Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni expressed a concern going into Thursday night’s Sun Belt Conference game against Coastal Carolina at The HTC Center in Conway, S.C. “When you come back home you don’t want to lay an egg,” D’Antoni said. “Sounds funny now. As a coach, as a human being. I don’t have anything to do with it. But as a coach, you think you do, everybody else thinks you do. The worse thing you want to do is lay an egg. I want to thank my players for going out and finishing my homecoming where I got to see a lot of people I love and had lot of great times with. My players made it special for me by coming out and winning the ball game.”

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO