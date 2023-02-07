Read full article on original website
Bill Would Require Most Companies to Dramatically Reduce Product Packaging
A bill introduced by a Democratic lawmaker would require most companies in New York to make deep cuts in the amount of paper and plastic used in packaging their products. If passed, it would require companies with net earnings of at least $1 million to make significant changes in how they ship items.
Mask Mandate for Health Care Facilities Ends Sunday
As of Tomorrow, February 12, New Yorkers might be able to ditch the masks previously required at doctor's offices, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities. The announcement was made on Thursday, February 9, by acting New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald during a meeting of the state's Public Health & Health Planning Council.
