ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Maryland needs late run to defeat Penn State

Hakim Hart scored 13 of his 23 points in the final eight minutes as Maryland pulled away from Penn State late for a 74-68 victory Saturday in College Park, Md. Jahmir Young added 18 points and Julian Reese supplied 11 points and five rebounds as Maryland (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) remained undefeated at home in the conference.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy