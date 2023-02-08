ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTA unveils customer service centers at 3 subway stations

By CBS New York Team
 3 days ago

NEW YORK -- The MTA on Tuesday unveiled its brand new customer service centers at three busy subway stations.

The first centers opened up at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue and Barclays Center-Atlantic Avenue stations in Brooklyn and at Yankee Stadium-161st Street station in the Bronx .

The MTA says agents at the centers will assist riders with many transaction that until now could only be done at the Lower Manhattan facility near the MTA headquarters.

"This is a change for our customers, but equally large is the change that we're undergoing by bringing our station agents out of the booths so they can interact with customers and really help them," MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber said.

The agency says 12 additional centers will open at stations around the city later this year.

