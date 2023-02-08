Read full article on original website
Capital gets key defensive stops late to hold off Cabell Midland, 65-63
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Highlights from Capital’s 65-63 win over Cabell Midland in the Par Mar Shootout at West Virginia State University.
Prep Football: Oak Hill stars Jackson and Vargo-Thomas sign to play at the next level
The opportunity to play college football does not happen by chance. Earning the right to move to the next level requires hard work, dedication and a commitment to excellence. Jeremiah Jackson and Ethan Vargo-Thomas have both made the required sacrifices and last Friday they reaped their biggest reward. Surrounded by...
Herd seek successful ending to road trip at Georgia State
Marshall hopes to follow up a dominating win Thursday night at Coastal Carolina with another one Saturday when it concludes a four-game road trip at Georgia State. The game in Atlanta tips off at 2 p.m. in the new GSU Convocation Center and can be seen on ESPN+. The Thundering...
Taylor scores career-high 33 to help Marshall breeze by Coastal Carolina in D’Antoni’s return to Myrtle Beach
Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni expressed a concern going into Thursday night’s Sun Belt Conference game against Coastal Carolina at The HTC Center in Conway, S.C. “When you come back home you don’t want to lay an egg,” D’Antoni said. “Sounds funny now. As a coach, as a human being. I don’t have anything to do with it. But as a coach, you think you do, everybody else thinks you do. The worse thing you want to do is lay an egg. I want to thank my players for going out and finishing my homecoming where I got to see a lot of people I love and had lot of great times with. My players made it special for me by coming out and winning the ball game.”
Casto’s late basket allows Ripley to nip Scott, 54-53
RIPLEY, W.Va. — When Ripley and Scott’s boys basketball teams met earlier this season, the Vikings prevailed in overtime on the road, 57-55, back on January 3. Well aware of that result, both teams figured another close game was in store Friday in the rematch at RHS, and that proved to be the case.
Liberty holds off Doddridge County, 44-39
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — When Liberty and Doddridge County’s boys basketball teams met earlier this season on December 20, the Bulldogs picked up a 63-53 victory in West Union. Seven weeks later, the Mountaineers and Bulldogs squared off again, though it hardly played out like the earlier matchup. Instead,...
Nicholas County Fair in West Virginia permanently ending
The Nicholas County Fair Board has announced the county's annual fair has been dissolved.
Kanawha superintendent continues pitch to consolidate schools by next year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County Schools Superintendent Tom Williams says the district’s utility bills have gone up more than $600,000 and they’ve lost thousands of students over the years. Those are just some of the reasons why he has proposed consolidating schools. “We only have X amount...
Longtime Print, Broadcast Journalist Frank Giardina Named 2023 Morehouse Award Winner
Frank Giardina, a print and broadcast journalist for over four decades, has been selected the winner of the 2023 Morehouse Award by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association. The award is given for contributions to journalism and named for the late Marshall University sports information director and broadcaster Gene Morehouse,...
‘Justice for Laney’ rally held at West Virginia Capitol
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Family and community members gathered on West Virginia Capitol grounds on Thursday to raise awareness about a teenager who was struck and killed by a Cabell County deputy in a cruiser in Huntington. The group, which included Laney Hudson’s mother, says that they’re still looking for answers from authorities regarding Laney’s death. Laney […]
Tree falls on vehicles, injures person in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (3:27 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): Charleston Police say that the tree fell on two cars adjacent to Chamberlain Elementary School in Kanawha City. One man was taken to the hospital with injuries. The scene should be cleared of debris soon. Appalachian Power is working on restoring power to the area. “The primary focus […]
Crews on scene of working garage fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a two-story garage fire in Kanawha County. The Charleston Fire Department says it is in the 900 block of South Park Road. They say the garage is detached from the residence. There is no word on any injuries.
Parents react to school closing proposals in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering closing three elementary schools and merging them with others. If approved, Grandview, Marmet and Weimer Elementary Schools would be closed. Grandview students would be split between Edgewood Elementary and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. Weimer Elementary students would be split between Bridgeview […]
Charleston Town Center | Shopping mall in West Virginia
Charleston Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall in downtown Charleston, West Virginia. One of the largest enclosed malls in the United States to be located in a downtown shopping district, it has comprised more than 130 tenants on two levels at its peak, in addition to food court on a partial third level. Several vacancies in later years have led to conversion of large portions into office space.
Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
Crash sends man to the hospital
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
Downed power line sparks brush fire in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:01 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The AEP outage map shows that the majority of Mason County’s power is back on. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A downed power line in Mason County started a brush fire and knocked out power to just over 1,000 residents. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, a call […]
Tree falls onto parked cars in front of elementary school in Charleston
KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. — A large pine tree fell on two cars parked in front of Chamberlain Elementary School in the Kanawha City section of Charleston Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts were in the 45 mph range when the tree went down at about 1:40 p.m. The tree is located on the front lawn of the school along Venable Avenue.
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter where the phrase “watching a southern storm” has been a novelty, the mention this Super Bowl weekend of a heavy wet snowstorm in the Appy mountains is sure to catch the fancy of snow lovers. How slow has the snow season been...
