All J.J. Giordano knows since he started wrestling for South Plainfield High School is winning. And on Wednesday evening, the second-seeded Tigers defeated top-seeded Hopewell Valley, 38-30, in the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament final in Hopewell. The title is South Plainfield’s eighth in a row, 19th all-time. Hopewell Valley won this winter’s Mercer County Tournament while the Tigers placed fourth in the Greater Middlesex Conference. “This sectional title is a special one for us,” Giordano said. “A lot of people have been doubting us because we have some guys out due to injuries. We still got the job done, so I’m...

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO