Man surrenders after Wichita McDonalds standoff

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 3 days ago

Police responded to a McDonalds restaurant west of downtown Wichita after a man shut himself in a restroom, claiming to have a weapon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at Douglas and Seneca in the Historic Delano District.  Staff were alerted by a customer and were able to evacuate everyone safely.

Officers arrived and contacted a man, 44, who it was learned was experiencing a mental health crisis.  A safety perimeter was set up and crisis negotiators along with the SWAT unit was brought in to help resolve the situation.

In a news release the department said that due to the professionalism, patience, and restraint reflected by all the involved parties and the implementation of de-escalation techniques and technical expertise, the officers were able to safely take the man to a local hospital for treatment.

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

