Daily Princetonian

The price of greatness: we should preserve academic rigor at Princeton

The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. Princeton is an institution known for its academic excellence. For the 12th consecutive year, Princeton has been ranked the best national university in the country per the U.S. News and World Report. Whether we care to admit it or not, it seems to me that most Princeton students and faculty are proud of that statistic. While I personally believe that Princeton is the greatest university on the planet, I also believe that greatness comes at a price.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Nassau Hall to be picked up, walked around campus, and dropped back off

The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. This coming week, construction efforts will begin to raise the iconic Nassau Hall from its foundation so that it may be transported around the perimeter of campus and dropped back off after an hour-long jaunt. Administrators will remain inside their offices throughout the journey.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Conservative values can exist within a liberal framework

What do conservatives want? David Walter ’11 seeks to answer this question in his recent Princeton Alumni Weekly article. Walter notes a trend among controversial campus leaders and ill-at-ease alumni, who, despite “the successes of their movement — including, most recently, the overturn of Roe v. Wade” feel “embattled as never before.” He keenly identifies the biggest question for those of us seeking to understand conservatives: Why do they spend so much time decrying Princeton’s “dominant” political culture? Or, more simply put: Why do conservatives feel such extreme discontent?
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Building at 91 Prospect Avenue to be rotated, moved, and renovated

Why did the building cross the road? For the building at 91 Prospect Street, the answer is more than just to get to the other side. The University will begin the process of moving the building currently located at 91 Prospect Avenue to a new location the other side of that street on Feb. 8, four days earlier than originally scheduled. The move is part of the University’s agreement with the town of Princeton in connection with the new Environmental Studies and the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (ES+SEAS) complex.
PRINCETON, NJ
beckersasc.com

Princeton Medicine Physicians to open GI speciality practice

Princeton (N.J.) Medicine Physicians is opening a new specialty practice in Hillsborough, N.J., focused on gastrointestinal and endocrinology care. The practice will be staffed by three Princeton specialists including endocrinologist Anupa Sharma, DO, gastroenterologist Kheng-Jim Lim, MD, and gastroenterologist Monica Saumoy, MD. The practice hopes to expand over time, becoming...
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Men’s volleyball falls to CSUN in a five-set nail-biter

On Wednesday night, the men’s volleyball team (3–6 overall, 0–0 EIVA) dropped a match to the California State University Northridge (CSUN) Matadors (6–5, 0–0 Big West) in a five set thriller at Dillon Gymnasium (25–27, 25–17, 25–15, 30–32, 11–15). The...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tragedy Strikes Wayne Family – GoFundMe Started

WAYNE, NJ – A local mother, planning on staying home from work for months to help her daughter recover from surgery, was “shockingly” diagnosed with cancer, then suffered a a number of strokes that has her now trying to recover her speech, fine motor skills and mobility. According to the GoFundMe page set-up for local Realtor Jamie Simon-Wainick, she thought she would be spending the winter helping her daughter recover from an orthopedic surgical procedure that would leave her unable to walk for an extended period of time. Then came the terrible news that Simon-Wainick was diagnosed with cancer. “A month ago, while...
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Princetonian

Letter to the Editor: The CJL’s dining hall is open to all

The following is a letter to the editor and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit a letter to the Opinion Section, click here. We are so grateful that Princeton University offers full-service kosher dining to students at the Center for Jewish Life (CJL) — and our hall is open to all Princeton students.
tourcounsel.com

Forrestal Village | Mall in Plainsboro, New Jersey

Forrestal Village is a 720,000-square-foot (67,000 m2), 52-acre (210,000 m2) mixed-use retail and office complex in Plainsboro Township, Middlesex County, New Jersey, along Route 1. Despite being in Plainsboro it has a Princeton address. It is just north of Princeton University's Forrestal campus and is named for James Forrestal. The...
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

NJ judge shortage forces suspension of divorce, civil trials

SOMERVILLE, N.J. -- Civil and divorce trials will soon be suspended in parts of New Jersey because of a large shortage of judges.There are 69 judicial vacancies in Hunterdon, Somerset, Warren, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties.The state's Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner says divorce and civil division trials will be suspended starting Feb. 21.Cases that present potential emergencies will be prioritized.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Established to Help the Family of Slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumford

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- A GoFundMe has been set up by the father of slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's daughter, Nicole, to help the family with final preparations and to help establish a trust for the 12-year-old who has just lost her mother.. To know her is to know she was always full of life and faith. Eunice was only 30 years old when her life was cut short by a senseless act of violence. We must continue to say her name and solidify her legacy of faith, inclusiveness, grit, and positivity into the fabric of Sayreville and the nation. If you knew...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
pix11.com

Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead

A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck, officials said Thursday. Family, friends mourn New Jersey teacher found dead. A beloved Jersey City teacher whose body was found in a shallow grave...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Trenton NJ

There are so many great options in Trenton that you're sure to find a meal to satisfy your taste buds. We'll discuss the Blue Danube Restaurant, 1911 Smokehouse BBQ, Ila Mae's Restaurant, etc. Each restaurant serves a different cuisine, and we'll let you know how well it fits your taste buds.
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

