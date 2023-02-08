Read full article on original website
9&10 News
McBain NMC Snaps Two-Game Losing Skid Against Evart
McBAIN - The McBain NMC boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a 56-50 win over Evart on Friday night. The win improves the Comets record to 11-5 (9-4 Highland). They sit in third place in the conference standings and return to action next Thursday against Lake City on the road.
9&10 News
Benzie Central Tops Frankfort For Third Straight Win
TRAVERSE CITY - The Benzie Central Huskies boys basketball team solidified their standing in second place in the Northwest Conference with a 57-33 victory over Frankfort on Friday night. The Huskies hosted the game at Traverse City West High School due to repairs being needed on their home court. Benzie...
9&10 News
Gladwin Boys Basketball Records Highest-Scoring First Half in Win Over Pinconning
The Gladwin boys took the win at home during their “Hall of Fame” night, 79-49. Prior to the game, Gladwin took the time to initiate Mike Bailey and Kenny Owens into the school’s HOF. In the first half, the Gladwin boys put up a total of 50...
9&10 News
Mackinaw City Defeats Lake Leelanau St. Mary for 16th Win
MACKINAW CITY - The Mackinaw City Comets girls basketball team cruised to a 62-19 triumph over visiting Lake Leelanau St. Mary on Wednesday. It was the Comets’ ninth win by more than 40 points, and sixteenth win on the season. Mackinaw City (16-1) travels to Wolverine on Monday night,...
9&10 News
Beaverton Wins Defensive Battle Against Shepherd
Friday night, Beaverton beat Shepherd in an aggressive game 43-33. Layk Woodruff led his team to the win scoring just over 60% of the team’s points with 26. The win moves Beaverton to 10-6 on their season and they’ll look to win one again on Wednesday against Ogemaw Heights at home.
9&10 News
White Cloud Ekes Out Win Over Morley Stanwood
STANWOOD - The White Cloud Indians erased a 7-point halftime deficit to earn a hard-fought 48-46 victory over Morley Stanwood on Friday night. The Mohawks held a 20-13 lead at halftime. White Cloud (10-6, 6-3 CSAA) steps out of conference to host Walkerville on Monday night. Morley Stanwood (5-11, 2-6...
9&10 News
Morley Stanwood Gets Back on Track With Comfortable Win over White Cloud
STANWOOD - The Morley Stanwood girls basketball team snapped a 2-game losing streak by rolling to a 50-22 victory over White Cloud on Friday evening. Morley Stanwood (11-4, 6-2 CSAA) hits the road to take on Muskegon Oakridge on Monday night. White Cloud (8-9, 4-5 CSAA) travels to Ravenna on Tuesday night.
9&10 News
Benzie Central Wrestling Takes Home District Title
FRANKFORT - Benzie Central topped McBain 79-0 and Traverse City St. Francis 57-18 to take home a Div. 4 Wrestling Team District Championship on Wednesday night. Four teams fought for a spot in the finals with Frankfort beating Traverse City St. Francis 65-6 in one district semifinal and Benzie Central topping McBain 79-0 in the other semi.
9&10 News
Ferris State Women Fall to Wayne State in 1-Point Heartbreaker
BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs women’s basketball team had multiple potential game-winning shots bounce out as time ran out in the fourth quarter, as they fell to Wayne State 64-63 on Thursday night. The Bulldogs, who had trailed by as much as 10 points in the second...
9&10 News
Gaylord St. Mary Races Past Onaway for 15th Straight Win
GAYLORD - The Gaylord St. Mary Snowbirds used a dominant third quarter to break open a tight game and claim a 59-33 win over Onaway on Wednesday. It was the Snowbirds’ fifteenth consecutive win after losing their first two games of the season. Gaylord St. Mary held just a...
9&10 News
Ferris State Men Cruise to Comfortable Win Over Wayne State
BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State men’s basketball team kept pace near the top of the GLIAC standings with a convincing 85-58 thrashing of Wayne State on Thursday night. Ethan Erickson came off the Bulldog bench to lead the team in scoring with 20 points. Solomon Oraegbu chipped in with 19 points, as nine different Bulldog players scored in the contest.
9&10 News
Volunteers Help Get Everything Ready for VASA Race in Traverse City
VASA is gearing up to host their annual race this weekend in Traverse City. This will be their 47th North American VASA. Volunteers and the race director spent their Friday getting the track ready for the next day. This race is usually a full weekend event but due to weather, it will only be a one day event, taking place on Saturday. There will be three races along with fat tire bikes races.
9&10 News
Good News of the Week: Police Dog Retires, Plans to Play With His Orange Ball
We understand - sometimes the news can feel like it’s just bad news. But there are a lot of good news stories out there, too! In an effort to shine a light on them, each week on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at the best good news stories of the week. Enjoy!
9&10 News
Central Michigan Baseball 2023 Season Preview
MOUNT PLEASANT - The Central Michigan University baseball team kicks off their season with a three-game series at Baylor University Friday, Feb. 17. The Chippewas made their way to the NCAA Regionals last season and hope to keep that momentum going. “We had some really good veteran leadership, some guys...
9&10 News
Wheels On Rails In Traverse City Is Helping You Tour the Area
We have a very special guest, a young entrepreneur starting a brand new rail-biking business in Traverse City. It’s called Wheels On Rails, and here to explain what makes this business so fun for the local community is Macie Hefron!
9&10 News
Several Northern Michigan State Park Campgrounds Aren’t Opening Until July
If you plan on camping this summer, getting into some of our more popular state parks could be even harder than usual. $250 million in Federal COVID Relief Funding was divided among Michigan state parks to tackle critical infrastructure needs. The big projects mean summer won’t start on time for...
Ice climber missing after fall at Pictured Rocks identified as Northern Michigan man
MUNISING, MI -- The National Park Service has identified an ice climber who went missing Tuesday night as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. According to WJMN-3, the NPS provided the update Wednesday afternoon as rescue crews continue to search for the missing Bake. In the update, NPS reported that...
9&10 News
Central Michigan University International Film Fest Kicks Off Next Week
The Central Michigan International Film Fest kicks off next Wednesday, and it is worth a trip. We’re bring you all the details in this look ahead of the festival.
Morning Sun
Go ‘Under the Big Top’ in Mt. Pleasant
A free, family-friendly circus-themed event, Under the Big Top 2023, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Morey Courts, 5175 E. Remus Road, Mt. Pleasant, with midway activities, games, performances, visits with therapy dogs and refreshments. Featured performers include Clark Lewis and his fun and funny juggling stunt show set to a dynamic rock soundtrack. My1043, Buck 92, Mt. Pleasant Parks and Recreation and the Chippewa River District Library are co-sponsoring the event, with such organizations as the Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum, the Regional Preschool Partnership and Redbloom Yoga participating. For more information, visit my1043.net/its-friday-february-10-2023.
gripped.com
Ice Climber Dies After Falling into Lake Superior
The National Park Service (NPS) has identified an ice climber who went missing as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. The NPS reported that Bake was climbing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves caused him to fall into Lake Superior. Bake was reported missing around 5:15 p.m on Tuesday.
