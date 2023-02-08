Hakim Hart scored 13 of his 23 points in the final eight minutes as Maryland pulled away from Penn State late for a 74-68 victory Saturday in College Park, Md. Jahmir Young added 18 points and Julian Reese supplied 11 points and five rebounds as Maryland (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) remained undefeated at home in the conference.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO