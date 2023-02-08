ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, MI

9&10 News

McBain NMC Snaps Two-Game Losing Skid Against Evart

McBAIN - The McBain NMC boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 56-50 win over Evart on Friday night. The win improves the Comets record to 11-5 (9-4 Highland). They sit in third place in the conference standings and return to action next Thursday against Lake City on the road.
MCBAIN, MI
9&10 News

Benzie Central Tops Frankfort For Third Straight Win

TRAVERSE CITY - The Benzie Central Huskies boys basketball team solidified their standing in second place in the Northwest Conference with a 57-33 victory over Frankfort on Friday night. The Huskies hosted the game at Traverse City West High School due to repairs being needed on their home court. Benzie...
FRANKFORT, MI
9&10 News

Mackinaw City Defeats Lake Leelanau St. Mary for 16th Win

MACKINAW CITY - The Mackinaw City Comets girls basketball team cruised to a 62-19 triumph over visiting Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Wednesday. It was the Comets’ ninth win by more than 40 points, and sixteenth win on the season. Mackinaw City (16-1) travels to Wolverine on Monday night,...
MACKINAW CITY, MI
9&10 News

Beaverton Wins Defensive Battle Against Shepherd

Friday night, Beaverton beat Shepherd in an aggressive game 43-33. Layk Woodruff led his team to the win scoring just over 60% of the team’s points with 26. The win moves Beaverton to 10-6 on their season and they’ll look to win one again on Wednesday against Ogemaw Heights at home.
BEAVERTON, MI
9&10 News

White Cloud Ekes Out Win Over Morley Stanwood

STANWOOD - The White Cloud Indians erased a 7-point halftime deficit to earn a hard-fought 48-46 victory over Morley Stanwood on Friday night. The Mohawks held a 20-13 lead at halftime. White Cloud (10-6, 6-3 CSAA) steps out of conference to host Walkerville on Monday night. Morley Stanwood (5-11, 2-6...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
9&10 News

Morley Stanwood Gets Back on Track With Comfortable Win over White Cloud

STANWOOD - The Morley Stanwood girls basketball team snapped a 2-game losing streak by rolling to a 50-22 victory over White Cloud on Friday evening. Morley Stanwood (11-4, 6-2 CSAA) hits the road to take on Muskegon Oakridge on Monday night. White Cloud (8-9, 4-5 CSAA) travels to Ravenna on Tuesday night.
STANWOOD, MI
9&10 News

Benzie Central Wrestling Takes Home District Title

FRANKFORT - Benzie Central topped McBain 79-0 and Traverse City St. Francis 57-18 to take home a Div. 4 Wrestling Team District Championship on Wednesday night. Four teams fought for a spot in the finals with Frankfort beating Traverse City St. Francis 65-6 in one district semifinal and Benzie Central topping McBain 79-0 in the other semi.
FRANKFORT, MI
9&10 News

Ferris State Women Fall to Wayne State in 1-Point Heartbreaker

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs women’s basketball team had multiple potential game-winning shots bounce out as time ran out in the fourth quarter, as they fell to Wayne State 64-63 on Thursday night. The Bulldogs, who had trailed by as much as 10 points in the second...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Gaylord St. Mary Races Past Onaway for 15th Straight Win

GAYLORD - The Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds used a dominant third quarter to break open a tight game and claim a 59-33 win over Onaway on Wednesday. It was the Snowbirds’ fifteenth consecutive win after losing their first two games of the season. Gaylord St. Mary held just a...
GAYLORD, MI
9&10 News

Ferris State Men Cruise to Comfortable Win Over Wayne State

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State men’s basketball team kept pace near the top of the GLIAC standings with a convincing 85-58 thrashing of Wayne State on Thursday night. Ethan Erickson came off the Bulldog bench to lead the team in scoring with 20 points. Solomon Oraegbu chipped in with 19 points, as nine different Bulldog players scored in the contest.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Volunteers Help Get Everything Ready for VASA Race in Traverse City

VASA is gearing up to host their annual race this weekend in Traverse City. This will be their 47th North American VASA. Volunteers and the race director spent their Friday getting the track ready for the next day. This race is usually a full weekend event but due to weather, it will only be a one day event, taking place on Saturday. There will be three races along with fat tire bikes races.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Central Michigan Baseball 2023 Season Preview

MOUNT PLEASANT - The Central Michigan University baseball team kicks off their season with a three-game series at Baylor University Friday, Feb. 17. The Chippewas made their way to the NCAA Regionals last season and hope to keep that momentum going. “We had some really good veteran leadership, some guys...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Go ‘Under the Big Top’ in Mt. Pleasant

A free, family-friendly circus-themed event, Under the Big Top 2023, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Morey Courts, 5175 E. Remus Road, Mt. Pleasant, with midway activities, games, performances, visits with therapy dogs and refreshments. Featured performers include Clark Lewis and his fun and funny juggling stunt show set to a dynamic rock soundtrack. My1043, Buck 92, Mt. Pleasant Parks and Recreation and the Chippewa River District Library are co-sponsoring the event, with such organizations as the Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum, the Regional Preschool Partnership and Redbloom Yoga participating. For more information, visit my1043.net/its-friday-february-10-2023.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
gripped.com

Ice Climber Dies After Falling into Lake Superior

The National Park Service (NPS) has identified an ice climber who went missing as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. The NPS reported that Bake was climbing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves caused him to fall into Lake Superior. Bake was reported missing around 5:15 p.m on Tuesday.
GAYLORD, MI

