughter. When you were one of 10 children, there is no shortage of playmates and shenanigans. He and his siblings grew up, incredibly close, and remained that way all through the years.
27 First News
Ralph E. DeRhodes, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph E. DeRhodes, 85, passed away on Friday, February 3, at the Hospice House in Poland. Ralph was born on February 19, 1937, in Lisbon, a son of Clyde E. and Olive Blanche Granger DeRhodes. He lived in the area his whole life and...
27 First News
Jennifer Greenleaf, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer Greenleaf, 67, passed away, in the comfort of her home, the morning of Wednesday, February 8, 2023 in Salem, Ohio. Jennifer was born on September 30, 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Robert and Helen Marie Nelson Schilling. Jennifer was a graduate of...
27 First News
Katherine “Kathy” Ann Paisley, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine “Kathy” Ann Paisley, 75, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Hospice House, following a courageous eight year battle with cancer. She was born April 4, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William Rowland...
27 First News
Kathleen Rea Wilk, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Rae Wilk, 76, passed away quietly at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, 2023, with her loving family at her side. Mrs. Wilk was born August 9, 1946 in East Liverpool, Ohio, a daughter of the late Donald and Phyllis (Seraphy) Nixon and had lived her entire life in the Columbiana County area.
27 First News
Mary L. Oleksa, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Oleksa, 98, passed away peacefully, Wednesday evening, February 1, 2023, at the Inn at Poland Way after a long and fulfilling life. Mary was born September 4, 1924, in Weathersfield, a daughter of the late Pal and Lyubo Markovich Pavesich. Mary grew up...
27 First News
LaVerne “Vern” Henry Lutz, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaVerne “Vern” Henry Lutz, 87 of Salem, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Vern was born on December 1, 1935, in Monaca, Pennsylvania, the son of Paul LaVerne and Florence Anna (Householder) Lutz. . Vern graduated from...
27 First News
Robert Wilson Chambers, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Robert Wilson Chambers, age 72, passed away February 7, 2023 in Mesa, Arizona. A private graveside service and interment of Robert’s ashes will be at a future date in his beloved Youngstown roots, Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests...
27 First News
Romeo A. Pacelli, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Romeo A. Pacelli, 87, of New Castle, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023. He was born June 18. 1935 in New Castle, a son of Romeo J. Pacelli and Mary V. (Bucci) Pacelli. He married his wife of 59 years, Patti Rispoli, who survives....
27 First News
Tessie Mae McGinnis, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tessie Mae McGinnis, 89, of Girard passed away Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023 at Mercy Health – St. Joseph Hospital. Tessie was born January 18, 1934 in Curtin, West Virginia, the daughter of Clyde Cottrell and Minnie Morton. She was a graduate of Burnsville...
27 First News
Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr., Liberty Township, Ohio
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr., 66 of Liberty Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Dale was born May 8, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harry and Anna (Martin) Dennison, Sr. Dale was...
27 First News
Julius Van Patton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julius V. Patton, 89, of Youngstown Ohio, transitioned at his home on Friday, February 3, 2023 after bravely fighting cancer for many years. Julius was born August 5, 1933, the son of Artie and Carlena Knight Patton. He was a high school graduate and continued...
27 First News
Poland record breaker named Student Athlete of the Week
Poland Bulldogs record breaker Ariana Daniels named WYTV Student Athlete of the Week. Poland record breaker named Student Athlete of the …. Poland Bulldogs record breaker Ariana Daniels named WYTV Student Athlete of the Week. ‘Undie Run’ in Cleveland for a good cause. Hundreds of runners will take the...
27 First News
Betty Eagan Martin, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Eagan Martin, 89 of Alliance, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Betty was born on August 6, 1933 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Edward and Flossie (McDaniel) Eagan. Betty went to Alliance...
27 First News
John “Jack” Kennedy, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Jack” Kennedy, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at age 94. He is survived by his children, Robert Kennedy (Barbara, deceased) of Coto de Caza, California, Sandra (Scott) Belliveau of Grove City, Ohio, Patricia (James) Fritz of Sunbury, Ohio and Edward (Linda) Kennedy of Hudson, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Kristy Kennedy (Josh Forgione), Julie Kennedy (Michael Cogar), Sara ( Chris) McKaken, Steven (Briann) Belliveau, Jacob Fritz, Zachary Fritz, Thomas Kennedy and Catherine Kennedy and five great-grandsons, Lucas McMaken, Henry Belliveau, William Belliveau, Judah Forgione and Silas Cogar.
Comments / 0