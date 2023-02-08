Read full article on original website
Just another boondoggle
I’d like to comment on two items recently appearing in the Daily Planet related to affordable housing at Diamond Ridge. On Jan. 25 the Planet ran a commentary, by San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper titled, “Community,” in which, she tried skirting the issue by comparing those against Diamond Ridge to “mean girls” and shamelessly pulling her daughter into the fray. As usual, her comments were devoid of relevant facts, facts that would let the residents of San Miguel County understand in a material sense how Diamond Ridge will affect them. Reminiscent of another politician, “We have to pass the bill so you can find out what is in it,” circa 2010.
‘Without darkness, we never see the stars’
The high school students who are staging the Student AIDS Benefit Fashion Show seem to be channeling Oscar Wilde, who famously said “We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.” Such is their grasp of the challenge of eradicating HIV/AIDS, a virus of pandemic proportions, and one that connects the multitudes of selfless volunteers, educators, humanitarians and scientists that remain steadfast in their work. The student fashion show is Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m. at the Michael D. Palm Theatre.
February starts with unexpected snowfall
Ullr must have known Telski was opening the new Lift 9 Thursday morning, as the area woke up to an unexpected coat of snow, courtesy of a quick-hitting weather pattern Wednesday night. Matthew Alexa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Grand Junction office, explained that a northern system resulted in the stray snowfall, which delivered up to five inches throughout the region. Telski’s Thursday morning snow report included four inches of snowfall overnight.
Discussions underway to annex Rico into Telluride School District
For decades parents who work in Telluride but reside in Rico have advocated to send their children to the Telluride R-1 School District (TSD), even though Rico is part of the Dolores County School District (DCSD) located in Dove Creek. In August, DCSD officials initiated a conversation with TSD officials about adjusting school district lines to enable Rico to officially annex into the TSD, a process that hasn’t been undertaken across the state in decades. In December, both districts proceeded to submit resolutions to change district lines to the Commissioner of the Colorado Department of Education (CDE), both of which were approved last month.
Tia Schenk pumped by podium run in Austria
Incredible as her late-January journey to Europe was, Tia Schenk was just as eager to return. Competing this past weekend in Vol. 2 of the Feb. 4-5 Telluride IFSA Junior 2 event, her first competition since coming back to the States, the THS sophomore and Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club (TSSC) freerider captured first (score of 32.40) in the 15-18 Ski Female division — exhibiting the sort of skill which had earned her a podium finish in Kappl, Austria.
