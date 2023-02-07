Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home WithMadocToledo, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Related
nbc24.com
Brothers make, deliver 60 valentines for kids at Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital
TOLEDO, Ohio — With ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children's Hospital patients out of school and often missing Valentine's Day parties, two boys had a generous idea to bring some of the love back to them. After hearing about kids making valentines for older adults, Levi and Leo Korotnayi wanted...
The Historic Restaurant In Toledo That Offers Guests Scrumptious Food and Fascinating Story to Go Home With
Tony Packo’s Cafe gained worldwide fame when M*A*S*H character Maxwell Klinger, who was played by Toledo native Jamie Farr, made mention of Packo’s as his favorite restaurant.
nbc24.com
BeInstrumental keeps music going in local venues, offers learning opportunities
As the music scene in Lucas County becomes more abundant every day, there's a key charity making sure the love for instruments and melodious performances is here to say. BeInstrumental wants everyone in the community to be able to hear and learn music, with a focus on hosting events and providing educational sessions.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother dies while giving birth to 12th child; grandmother steps up to raise kids
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit grandmother has been raising her 12 grandchildren after her daughter died while giving birth in December. Nakita Washington was only 35 when she died during the birth of her son, Nathaniel, at Harper University Hospital. "They're taking it hard. They have good days, and...
WTOL-TV
Black-owned west Toledo restaurant has served up southern-style meals for 20 years
Ruby's Kitchen is at 805 North Reynolds Road in west Toledo. It's open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
nbc24.com
Fostoria domestic violence shelter secures new funds, will continue services
FOSTORIA, Ohio — In September, Amy Kinney said she knew a miracle had to happen to keep First Step Center for Domestic Violence Services open. Now, she says a miracle has happened and helped better the future of First Step. Kinney, the board president of the center, said last...
Beat the Stigma: Local figure skater shares journey through addiction recovery
SYLVANIA, Ohio — "I fell in love with it. It was my passion. I wanted to do it forever." The "it" for Nicole Horoszewski is ice skating. But a horrific car crash in 2020 meant Horoszewski couldn't even lace up her skates, never mind glide across the ice. "I...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living near the 151-year-old home on Maumee Avenue in Toledo are concerned that the property will collapse soon. Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the entire rear of the home to fall off. “It’s...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: 150 year old Toledo home falling apart
A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze. Why it Matters: Reporter arrested during Ohio news conference. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. By Josh Croup. Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested during Gov. DeWine's news conference on the Ohio...
This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
nbc24.com
Toledo Opera recaptures 'The Merry Widow' operetta at Valentine Theatre
The Toledo Opera's next presentation will be "The Merry Widow," a comedic operetta following a wealthy widow in early 20th-century France. Ambassador Baron Zeta is hopeful Hanna Glawari remarries to a Pontevedrian rather than a Frenchman, keeping her money at home to redeem the poverty-ridden Pontevedro. His target Count Danilo Danilovitsch, however, has little interest in marrying.
cleveland19.com
97-year-old missing from Huron County found safe
WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willard Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for 97-year-old Luther Moomaw Jr. Police say Moomaw drove away from his home at 9 a.m. Friday morning and has not returned. Moomaw suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Police describe...
WTOL-TV
Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice
TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
WTOL 11 Chief Meteorologist Chris Vickers shows elementary students wonders of weather science
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — WTOL 11 Chief Meteorologist visited Frank Elementary School in Perrysburg Friday afternoon to show second-grade students the wonders of the science behind weather. The students asked questions on topics ranging from storms and hurricanes to lightning, thunder and static electricity. Some students were treated to an...
nbc24.com
Foster Craft Corner creates ribbon roses
Just a few days after opening her first brick-and-mortar storefront, Susan Foster returned to the WGO set to demonstrate the making of a Valentine's Day staple. Susan Foster's Foster Craft Corner makes kids' totes, signs, ribbon roses and money jars as well as aprons and accessories — many proceeds of which go toward nonprofits.
13abc.com
Local domestic violence center breathes new life after being at risk for permanent closure
FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Support from the local community and a new collaboration with the Seneca County Department of Job & Family Services has provided new life for the First Step Center for Domestic Violence services in Fostoria. According to the First Step Center, this support means First Step will...
13abc.com
Barricade situation in Toledo comes to peaceful end
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A situation with a barricaded suspect came to a peaceful end in Toledo Wednesday afternoon. Officers tried to serve a warrant for domestic violence on Eleanor near Bennett Wednesday when it turned into a barricaded suspect situation. Police on the scene tell 13abc the suspect went into the basement of a home and someone else in the home thought the suspect was going to hurt himself. He eventually came out without incident.
fox2detroit.com
Kroger self-checkout thief wanted after scanning 1 case of energy drinks, leaving with 20
DUNDEE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a suspect who stole 19 cases of energy drinks from a Monroe County Kroger. An image from a security camera at the Dundee grocery store shows the suspect with a cart full of Red Bull on Feb. 1. Police said the suspect scanned one case of the drinks but walked out with 20 cases.
3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Police Division Welcomes Five New Officers
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Five new police officers have joined the Maumee Police Division this year and all five will be busy continuing their various levels of training throughout the month of February. Among the five new officers are two experienced lateral transfer officers, two cadets...
Comments / 1