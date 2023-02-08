VASA is gearing up to host their annual race this weekend in Traverse City. This will be their 47th North American VASA. Volunteers and the race director spent their Friday getting the track ready for the next day. This race is usually a full weekend event but due to weather, it will only be a one day event, taking place on Saturday. There will be three races along with fat tire bikes races.

