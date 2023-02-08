Read full article on original website
Related
NJ.com
Wrestling: No. 1 Delbarton defeats No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep in Non-Public A semifinals
Tyler Vazquez’s pin at 22 seconds in the night’s opening match at 138 pounds set the tone for top-seeded Delbarton, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated fourth-seeded and No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep, 50-12, in the NJSIAA Non-Public A semifinals in Morristown. Joseph Davi took...
NJSIAA group wrestling finals schedule set after Friday’s state semis
The road to Rutgers has been paved, and now it’s time for teams to hop on the turnpike or whatever road necessary Sunday to compete in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state wrestling championship matches. Rutgers’ Jersey Mike’s Arena will be host of the state team finals for the first time....
SIHSL Tournament quarterfinals 2023: An inside look at Tottenville vs. Monsignor Farrell (updated)
What: Borough President Vito Fossella SIHSL Tournament varsity quarterfinals. Who: No. 4 Tottenville (14-7) vs. Monsignor Farrell (16-4)
Trentonian
Delaware Valley wrestling cruises into Group I state final
BAPTISTOWN — There’s just one more step to climb for the rampaging Delaware Valley High School wrestling team in its drive to capture a second straight and 10th overall group state championship. Competing in the Group I semifinals on Friday night, Delaware Valley crushed visiting Hanover Park by...
NJ.com
Girls Basketball: LIVE updates, results & featured games for Saturday, Feb. 11
Nominate your game changer now in one of 18 categories decided by fans. Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament — Quarterfinal Round. Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament — Semifinal Round. 4-Phillipsburg vs. 1-Pope John, 11. Recap. 📷 Photo gallery | Box score. 6-Voorhees vs. 2-Sparta, 12:45. Recap. 📷 Photo gallery | Box...
South Plainfield Wrestling Cruises Past Hopewell Valley for Another Sectional Title
All J.J. Giordano knows since he started wrestling for South Plainfield High School is winning. And on Wednesday evening, the second-seeded Tigers defeated top-seeded Hopewell Valley, 38-30, in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament final in Hopewell. The title is South Plainfield’s eighth in a row, 19th all-time. Hopewell Valley won this winter’s Mercer County Tournament while the Tigers placed fourth in the Greater Middlesex Conference. “This sectional title is a special one for us,” Giordano said. “A lot of people have been doubting us because we have some guys out due to injuries. We still got the job done, so I’m...
Trentonian
H.S. Girls Basketball Wrap: Hamilton West rallies past Pennsauken
HAMILTON — Led by a career-high 23 points from senior guard Arianna Acevedo, the Hamilton High West varsity girls’ basketball team pulled away from Pennsauken High in the fourth quarter to grab a 46-38 win Thursday in regular-season, non-league play. Brielle Maigue backed her classmate Acevedo with 10...
HS WRESTLING: Phillipsburg defeats Westfield and wins sectional title #40
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - No. 1 seed and host Phillipsburg High School won the final six bouts to pull away from an 18-17 advantage after eight bouts and went on the way to crush No. 3 Westfield, 46-17, in the NJSIAA North 2, Section 2 Group 5 sectional championship match on Wednesday night. It’s the 40th sectional title for the Stateliners in 43 tries. Next up is a home match in the semifinal round of the Group 5 championship. The title match will be held at Rutgers University on Sunday. “It was really a 14-weight class performance,” Phillipsburg’s second-year coach Brad Gentzle said....
Southern Regional Wins Group 5 Semifinal Contest Over Passaic Tech 61-16
STAFFORD - The Southern Regional Wrestling team had an easy night in the NJ State Semifinals for Group V. The Rams defeated Passaic County Tech 61-16 at home on Friday evening. The Rams will advance to the overall NJSIAA Group 5 Championsip at 1:30 p.m. at Rutgers University. The Rams will face Phillipsburg. 106: Anthony Mason (SORE) over Muhammad Abuhadba (PCTV) (Fall 0:20) 113: Sam Pari (SORE) over Roberto Vargas Jr (PCTV) (Fall 1:31) 120: Scottie Sari (SORE) over Ismael Vertedor (PCTV) (Dec 8-5) 126: Conor Collins (SORE) over Sultan Mussadik (PCTV) (Fall 1:03) 132: Wyatt Stout (SORE) over Tyler Whartnaby (PCTV) (MD 17-5) 138: Adam Hamdeh (PCTV) over Jacob Chambers (SORE) (Fall 0:29) 144: James Conklin (PCTV) over John Laffen (SORE) (Fall 0:53) 150: Matt Henrich (SORE) over Naseem Abdelaziz (PCTV) (Fall 0:46) 157: Omar Tarecky (PCTV) over Christian Capone (SORE) (MD 12-3) 165: Cole Velardi (SORE) over Adam Suzay (PCTV) (Fall 1:05) 175: Mitch Bivona (SORE) over Lucas Duchi (PCTV) (Fall 1:46) 190: Collin French (SORE) over Sultan Seddik (PCTV) (Fall 0:34) 215: Riley O`Boyle (SORE) over Rushane Garwood (PCTV) (Fall 1:46) 285: Anthony Evangelista (SORE) over Jason Dixon (PCTV) (Fall 1:16)
NJSIAA Boys Swim Meet; Madison Advances to the Semifinals After Defeating Bernards
MADISON, NJ – The fifth-seeded Madison High School boys swimming team advanced to the North 2, Group C semifinals after defeated fourth-seeded Bernards, 86-84, Thursday night in the quarterfinals. Madison takes on top-seeded Holmdel in the semifinals. Against Bernards, Madison (6-4) won a number of events. The 200 medley relay team prevailed, Jacques Chemaly finished first in the 200 free and 500 free, Anuthra Abeysinghe finished first in the 200 individual medley and 100 breast, Owen Weller came in first in the 100 fly and 100 back and the 400 free relay team placed first.
NJSIAA Bowling: Hasbrouck Heights Fourth, Wood-Ridge Ninth in North 2, Group 1 Team Championships
LINDEN, NJ – Hasbrouck Heights finished fourth, and Wood-Ridge ninth, in the NJIC North 2, Group 1 team bowling championships at Linden Lanes on Friday afternoon. Wallington, the NJIC Meadowlands regular season champion, finished first in the group, and advances to the state finals with Warren Tech who finished second. Roselle Park finished third, just 31 pins ahead of the Aviators. Bowling in a five-man team format Hasbrouck Heights started off with a 790, good enough for fifth place in the first round behind Roselle Park’s 912. Michael McGurran led the Aviators with a 202 game. The Aviators jumped over North Arlington into...
NJ.com
Iselin Kennedy defeats Sayreville - Boys basketball recap
Apurva Amin scored a game-high 27 points for Iselin Kennedy as it squeaked by Sayreville 60-57 in Iselin. Tied at 40 at the end of the third quarter, Iselin Kennedy (7-16) did just enough in the fourth to come away with the win as it outscored Sayreville 20-17. Iselin Kennedy also took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
HS Girls Basketball: Wood-Ridge Routs Bergen Charter, 50-8
HACKENSACK, NJ – Fiona Helly scored 11 points to lead Wood-Ridge to 50 – 8 victory over Bergen Charter in a NJIC non-divisional girls basketball game on Thursday afternoon at Bergen Charter. The Lady Blue Devils evened their record at 10-10 with the victory. Bergen Charter falls to 3-20. Wood-Ridge jumped out to a 20-0 lead after one quarter and never trailed in the game. Wood-Ridge led 29-4 at halftime. Nine players scored for Wood-Ridge, with Ava Rizos adding seven points, and a trio of Blue Devils, Sabrich Basich, Emarriya Bradshaw and Jordyn Bozewksi had six points each.
NJ.com
Middletown North holds off Point Pleasant Beach - Boys basketball recap
Jason Quart scored 22 points as Middletown North defeated Point Pleasant Beach 74-63 in Point Pleasant Beach. Middletown North (4-18) held a 38-29 lead at the half and outscored Point Pleasant Beach 36-34 in the second half to hold on for the win. Luke Sheehan also had 13 points with...
Boys Basketball: Whippany Park Beats Sussex Tech, 65-51
SPARTA, NJ -- The Whippany Park boys basketball team built a 15-point halftime lead on its way to a 65-51 victory over Sussex Tech on Friday. Joey Ciottone and Danny Sierchio each scored 17 points for Whippany Park (6-15), which outscored Sussex Tech, 20-13, in the second quarter to open a 33-18 lead. Jaycen Burke scored 10 points, Shane Kelly had eight points and 10 rebounds, and David Farrell had eight points and six rebounds in the victory.
NJ.com
Piscataway Magnet takes down Koinonia - Boys basketball recap
Joel Polynice poured in 17 points to lead Piscataway Magnet to a 56-40 victory over Koinonia on senior night in Piscataway. Stanley Velasco and Isaiah Shepard each tallied 14 points each for Piscataway Magnet (6-15), who snapped a three-game losing skid. Koinonia, who lost its fourth straight game, drops to...
Trentonian
Allentown girls basketball pulls away late from Robbinsville
ALLENTOWN — When the Allentown and Robbinsville High varsity girls’ basketball teams met for the final Colonial Valley Conference regular-season game of the 2022-23 campaign Thursday, it brought together two local rivals who have had two very different weeks heading into the matchup. The host Redbirds had only...
NJ.com
Girls basketball: Stewart stars as Atlantic Tech tops Cape May Tech
Zion Stewart tallied 21 points to help lead Atlantic Tech to a 53-49 win over Cape May Tech in Mays Landing. Brianna Casiano finished with 12 points while Chayley Williams had eight for Atlantic Tech (4-18), which has won two of its last three games. Emma Drumm led Cape May...
Trentonian
With a nudge from parents, Sydney Blum excelling for TCNJ women’s basketball
When Sydney Blum was a young girl and making the venture in youth sports the one she wanted no part of was basketball. Her parents, Monique and Derek, uttered the words we’ve all heard as kids, “try it, you’ll like it,’’. Eventually, Blum listened and now...
Comments / 0