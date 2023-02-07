ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living near the 151-year-old home on Maumee Avenue in Toledo are concerned that the property will collapse soon. Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the entire rear of the home to fall off. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
A large apartment fire broke out at Hidden Cedars Apartments in Maumee Saturday morning, with crews still battling the blaze. Why it Matters: Reporter arrested during Ohio news conference. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. By Josh Croup. Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested during Gov. DeWine's news conference on the Ohio...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo Opera recaptures 'The Merry Widow' operetta at Valentine Theatre

The Toledo Opera's next presentation will be "The Merry Widow," a comedic operetta following a wealthy widow in early 20th-century France. Ambassador Baron Zeta is hopeful Hanna Glawari remarries to a Pontevedrian rather than a Frenchman, keeping her money at home to redeem the poverty-ridden Pontevedro. His target Count Danilo Danilovitsch, however, has little interest in marrying.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

97-year-old missing from Huron County found safe

WILLARD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Willard Police Department has issued a missing adult alert for 97-year-old Luther Moomaw Jr. Police say Moomaw drove away from his home at 9 a.m. Friday morning and has not returned. Moomaw suffers from dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Police describe...
HURON COUNTY, OH
WTOL-TV

Climate Friday | Where's winter? Checking in on NW Ohio snow, Lake Erie ice

TOLEDO, Ohio — Where's winter? February is already halfway done and winter weather is still at a standstill. In this week's edition of Climate Friday, we'll break down the winter season so far and look ahead to what the rest of February has in store. We'll also analyze the impacts of this unseasonable warmth on Lake Erie and ice levels on the Great Lakes.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Foster Craft Corner creates ribbon roses

Just a few days after opening her first brick-and-mortar storefront, Susan Foster returned to the WGO set to demonstrate the making of a Valentine's Day staple. Susan Foster's Foster Craft Corner makes kids' totes, signs, ribbon roses and money jars as well as aprons and accessories — many proceeds of which go toward nonprofits.
SYLVANIA, OH
13abc.com

Barricade situation in Toledo comes to peaceful end

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A situation with a barricaded suspect came to a peaceful end in Toledo Wednesday afternoon. Officers tried to serve a warrant for domestic violence on Eleanor near Bennett Wednesday when it turned into a barricaded suspect situation. Police on the scene tell 13abc the suspect went into the basement of a home and someone else in the home thought the suspect was going to hurt himself. He eventually came out without incident.
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
OHIO STATE
themirrornewspaper.com

Maumee Police Division Welcomes Five New Officers

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Five new police officers have joined the Maumee Police Division this year and all five will be busy continuing their various levels of training throughout the month of February. Among the five new officers are two experienced lateral transfer officers, two cadets...
MAUMEE, OH

Community Policy