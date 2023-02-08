Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
SuperBowl Chiefs Eagles Kelce Face Off - Opinion: Ultimate Sibling Rivalry. What their Birthday cards reveal...DearWiseWomen
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
New Donut Shop Opens in Furlong, Offering Unique Confections for Everyone
Known for its wide array of donut shops across the area, Bucks County now has another option for those looking for a fun treat. Curiosity Doughnuts, located at 800 Edison Furlong Road in Furlong, recently opened their doors to hungry customers.
Famous restaurant opens new location in Upland
A well-known restaurant chain with over 2,900 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Upland. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular food chain Chick-fil-A celebrated the grand opening of its new California restaurant location in Upland, according to the company's website.
fox29.com
Bakery creates sweet Super Bowl treats just in time for your Eagles watch party
BERWYN, Pa. - Before you even walk in the door at Clay’s Creative Corner Bakery in Berwyn, you know they’re all about their Philadelphia Eagles. "You can feel the vibe in here. It's just unbelievable. People are so happy and it's ‘Go Birds, Go Eagles,’ that's all we say to each other all day," explained owner Denise Bones.
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
Outside of its famed cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania has many picturesque places, with two of them in Bucks County. Lisa Wright wrote about the two towns for The Travel.
sanatogapost.com
Go Birds! Dunkin’ Offers Free Coffees This Weekend
PHILADELPHIA PA – Dunkin’ restaurant franchisees in the greater Philadelphia area – operating stores in Pottstown, Stowe, Pughtown, Limerick, Royersford, Boyertown, Douglassville, Zieglerville, and Phoenixville – are giving away free coffee to mark the Philadelphia Eagles’ return to the Super Bowl. A free medium-size hot...
Coatesville Chef’s Amish Soul Food Celebrates Black History
A Coatesville-raised chef grew up exposed to a unique cultural cuisine, and he wants to share it with the world, writes Sam Lin Sommer for Atlas Obscura. Chris Scott taps into his Chester County roots with a fusion of African American soul food and Amish cuisine. Scott now works out...
Across the River from Bucks County, this Restaurant Offers Great Food in a Historic Area
A restaurant just outside of Bucks County is being acknowledged as a great place to dine and enjoy the small town’s unique atmosphere. Staff writers for Luxury Service Realtors wrote about the nearby restaurant.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: A Seven-Figure Blue Bell Home That’s a Seventh-Heaven Oasis
140 Plymouth Road, Blue Bell, is a one-of-a-kind Montgomery County real estate opportunity. The home, built in 1979, offers nearly 10,000 sq. ft. of living space, encompassing six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a living room, a family room, two dedicated offices, and a multilevel flagstone terrace out back that provides a view of a manicured English garden on its three-acre lot.
morethanthecurve.com
P.J. Whelihan’s seeking to open location at the Plymouth Square Shopping Center in Conshohocken
During the February 6th meeting of Plymouth Township’s council, Township Manager Karen Weiss informed the members of the council that P.J. Whelihan’s had submitted an application with the township for a hearing involving an inter-municipal liquor license transfer. The property involved is space within the Plymouth Square Shopping Center at the intersection of Ridge and Butler pikes in Conshohocken (Plymouth Township).
Philly Area Pizzerias Named Among Best In America
Thin-crust or deep-dish, Yelp's latest rundown of the 100 best pizzerias in US and Canada has something for everyone. Including three Pennsylvania pizzerias. The user-review site identified businesses in the pizza category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. Here...
Hell’s Belles becomes newest bakery on Union Street
Wilmington’s Little Italy section has been home to some of Delaware’s most iconic bakeries. Take, for instance, DiFonzo’s, which opened here in 1945. After the Wilmington site closed in 2004, Black Lab Breads moved in. Meanwhile, Sheila Papa opened Papa’s Pastry Shop in 2001. Stephanie Grubb recalls each bakery. “As a kid, I remember coming down and going to all ... Read More
Lynnewood Estate Bought; Owners to Restore a ‘Living, Breathing Part of Cheltenham’
Lynnewood Hall, now on its way to preservation and protection. The 34-acre Lynnewood Estate in Elkins Park has been purchased. Better news is the intentions of its new owners, a foundation run by Edward Thome and Angie Van Scyoc. Carla Robinson carried their story in the Chestnut Hill Local. The...
Popular Chick-fil-A Location in Bensalem Approved for a Second Drive-Thru Lane
Due to the popularity of a particular restaurant, officials in Bucks County are moving forward with plans to make getting takeout easier. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the updates to the restaurant for the Bensalem Patch. Due to long lines for picking up orders, Chick-fil-A in Bensalem will soon be expanding...
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Our Favorite Vegan Restaurants in Philly
PHILADELPHIA - Whether you're on a strict vegan diet or just want to eat healthier, Philly has many great options for plant-based eating. Below are a few of our favorite Philly restaurants to enjoy Philly Vegan Fare.
Bubbakoo’s Burritos opens on Street Road
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a Mexican-fusion concept, recently opened a new location at 768 Street Road, in the Center Point Place shopping mall. It’s owned by existing operators, Nivas, Riken and Milin Patel. There is another location in Morrisville. “Our team is thrilled to be opening a second Bubbakoo’s location...
South Philly students romp on new playground — on the school’s roof
Recess is much different now at one School District of Philadelphia elementary school in South Philly. Second-graders at Childs Elementary at South 16th and Wharton streets played on the school’s new rooftop play area.
Philly Folk Festival organizers to cancel for summer 2023
Philadelphia Folk Fest organizers say they’re planning to cancel this year’s festival, in hopes of “rebuilding” for a return in 2024. This year’s festival was originally scheduled for August 17th to the 20th.
Major Discount Retailer to Open Location in Bucks County. Read to Learn When and Where
A popular retail chain will be opening their latest location in Bucks County, and local shoppers are looking forward to the new site. Ryan Kneller wrote about the new store for WFMZ-69.
Our 5 Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
