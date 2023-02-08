ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside The Blue Jays

Report: Blue Jays Avoid Arbitration With Bo Bichette

By Inside The Blue Jays Staff
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VyE5l_0kfsboBB00

The Blue Jays have signed a multi-year deal with shortstop Bo Bichette, avoiding arbitration.

Bo Bichette won't be going to arbitration after all.

The Blue Jays and Bichette have come to an agreement on a three-yearr deal, buying out multiple of the shortstop's arbitration eligible seasons, per Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith .

The contract will pay Bichette $33.6 million over the course of the three years and could reach $40.65 million in bonuses and escalators, Ken Rosenthal reports. The deal buys out all three of Bichette's arbitration years and will not impact his earliest free agency date.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Blue Jays avoided arbitration with 11 of 12 eligible players earlier this offseason, and Bichette was the lone player slated to head to an arbitration hearing to determine his 2023 salary. An arbitrator was scheduled to decide between the Blue Jays' filed salary of $5 million and Bichette's $7.5 million. The gap between the two numbers was tied with Kyle Tucker's for the largest arbitration filing gap in baseball this year. Per Nicholson-Smith, Bichette's arbitration hearing was slated to occur on Thursday.

Bichette led the league in hits and earned MVP votes for a second straight year in 2022, posting a .290 batting average and an .802 OPS. Through his first two full seasons, Bichette has averaged 4.75 WAR per season, despite negative defensive WAR in 2022.

This year was Bichette's first offseason through the arbitration process, and he remains slated to hit free agency alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after the 2025 season, barring extensions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

MLB Insider: Astros hire longtime scout away from Blue Jays

The Houston Astros are hiring Russ Bove as special assistant to the general manager, according to sources familiar with the situation. Bove had previously been with the Toronto Blue Jays as special assignment scout, a position he held since 2010. Bove played a part in drafting many of the Blue...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Tomase: Projecting the Red Sox' 2023 opening day roster

Pitchers and catchers don't report until next week, but after a long winter of discontent, we can finally start envisioning what the opening day Red Sox roster might look like. We know who's gone. That would be Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Nathan Eovaldi, to name three. In their place,...
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Blue Jays

Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
402
Followers
600
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays

Comments / 0

Community Policy