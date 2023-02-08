ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristen Walters

Famous restaurant opens new location in Upland

A well-known restaurant chain with over 2,900 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Upland. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular food chain Chick-fil-A celebrated the grand opening of its new California restaurant location in Upland, according to the company's website.
UPLAND, PA
fox29.com

Bakery creates sweet Super Bowl treats just in time for your Eagles watch party

BERWYN, Pa. - Before you even walk in the door at Clay’s Creative Corner Bakery in Berwyn, you know they’re all about their Philadelphia Eagles. "You can feel the vibe in here. It's just unbelievable. People are so happy and it's ‘Go Birds, Go Eagles,’ that's all we say to each other all day," explained owner Denise Bones.
BERWYN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Seven-Figure Blue Bell Home That’s a Seventh-Heaven Oasis

140 Plymouth Road, Blue Bell, is a one-of-a-kind Montgomery County real estate opportunity. The home, built in 1979, offers nearly 10,000 sq. ft. of living space, encompassing six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a living room, a family room, two dedicated offices, and a multilevel flagstone terrace out back that provides a view of a manicured English garden on its three-acre lot.
BLUE BELL, PA
morethanthecurve.com

P.J. Whelihan’s seeking to open location at the Plymouth Square Shopping Center in Conshohocken

During the February 6th meeting of Plymouth Township’s council, Township Manager Karen Weiss informed the members of the council that P.J. Whelihan’s had submitted an application with the township for a hearing involving an inter-municipal liquor license transfer. The property involved is space within the Plymouth Square Shopping Center at the intersection of Ridge and Butler pikes in Conshohocken (Plymouth Township).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Area Pizzerias Named Among Best In America

Thin-crust or deep-dish, Yelp's latest rundown of the 100 best pizzerias in US and Canada has something for everyone. Including three Pennsylvania pizzerias. The user-review site identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. Here...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Hell’s Belles becomes newest bakery on Union Street

Wilmington’s Little Italy section has been home to some of Delaware’s most iconic bakeries. Take, for instance, DiFonzo’s, which opened here in 1945. After the Wilmington site closed in 2004, Black Lab Breads moved in. Meanwhile, Sheila Papa opened Papa’s Pastry Shop in 2001. Stephanie Grubb recalls each bakery. “As a kid, I remember coming down and going to all ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Bubbakoo’s Burritos opens on Street Road

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a Mexican-fusion concept, recently opened a new location at 768 Street Road, in the Center Point Place shopping mall. It’s owned by existing operators, Nivas, Riken and Milin Patel. There is another location in Morrisville. “Our team is thrilled to be opening a second Bubbakoo’s location...
WARMINSTER, PA
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

