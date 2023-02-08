Make that three consecutive district championships and four in the last five seasons for Veterans Memorial.

The Eagles overcame an early Victoria East rally by outscoring the Lady Titans 43-21 in the final three quarters to capture a 50-36 win on Tuesday at Moody High School.

Vets, which began the week ranked No. 23 in the Class 5A Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll, improved to 26-9 overall and 9-1 in district.

Veterans Memorial coach Roy De La Pena said the Eagles will open the Class 5A playoffs next Monday or Tuesday against the fourth place team in Distort 30-5A. The team has yet to be determined.

Mia De La Pena led the Eagles with a game-best 17 points. Tatiana Mosley and Ella Oritz combined for 18 points to pace Vets' offense.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Veterans Memorial defeats Victoria East to capture District 29-5A championship