Oradell, NJ

Don Bosco basketball endures after much tougher rematch with rival Bergen Catholic

By Greg Mattura, NorthJersey.com
 3 days ago

RAMSEY − Don Bosco is still at least 10 points better than every other team in North Jersey, but Bergen Catholic is closing the gap.

Junior swingman Dylan Harper scored a game-high 30 points and Don Bosco pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 67-55 boys basketball victory Tuesday night over its archrival.

Senior forward Noah Barnett scored 14 and junior guard Isaiah Brown 11 as the Ironmen clinched the Big North United Division title thanks to a regular-season sweep of this series. Sophomore swingman Brady Loughlin stroked a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight.

“We came out well,” said Harper, whose Ironmen jumped out to a 22-13 lead. “We executed everything. We got to the basket, we made plays, and we played defense, and that’s ultimately how to win.”

Bergen Catholic (16-7) played much better against Don Bosco (21-2) than it did last month, when it lost at home, 72-50. This time, perimeter shooting is all that separated the Ironmen, No. 1 in the North Jersey boys basketball Top 25 rankings, and the No. 3 Crusaders.

Junior forward Brandon Benjamin led Bergen Catholic with 16 points. Junior center Terry Copeland and sophomore guard Naiim Parrish chipped in nine apiece. Senior guard Mikai Klintman played well off the bench and scored eight.

Bergen Catholic twice came within three points in the second half, with freshman guard Chidi Nwigwe scoring on a drive in the third to cut the deficit to 45-42.

“I thought we really competed tonight for 32 minutes,” Bergen Catholic coach Billy Armstrong said. “I thought the last time we played them that we competed for 25 minutes, so that’s the progress.”

“The second time around is always a battle, because they know what we do and we know what they do,” Harper said. “So everyone’s game steps up.”

What it means

Don Bosco is seeded No. 1 at the 66 th Bergen County Jamboree and shows no signs of letting up. The Ironmen face St. Joseph in Saturday’s 3 p.m. semifinal at Hackensack and have twice beaten the Green Knights by 25 or more points. The Ironmen are expected to reach the final, which is Feb. 17 at Fairleigh Dickinson.

Bergen Catholic is seeded No. 3 at the Jamboree and Tuesday’s performance indicates the defending champion can knock off No. 2 Ramapo in Saturday’s 1 p.m. semifinal at Hackensack. The Crusaders have markedly improved since last month’s 75-62 loss at Ramapo.

“They’re getting better,” Don Bosco coach Kevin Diverio said of Bergen Catholic. “I’ve seen a number of their games, their guard play is really good now. And the bigs [Benjamin and Copeland] are great, they’re a handful. So no matter who plays them, you’re going to war.”

Key sequence

Harper scored back-to-back baskets for a 5-0 spurt to start the fourth to extend Don Bosco’s lead to 56-44, and Bergen Catholic never came closer than 56-47.

Harper turned a drive into a three-point play for a 54-44 led, then another drive into the 56-44 advantage. After each Harper basket, Bergen Catholic missed a wide-open 3-pointer.

“Every coach always emphasizes starting quarters well,” Diverio said. “Them missing shots falls in our favor, but we’ve got to execute. Dylan does a great job getting to the paint, creating, and it was just the swing we were looking for at the start of a quarter.”

By the numbers

Bergen Catholic shot 42% from the field (22-53) and 62% from the line (8-for-13). The Crusaders shot 19% from behind the arc (3-for-16).

“They’re a good team, a good defensive team, and I feel good about it,” said Armstrong, referring to the number of quality shots created. “Against a really good team, that’s well-coached, good defensively, we had stand-alone, wide-open threes. And I just have to believe that we’re going to make them at the right time, at the right moments. I really, really believe that.”

Don Bosco shot 52% from the field (25-for-48) and 86% from the foul line (12-14). Harper was 10-for-12 from the line. The Ironmen converted 33% of their 3-pointers (5-for-15).

They said it

“I think we’re continuing to take steps forward as a team,” Armstrong said. “There were a lot of positive things. There’s no moral victories, of course, and [Don Bosco] is a good team, and we’re taking steps forward, a lot of good things, and we’re inching, inching, moving forward.”

“Both teams really talented, went at each other, real physical, and the refs let us play,” Diverio said. “We were fortunate to make some shots, Dylan had a good night, and just happy to get out of here with the ‘W.’”

