Mayor: State budget leaves NYC with $4B in unexpected costs

Mayor: New York budget leaves NYC with $4B in unexpected costs 00:38

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says the new state budget proposal leaves New York City holding the bag with some $4 billion in unanticipated new costs.

That includes $500 million a year for the MTA, and hundreds of millions for new charter schools, reducing class size and sheltering asylum seekers.

He says unless something is done, the city will have no choice but to slash services across the board.

"We are looking deeply and every New Yorker would feel the pain," Adams said.

The mayor is scheduled to ask lawmakers in Albany next week to find other ways to fund the programs.