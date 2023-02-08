ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Metro News

Herd seek successful ending to road trip at Georgia State

Marshall hopes to follow up a dominating win Thursday night at Coastal Carolina with another one Saturday when it concludes a four-game road trip at Georgia State. The game in Atlanta tips off at 2 p.m. in the new GSU Convocation Center and can be seen on ESPN+. The Thundering...
ATLANTA, GA
Metro News

Taylor scores career-high 33 to help Marshall breeze by Coastal Carolina in D’Antoni’s return to Myrtle Beach

Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni expressed a concern going into Thursday night’s Sun Belt Conference game against Coastal Carolina at The HTC Center in Conway, S.C. “When you come back home you don’t want to lay an egg,” D’Antoni said. “Sounds funny now. As a coach, as a human being. I don’t have anything to do with it. But as a coach, you think you do, everybody else thinks you do. The worse thing you want to do is lay an egg. I want to thank my players for going out and finishing my homecoming where I got to see a lot of people I love and had lot of great times with. My players made it special for me by coming out and winning the ball game.”
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Casto’s late basket allows Ripley to nip Scott, 54-53

RIPLEY, W.Va. — When Ripley and Scott’s boys basketball teams met earlier this season, the Vikings prevailed in overtime on the road, 57-55, back on January 3. Well aware of that result, both teams figured another close game was in store Friday in the rematch at RHS, and that proved to be the case.
RIPLEY, WV
Metro News

Liberty holds off Doddridge County, 44-39

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — When Liberty and Doddridge County’s boys basketball teams met earlier this season on December 20, the Bulldogs picked up a 63-53 victory in West Union. Seven weeks later, the Mountaineers and Bulldogs squared off again, though it hardly played out like the earlier matchup. Instead,...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘Justice for Laney’ rally held at West Virginia Capitol

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Family and community members gathered on West Virginia Capitol grounds on Thursday to raise awareness about a teenager who was struck and killed by a Cabell County deputy in a cruiser in Huntington. The group, which included Laney Hudson’s mother, says that they’re still looking for answers from authorities regarding Laney’s death. Laney […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Parents react to school closing proposals in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering closing three elementary schools and merging them with others. If approved, Grandview, Marmet and Weimer Elementary Schools would be closed. Grandview students would be split between Edgewood Elementary and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. Weimer Elementary students would be split between Bridgeview […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
tourcounsel.com

Charleston Town Center | Shopping mall in West Virginia

Charleston Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall in downtown Charleston, West Virginia. One of the largest enclosed malls in the United States to be located in a downtown shopping district, it has comprised more than 130 tenants on two levels at its peak, in addition to food court on a partial third level. Several vacancies in later years have led to conversion of large portions into office space.
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Body of missing contractor recovered from WV facility

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The body of a contractor reported missing exactly a week ago from the ICL facility in Gallipolis Ferry has been recovered, the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department Chief confirms. According to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the contractor fell into a pond at the...
GALLIPOLIS FERRY, WV
WSAZ

Crash sends man to the hospital

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Metro News

Tree falls onto parked cars in front of elementary school in Charleston

KANAWHA CITY, W.Va. — A large pine tree fell on two cars parked in front of Chamberlain Elementary School in the Kanawha City section of Charleston Thursday afternoon. Wind gusts were in the 45 mph range when the tree went down at about 1:40 p.m. The tree is located on the front lawn of the school along Venable Avenue.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Super Sunday snowstorm stays south, barely

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -In a winter where the phrase “watching a southern storm” has been a novelty, the mention this Super Bowl weekend of a heavy wet snowstorm in the Appy mountains is sure to catch the fancy of snow lovers. How slow has the snow season been...
HUNTINGTON, WV

