Victoria, TX

Veterans Memorial defeats Victoria East to capture District 29-5A championship

By Rey Castillo, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago

Make that three consecutive district championships and four in the last five seasons for Veterans Memorial.

The Eagles overcame an early Victoria East rally by outscoring the Lady Titans 43-21 in the final three quarters to capture a 50-36 win on Tuesday at Moody High School.

Vets, which began the week ranked No. 23 in the Class 5A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll, improved to 26-9 overall and 9-1 in district.

Veterans Memorial coach Roy De La Pena said the Eagles will open the Class 5A playoffs next Monday or Tuesday against the fourth place team in Distort 30-5A. The team has yet to be determined.

Mia De La Pena led the Eagles with a game-best 17 points. Tatiana Mosley and Ella Oritz combined for 18 points to pace Vets' offense.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Veterans Memorial defeats Victoria East to capture District 29-5A championship

