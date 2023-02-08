ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Lawmaker re-introduces bill to prevent third graders from moving to fourth grade if they score at the lowest reading level

By Tyler Englander
KNOE TV8
 3 days ago
justmetoo
3d ago

identify the problem before third grade. an attentive teacher will notice a struggling student by the end of first grade and there should be tutoring provided to that child throughout 2nd grade. if it is a learning disability it should be addressed and the child should be allowed to move on with ongoing help. maybe the kids does fine with oral learning

Pixiedust
2d ago

They should really bring back head start. I used to volunteer in that program. The kids get one on one help. I saw many kids start not being able to read anything & end up reading at their grade level. A few kids read beyond their grade level. Sadly, some of these kids come from horrible homes. The kids would innocently mention things while with me. I felt like a lifeline to those kids. While with me, they got praise and patience. To see those kids bloom was amazing. The head start program was a blessing for many kids. If a local school started the program again, I'd gladly volunteer.

Lisa Sasseville
3d ago

better in lower grades and READING is a LIFE SKILL!!! unfortunately sometimes you need to do what's in the best interest of the child. But I also believe that if it becomes a trend then you need to look at the EDUCATOR!!!

