New York City, NY

Mayor: State budget leaves NYC with $4B in unexpected costs

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
 3 days ago

Mayor: New York budget leaves NYC with $4B in unexpected costs 00:38

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says the new state budget proposal leaves New York City holding the bag with some $4 billion in unanticipated new costs.

That includes $500 million a year for the MTA, and hundreds of millions for new charter schools, reducing class size and sheltering asylum seekers.

READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses funding for asylum seekers, MTA's fiscal problems in state budget

He says unless something is done, the city will have no choice but to slash services across the board.

"We are looking deeply and every New Yorker would feel the pain," Adams said.

The mayor is scheduled to ask lawmakers in Albany next week to find other ways to fund the programs.

Comments / 33

sharon hogan
3d ago

Gee guess this yahoo has no comprehension of fore sight. Guess he got cut off of his pocket money. Is he still inviting illegals. What did he think would happen. He and Houcel should pay out of there pocket, they wanted them. Citizens did not vote on inviting illegals

Reply
14
James Broderick
3d ago

There's cost to being a Sanctuary city. Think how we the people feel never voting for such nonsense. Being taxed to pay for criminals (illegals) is a crime in itself. Never was it meant to have people come here for hand outs. Some of these people will never get vetted and we will never get anything back from them but problems.

Reply
4
Joe Ciccio
3d ago

Increase city tax and MTA fairs. People should feel the consequences of their actions, their votes!

Reply
6
 

CBS New York

