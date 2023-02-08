I’d like to comment on two items recently appearing in the Daily Planet related to affordable housing at Diamond Ridge. On Jan. 25 the Planet ran a commentary, by San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper titled, “Community,” in which, she tried skirting the issue by comparing those against Diamond Ridge to “mean girls” and shamelessly pulling her daughter into the fray. As usual, her comments were devoid of relevant facts, facts that would let the residents of San Miguel County understand in a material sense how Diamond Ridge will affect them. Reminiscent of another politician, “We have to pass the bill so you can find out what is in it,” circa 2010.

