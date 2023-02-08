The following is a guest contribution and reflects the author’s views alone. For information on how to submit an article to the Opinion Section, click here. Princeton is an institution known for its academic excellence. For the 12th consecutive year, Princeton has been ranked the best national university in the country per the U.S. News and World Report. Whether we care to admit it or not, it seems to me that most Princeton students and faculty are proud of that statistic. While I personally believe that Princeton is the greatest university on the planet, I also believe that greatness comes at a price.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO